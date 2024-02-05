Amazon Is Taking up to 50% off Running Gear We Love

Talene Appleton, NASM-CPT
·5 min read
Shop Amazon's Running Gear SaleCourtesy of Retailer


LET'S BE REAL: scoring great Amazon deals on running gear at the moment isn't easy. We're stuck in that awkward phase post-holiday shopping madness and still a few weeks away from spring sales, where we're hoping to see more running shoe deals. But if you're itching to revamp your winter training wardrobe with some budget-friendly running sneakers and gear pronto, Amazon's got a handful of solid discounts to check out now.

We took one for the team and dedicated three hours to combing through Amazon's discount sections to unearth winter running gear that won't leave you feeling like you settled for less. To ensure these deals weren't just smoke and mirrors, we ran most of these products through the trusty price tracker camelcamelcamel.com and only considered discounts hitting the 20 percent mark or higher. Keep reading to check out our top picks.

Shop the Best Amazon Running Shoe Deals

Fresh Foam Arishi v4

<p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09XRGRSS6?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2139.g.44351670%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0;sec:content-canvas" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Fresh Foam Arishi v4</p><p>amazon.com</p><p>$54.11</p>

Fresh Foam Arishi v4

<p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09H3NNCRM?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2139.g.44351670%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0;sec:content-canvas" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Fresh Foam Arishi v4</p><p>amazon.com</p><p>$54.55</p><span class="copyright">original photo</span>

Paradigm 6

<p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B096FHBM5G?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2139.g.44351670%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0;sec:content-canvas" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Paradigm 6</p><p>amazon.com</p><p>$81.00</p>

Charged Assert 9

<p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B087YWM8RX?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2139.g.44351670%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0;sec:content-canvas" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Charged Assert 9</p><p>amazon.com</p><p>$35.59</p>

Charged Assert 9 Running Shoe

<p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B087TP5C6R?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2139.g.44351670%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0;sec:content-canvas" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Charged Assert 9 Running Shoe</p><p>amazon.com</p><p>$59.95</p>

Triumph 20

<p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09L9GFFZ2?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2139.g.44351670%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0;sec:content-canvas" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Triumph 20</p><p>amazon.com</p><p>$79.95</p>

680 v7

<p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BHKPMKB8?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2139.g.44351670%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0;sec:content-canvas" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>680 v7 </p><p>amazon.com</p><p>$53.59</p>

680 v7

<p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BHKHC71K?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2139.g.44351670%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0;sec:content-canvas" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>680 v7 </p><p>amazon.com</p><p>$68.75</p>

Surge 3

<p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BGQPJNQK?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2139.g.44351670%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0;sec:content-canvas" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Surge 3</p><p>amazon.com</p><p>$49.99</p>

FuelCell Rebel v3

<p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09YBVJ61F?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2139.g.44351670%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0;sec:content-canvas" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>FuelCell Rebel v3</p><p>amazon.com</p><p>$96.63</p>

Core Endorphin Shift 2

<p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B092VNH52X?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2139.g.44351670%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0;sec:content-canvas" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Core Endorphin Shift 2</p><p>amazon.com</p><p>$88.39</p>

Adrenaline GTS 22

<p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08QVD3BM3?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2139.g.44351670%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0;sec:content-canvas" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Adrenaline GTS 22</p><p>amazon.com</p><p>$89.95</p>

Speedcross 5 Trail Running Shoes

<p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0992H1T5Y?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2139.g.44351670%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0;sec:content-canvas" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Speedcross 5 Trail Running Shoes</p><p>amazon.com</p><p>$117.80</p><span class="copyright">original photo</span>

Ghost 14 GTX Waterproof Neutral Running Shoe

<p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B097F2FKMV?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2139.g.44351670%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0;sec:content-canvas" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Ghost 14 GTX Waterproof Neutral Running Shoe</p><p>amazon.com</p><p>$109.96</p>

Gel-Kayano 29 LITE-Show

<p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0B47KTVH6?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2139.g.44351670%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0;sec:content-canvas" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Gel-Kayano 29 LITE-Show</p><p>amazon.com</p><p>$84.95</p>

Fresh Foam X 1080 v12

<p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BJ7CW17K?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2139.g.44351670%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0;sec:content-canvas" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Fresh Foam X 1080 v12</p><p>amazon.com</p><p>$87.07</p>

Fresh Foam X More v4

<p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BJ7G8CLD?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2139.g.44351670%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0;sec:content-canvas" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Fresh Foam X More v4</p><p>amazon.com</p><p>$104.96</p>

Arahi 6

<p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09DZTVF24?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2139.g.44351670%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0;sec:content-canvas" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Arahi 6</p><p>amazon.com</p><p>$179.00</p>

We were pleasantly surprised to stumble upon some seriously good deals on running shoes that our fitness editors love. Take the Brooks Adrenaline GTS 22, for instance—it may be an older model, but it's still an overall fantastic neutral running shoe. Board-certified podiatry sports medicine specialist Mark Mendeszoon, DPM, gives it the nod for "amazing support and a smooth, cushioned transitional ride." Plus, they come in a plethora of colors and are up for grabs in both standard and wide widths at a sweet discount.

Also catching our eye is the New Balance Fresh Foam X More V4, it's most cushioned model to date. Our fitness team dubbed it the best cushioned shoe for standing all day. Not only is it incredibly cushioned to maximize comfort, but it also boasts a sole with a rocking chair-like curvature, aka a meta-rocker. This design encourages a smooth transition from heel to toe during each step, guiding your foot through a fluid motion.

Shop the Best Amazon Running Clothes Deals

Tech 2.0 V-Neck Short-Sleeve T-Shirt

<p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B077ZXV38Y?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2139.g.45653907%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0;sec:content-canvas" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Tech 2.0 V-Neck Short-Sleeve T-Shirt</p><p>amazon.com</p><p>$15.00</p>

Men's Tech 2.0 1/2 Zip-Up T-Shirt

<p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0785WS28C?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2139.g.45653907%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0;sec:content-canvas" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Men's Tech 2.0 1/2 Zip-Up T-Shirt</p><p>amazon.com</p><p>$26.48</p>

Men's Winter Warm Tight

<p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B097NKVZ4V?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2139.g.45653907%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0;sec:content-canvas" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Men's Winter Warm Tight</p><p>amazon.com</p><p>$72.99</p>

Motus Crew Neck Shirt

<p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BTHMKJBM?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2139.g.45653907%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0;sec:content-canvas" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Motus Crew Neck Shirt</p><p>amazon.com</p><p>$56.00</p>

M Nk Dry Park20 Pant

<p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07W4SXB6J?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2139.g.45653907%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0;sec:content-canvas" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>M Nk Dry Park20 Pant</p><p>amazon.com</p><p>$43.94</p>

Launch Run 7-inch Shorts

<p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B089MNLYR6?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2139.g.45653907%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0;sec:content-canvas" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Launch Run 7-inch Shorts</p><p>amazon.com</p><p>$21.00</p>

Men's Thermal Compression Pants

<p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B096LVK59P?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2139.g.45653907%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0;sec:content-canvas" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Men's Thermal Compression Pants</p><p>amazon.com</p><p>$14.98</p>

Merino Sport Fleece Insulated Glove

<p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0B7VMXWQW?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2139.g.45653907%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0;sec:content-canvas" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Merino Sport Fleece Insulated Glove</p><p>amazon.com</p><p>$47.97</p>

Zero Weight Track Jacket

<p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BN2C175M?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2139.g.45653907%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0;sec:content-canvas" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Zero Weight Track Jacket</p><p>amazon.com</p><p>$101.50</p>

Elite Power Recovery Compression Tights

<p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01IFKRP2W?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2139.g.45653907%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0;sec:content-canvas" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Elite Power Recovery Compression Tights</p><p>amazon.com</p><p>$97.49</p>

Winter Heated Gloves

<p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0C98P94KZ?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2139.g.45653907%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0;sec:content-canvas" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Winter Heated Gloves</p><p>amazon.com</p><p>$8.97</p>

When it comes to winter running clothing and accessories, we'll admit, the options are a bit slimmer. Most of the discounted goodies fall into the generic dupe category or are available in only a handful of sizes. However, we did unearth some steals on name-brand Under Armour and The North Face activewear. The Men's Tech 2.0 1/2 Zip-Up T-Shirt is on sale now for more than 40% off, and our style and fitness editors swear by its comfort, functionality, and durability, making it a must-grab.

And hey, if you're worried about freezing digits during those chilly runs, Amazon has your back with a solid discount on Winter Heated Gloves. They're the perfect choice to keep your hands toasty so you can focus on your mileage.

Check out these deals before it's too late, and be sure to explore our guide to the best Amazon Presidents' Day sales, too.

