Amazon's slashed the prices on adorable kitchen gadgets — save up to 50%
Not everyone enjoys getting their hands dirty in the kitchen — but if a cute little crab is watching over your pot of vegetables, or the Loch Ness Monster is peeking up from your soup, you might get a little bit more joy out of cooking. If your kitchen is in need a little cheer, you're in luck! These oh-so-adorable gadgets can make meal prep and post-dinner cleanup a lot more fun...and they're on sale for up to 50% off at Amazon.
When you want some red, you'll go batty for Vino the corkscrew. Also ideal if you're in search of a great housewarming gift.
Over 4,500 five-star reviewers are willing to stick their necks out and proclaim that that Vino the Spooky Bat Corkscrew, is fang-tastic.
"This makes me smile for more reasons than what I'm about to consume," admitted this wine lover. "Perfect for my Gothic kitchen."
Made with non-slip, heat-resistant silicone, this helpful crustacean is designed to keep your spoon clean and at the ready.
Red can hold your spoon while your soup simmers. It's made with heat-resistant silicone, but it's the cuteness factor that's won over nearly 4,000 rave reviewers on Amazon.
"Probably the coolest holder I have ever seen, wrote one giggly shopper. "Bought it for my wife and she loves it and thinks it's 'cute.' I laugh when I look at it, just cool! Hangs on all of our pots and pans and stays cool. Easy to clean and looks awesome. Great addition to any kitchen."
The monster is mythical; this ladle, made with a heat-resistant and dishwasher-safe material, is very real...and adorable.
This Loch Ness Monster ladle is more adorable than scary — and close to 4,000 five-star reviewers agree.
"I LOVE this ladle," a tickled cook shared. "And my boyfriend cracks me up by sending me random photos of this little guy all the time. It’s super cute and makes a great conversation piece. Ended up giving this one to the cats because they love playing with it, and I decided I’m not cooking with something that spends more time on the floor. Bought another one for cooking...It looks adorbs on the kitchen counter."
This garlic press can mince your cloves in seconds, but you can use it to chop other ingredients like ginger, herbs and nuts. Over 2,000 of these toothy fellas have been bought in the past month!
If you're still searching for the best way to mince garlic, let Gracula put the bite on it for you — nearly 5,000 rave reviewers love how it gets the job done.
"This little guy works great," wrote a delighted cook. "I have carpel tunnel, and chopping gets hard for me sometimes. But with this it is just a couple of twists and there you have it, fresh crushed garlic! He fits in perfect with my classic horror-themed kitchen I am starting!"
If you have Amazon Prime, you can get these adorable kitchen gadgets shipped to you for free. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And even those without Prime get free shipping on orders of $25 or more).
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
