Amelia Island voted ‘Best Island in the U.S.’ in 2024 Leisure Lifestyle Awards

Amelia Island is no stranger to the magazine’s “Best Island” list. This year, it finished ahead of St. Simons and Little St. Simons, Georgia, Hilton Head, South Carolina, Marco Island, Florida, and Maui, Hawaii.
“It is always an honor to be recognized by discerning travelers like the readers of Global Traveler magazine, who truly understand and appreciate what a rare gem Amelia Island is as an island destination,” Gil Langley, President of the Amelia Island Convention & Visitors Bureau (Amelia Island CVB) said. “We’re excited to welcome visitors this summer to discover for themselves why Amelia is indeed the best island in the U.S.”
The survey was conducted over eight months and involved nearly 850,000 readers in print and online formats.
Amelia Island stretches 13 miles long and is around two miles wide at its widest point. The island’s rich history, natural beauty, and countless outdoor activities make it a gem of Northeast Florida.
Boeing's Starliner launch tonight has been postponed "out of an abundance of caution" scarcely two hours before the historic liftoff. After years of delays and over $1 billion in cost overruns, the mission is set to be Boeing's first attempt to transport astronauts to the International Space Station. Once the issue is resolved with the upper stage, the United Launch Alliance Atlas V will carry the CST-100 Starliner capsule to orbit along with the two onboard astronauts — Butch Wilmore and Sunny Williams — from Florida’s Cape Canaveral at 10:34 PM local time Monday evening.