Amazon's top-selling foot peel is the best kind of gross — and it's down to just $6

Calluses and dry, dead skin on your feet are no walk in the park. Maybe you’ve accepted your foot fate, or maybe you’ve tried practically every remedy in the book to achieve silky smooth soles to no avail. There’s one thing you probably haven’t tried — Amazon's top-selling cult-fave Dermora Foot Peel. These babies use a potent mix of plant-based ingredients to slough away dead skin in (strangely satisfying) sheets, leaving your feet baby-soft. And now through January 5th, Yahoo is offering a huge discount on these wonders — use the code 20YAHOOFEET at checkout to bring the 3-pack down to only $6 from its original price of $25 — a nearly 80% discount!

Why is it a good deal?

This bestseller is a huge viral favorite because it delivers intensive foot exfoliation at an amazing price. For example — a callus-busting pedicure, considered a "deluxe" treatment, can range around $50 to $75 or more at salons, depending on your needs. Instead of laying down that chunk of change, this foot peel will provide those sought-after results at a mere fraction of the price — at $6 it's at its lowest price ever.

Why do I need this?

If your feet are looking a little worse for wear after a summer full of fun in the sun (and flip flops), the Dermora Foot Peel is your budget-friendly solution for softer, smoother feet for boot season. The foot peel arrives as disposal booties that are pre-filled with a powerful concoction of natural exfoliants. Slip them on your tootsies, let them soak for an hour, then prepare for a mini metamorphosis. Much like a chemical peel for your face, it takes a little while for the results of the foot peel to kick in. Over the course of 11 days, though, the skin on your soles will start to peel off like an onion. (Oh, and in case you're wondering: The process of sloughing off the top layer of your skin is actually painless. Really!) It starts around day six, and by day 11, the entire exfoliation has usually run its course. The process might not be pretty, but the results sure are! The surfaces of your once rough, cracked feet are replaced with that soft, supple skin that’s been a mere memory for so long.

For best results, the company recommends popping on the booties, keeping them in place with the included adhesive tape and remaining seated for an hour while you take in an episode of your favorite TV show. (OK, we added that last part.) After letting the peel thoroughly absorb, wash your feet with soap and water, then wait for the magic to happen. You have nothing to lose but layers of dead, gross skin!

Gorgeous feet are in your future.

What reviewers say:

When this radical exfoliant first hit the scene, the premise sounded pretty wild. So wild it might actually work — and it did for many people. Soon, legions of fans started jumping on the bandwagon — there are currently 49,000-plus five-star reviews from verified shoppers. Now is the perfect time for you to join them and to prep your tootsies for cozy-sock season.

"This product really does work, and the skin underneath the skin that peeled is buttery soft and smooth," exclaimed one reviewer who posted pics midway through the process. "Since it came in a two-pack set I was able to enjoy the product with my boyfriend." Adorable.

Another fan called the process "as satisfying as peeling dried Elmer's Glue off your hand."

"My feet have literally transformed," said another grateful user. "I’ve always had rough feet due to constantly walking and standing, but now my feet are really soft."

Remember to click the on-page coupon to save nearly 80% on the original version. If you want to indulge in a major home spa experience, check out the other fresh scents on discount like strawberry, jasmine and lavender.

And once you get your feet nice and smooth, slide them into these comfy slippers. They're like the Goldilocks of house shoes: not too thin, but just thick enough to keep your dogs nice and cozy.

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

