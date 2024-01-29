American Airlines is cutting 335 jobs in Phoenix. Here's what we know

More than 300 American Airlines jobs in Phoenix will be cut as part of a reorganization of its customer service staffing, the airline announced Monday afternoon.

American Airlines announced a new Customer Success Team that will provide "convenient, elevated support" to passengers to support complex travel needs.

The airline will transition its less complex customer questions to international teams that offer 24/7 support.

The restructuring means a total of 335 American Airlines positions at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport will be eliminated.

How many jobs is American Airlines cutting at the Phoenix airport?

American Airlines will cut 335 employees, who will remain in those positions until March 30. They will be able to apply for jobs on the new Customer Success Team before it's open to a wider selection of candidates.

The posting for the new Customer Success team will be available exclusively to impacted team members for the next couple weeks, before it is opened more widely to other candidates if needed. Here's what else the airline said about the restructuring:

"In addition, these team members will be made aware of more than 800 roles for which they may be eligible at American.

"Those who do not find employment elsewhere in the company or are eligible to retire will be offered severance payment.

"We will also be providing them outplacement support should they want to seek opportunities outside of American.

"Team members will remain working and be paid through March 30."

Why is American Airlines changing its customer service?

Staff with American stated that creating the Customer Success Team of "upskilled team members" and relying on its international team for simpler inquiries is designed to provide a higher level of support to customers.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: American Airlines is cutting 335 jobs in Phoenix