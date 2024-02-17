Amazon's slashed the prices on adorable kitchen gadgets — save up to 50%

These kitchen critters sell out fast! Get them while they're on sale. (Amazon)

Not everyone enjoys getting their hands dirty in the kitchen — but if a cute little crab is watching over your pot of vegetables, or the Loch Ness Monster is peeking up from your soup, you might get a little bit more joy out of cooking. If your kitchen is in need a little cheer, you're in luck! These oh-so-adorable gadgets can make meal prep and post-dinner cleanup a lot more fun...and they're on sale for up to 50% off at Amazon.

Over 4,500 five-star reviewers are willing to stick their necks out and proclaim that that Vino the Spooky Bat Corkscrew, is fang-tastic.

"This makes me smile for more reasons than what I'm about to consume," admitted this wine lover. "Perfect for my Gothic kitchen."

Red can hold your spoon while your soup simmers. It's made with heat-resistant silicone, but it's the cuteness factor that's won over nearly 4,000 rave reviewers on Amazon.

"Probably the coolest holder I have ever seen, wrote one giggly shopper. "Bought it for my wife and she loves it and thinks it's 'cute.' I laugh when I look at it, just cool! Hangs on all of our pots and pans and stays cool. Easy to clean and looks awesome. Great addition to any kitchen."

This Loch Ness Monster ladle is more adorable than scary — and close to 4,000 five-star reviewers agree.

"I LOVE this ladle," a tickled cook shared. "And my boyfriend cracks me up by sending me random photos of this little guy all the time. It’s super cute and makes a great conversation piece. Ended up giving this one to the cats because they love playing with it, and I decided I’m not cooking with something that spends more time on the floor. Bought another one for cooking...It looks adorbs on the kitchen counter."

OTOTO Gracula Garlic Crusher $20 $30 Save $10 with coupon This garlic press can mince your cloves in seconds, but you can use it to chop other ingredients like ginger, herbs and nuts. Over 2,000 of these toothy fellas have been bought in the past month! Save $10 with coupon $20 at Amazon

If you're still searching for the best way to mince garlic, let Gracula put the bite on it for you — nearly 5,000 rave reviewers love how it gets the job done.

"This little guy works great," wrote a delighted cook. "I have carpel tunnel, and chopping gets hard for me sometimes. But with this it is just a couple of twists and there you have it, fresh crushed garlic! He fits in perfect with my classic horror-themed kitchen I am starting!"

If you have Amazon Prime, you can get these adorable kitchen gadgets shipped to you for free. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And even those without Prime get free shipping on orders of $25 or more).

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Amazon home deals? Check these out:

Auto

DBPower Portable Car Jump Starter $48 $90 Save $42 with coupon See at Amazon

VacLife Portable Air Compressor $26 $45 Save $19 See at Amazon

Stalwart Heated Car Blanket $23 $33 Save $10 See at Amazon

Vacuums

Okp Life K2 Robot Vacuum $90 $278 Save $188 See at Amazon

Hoover MaxLife Pro Pet Swivel Vacuum $125 $210 Save $85 See at Amazon

Inse Cordless Stick Vacuum $140 $200 Save $60 with coupon See at Amazon

Kitchen

Cuisinart 12-Piece Kitchen Knife Set $22 $65 Save $43 See at Amazon

KitchenClouds Anti-Fatigue Kitchen Mat $16 $33 Save $17 See at Amazon

Owala FreeSip Insulated Stainless-Steel Water Bottle $25 $28 Save $3 See at Amazon

JoyJolt JoyFul Kitchen Storage Containers, 24 Pieces $39 $70 Save $31 See at Amazon

Lamu Lazy Susan Turntable for Fridge $21 $26 Save $5 with coupon See at Amazon

Lodge 10.25-Inch Cast Iron Skillet $20 $34 Save $14 See at Amazon

Home

Eudele Adhesive Shower Caddy, 5-Pack $18 $70 Save $52 with Prime and coupon See at Amazon

Budding Joy 90-Liter Large Storage Bags $19 $45 Save $26 with Prime See at Amazon

Saker Mini Chain Saw $40 $80 Save $40 See at Amazon

Titanker Shower Curtain Hooks, Set of 12 $7 $17 Save $10 See at Amazon

Affresh Coffee Maker Cleaner, 3-Pack $5 $6 Save $1 See at Amazon

Kidde Carbon Monoxide Detector $18 $28 Save $10 See at Amazon

GiveBest Portable Electric Space Heater $24 $60 Save $36 with coupon See at Amazon

DeWalt 20V Max Cordless Drill and Impact Driver $139 $239 Save $100 See at Amazon

Ticonn Extra-Large Storage Bags, 6-Pack $30 $50 Save $20 See at Amazon

Hopopro Shower Head $14 $30 Save $16 with coupon See at Amazon