Amelia Island voted ‘Best Island in the U.S.’ in 2024 Leisure Lifestyle Awards

Known for its natural Appalachian quartz beaches and rolling sand dunes, Amelia Island was voted “Best Island in the U.S.”

The internationally acclaimed Global Traveler magazine announced the results of its 2024 Leisure Lifestyle Awards, with readers choosing the island top of its category.

Amelia Island is no stranger to the magazine’s “Best Island” list. This year, it finished ahead of St. Simons and Little St. Simons, Georgia, Hilton Head, South Carolina, Marco Island, Florida, and Maui, Hawaii.

“It is always an honor to be recognized by discerning travelers like the readers of Global Traveler magazine, who truly understand and appreciate what a rare gem Amelia Island is as an island destination,” Gil Langley, President of the Amelia Island Convention & Visitors Bureau (Amelia Island CVB) said. “We’re excited to welcome visitors this summer to discover for themselves why Amelia is indeed the best island in the U.S.”

The survey was conducted over eight months and involved nearly 850,000 readers in print and online formats.

Amelia Island stretches 13 miles long and is around two miles wide at its widest point. The island’s rich history, natural beauty, and countless outdoor activities make it a gem of Northeast Florida.

To learn more about award-winning Amelia Island, click here.

Amelia Island was voted “Best Island in the U.S.” in Global Traveler Magazine's 2024 Leisure Lifestyle Awards.

Shrimping boat docked during sunset at Amelia Island.

One of the many access points visitors can use to get to the beaches of Amelia Island.

Amelia Island offers more than just sun bathing. Horse back riding on the beach anyone?

The Atlantic Ocean isn't the only body of water at Amelia Island. Amelia River, Kingsley Creek and St. Marys River all come together at the island.

Amelia Island includes small twists and turns of creeks and rivers.

Amelia Island is home to Fort Clinch State Park.

Pick one of many trails to explore in Amelia Island. The beauty is endless.

Amelia Island's beaches bring imagination to life of what Florida has to offer.

Fort Clinch State Park is located at the northern tip of the island.

Downtown Fernandina Beach is the place to go for a bite to eat and a casual stroll.

There's a good reason why readers voted for Amelia Island as a top destination.

Amelia Island offers an abundant amount of flora and fauna. Just the place to be to take shade during a hot, summer day.

The wetlands of Amelia Island with the Atlantic Ocean in the background.

Take a seat and enjoy what Amelia Island has to offer.

Boardwalks are plentiful throughout Amelia Island, allowing visitors and residents to walk through untouched natural preserves.

Amelia Island offers long, beautiful boardwalks, abundant wildlife, and pristine waters.

Forget the everyday getaway; come make memories on Amelia Island.

Boaters are always welcome to enjoy the abundance of beauty at Amelia Island.

Golfers rejoice. Amelia Island offers some of the most picturesque courses to play on.

Getting lost on Amelia Island isn't such a bad idea. The island prides itself in preserving nature and its beauty.

The Ritz-Carlton, Amelia Island, was also recognized by readers of Travel + Leisure Magazine.

Downtown Fernandina Beach is the place to stop and take in the views.

How many ways are there to access the beach at Amelia Island? Come and find out.

