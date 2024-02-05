Amazon Is Taking up to 50% off Running Gear We Love



"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through these links."



LET'S BE REAL: scoring great Amazon deals on running gear at the moment isn't easy. We're stuck in that awkward phase post-holiday shopping madness and still a few weeks away from spring sales, where we're hoping to see more running shoe deals. But if you're itching to revamp your winter training wardrobe with some budget-friendly running sneakers and gear pronto, Amazon's got a handful of solid discounts to check out now.

We took one for the team and dedicated three hours to combing through Amazon's discount sections to unearth winter running gear that won't leave you feeling like you settled for less. To ensure these deals weren't just smoke and mirrors, we ran most of these products through the trusty price tracker camelcamelcamel.com and only considered discounts hitting the 20 percent mark or higher. Keep reading to check out our top picks.

Shop the Best Amazon Running Shoe Deals

Fresh Foam Arishi v4

Shop Now Fresh Foam Arishi v4 amazon.com $54.11

Fresh Foam Arishi v4

Shop Now Fresh Foam Arishi v4 amazon.com $54.55 original photo

Paradigm 6

Shop Now Paradigm 6 amazon.com $81.00

Charged Assert 9

Shop Now Charged Assert 9 amazon.com $35.59

Charged Assert 9 Running Shoe

Shop Now Charged Assert 9 Running Shoe amazon.com $59.95

Triumph 20

Shop Now Triumph 20 amazon.com $79.95

680 v7

Shop Now 680 v7 amazon.com $53.59

680 v7

Shop Now 680 v7 amazon.com $68.75

Surge 3

Shop Now Surge 3 amazon.com $49.99

FuelCell Rebel v3

Shop Now FuelCell Rebel v3 amazon.com $96.63

Core Endorphin Shift 2

Shop Now Core Endorphin Shift 2 amazon.com $88.39

Adrenaline GTS 22

Shop Now Adrenaline GTS 22 amazon.com $89.95

Speedcross 5 Trail Running Shoes

Shop Now Speedcross 5 Trail Running Shoes amazon.com $117.80 original photo

Ghost 14 GTX Waterproof Neutral Running Shoe

Shop Now Ghost 14 GTX Waterproof Neutral Running Shoe amazon.com $109.96

Gel-Kayano 29 LITE-Show

Shop Now Gel-Kayano 29 LITE-Show amazon.com $84.95

Fresh Foam X 1080 v12

Shop Now Fresh Foam X 1080 v12 amazon.com $87.07

Fresh Foam X More v4

Shop Now Fresh Foam X More v4 amazon.com $104.96

Arahi 6

Shop Now Arahi 6 amazon.com $179.00

We were pleasantly surprised to stumble upon some seriously good deals on running shoes that our fitness editors love. Take the Brooks Adrenaline GTS 22, for instance—it may be an older model, but it's still an overall fantastic neutral running shoe. Board-certified podiatry sports medicine specialist Mark Mendeszoon, DPM, gives it the nod for "amazing support and a smooth, cushioned transitional ride." Plus, they come in a plethora of colors and are up for grabs in both standard and wide widths at a sweet discount.

Also catching our eye is the New Balance Fresh Foam X More V4, it's most cushioned model to date. Our fitness team dubbed it the best cushioned shoe for standing all day. Not only is it incredibly cushioned to maximize comfort, but it also boasts a sole with a rocking chair-like curvature, aka a meta-rocker. This design encourages a smooth transition from heel to toe during each step, guiding your foot through a fluid motion.



SHOP AMAZON'S BEST RUNNING SHOE DEALS



Shop the Best Amazon Running Clothes Deals

Tech 2.0 V-Neck Short-Sleeve T-Shirt

Shop Now Tech 2.0 V-Neck Short-Sleeve T-Shirt amazon.com $15.00

Men's Tech 2.0 1/2 Zip-Up T-Shirt

Shop Now Men's Tech 2.0 1/2 Zip-Up T-Shirt amazon.com $26.48

Men's Winter Warm Tight

Shop Now Men's Winter Warm Tight amazon.com $72.99

Motus Crew Neck Shirt

Shop Now Motus Crew Neck Shirt amazon.com $56.00

M Nk Dry Park20 Pant

Shop Now M Nk Dry Park20 Pant amazon.com $43.94

Launch Run 7-inch Shorts

Shop Now Launch Run 7-inch Shorts amazon.com $21.00

Men's Thermal Compression Pants

Shop Now Men's Thermal Compression Pants amazon.com $14.98

Merino Sport Fleece Insulated Glove

Shop Now Merino Sport Fleece Insulated Glove amazon.com $47.97

Zero Weight Track Jacket

Shop Now Zero Weight Track Jacket amazon.com $101.50

Elite Power Recovery Compression Tights

Shop Now Elite Power Recovery Compression Tights amazon.com $97.49

Winter Heated Gloves

Shop Now Winter Heated Gloves amazon.com $8.97

When it comes to winter running clothing and accessories, we'll admit, the options are a bit slimmer. Most of the discounted goodies fall into the generic dupe category or are available in only a handful of sizes. However, we did unearth some steals on name-brand Under Armour and The North Face activewear. The Men's Tech 2.0 1/2 Zip-Up T-Shirt is on sale now for more than 40% off, and our style and fitness editors swear by its comfort, functionality, and durability, making it a must-grab.

And hey, if you're worried about freezing digits during those chilly runs, Amazon has your back with a solid discount on Winter Heated Gloves. They're the perfect choice to keep your hands toasty so you can focus on your mileage.

Check out these deals before it's too late, and be sure to explore our guide to the best Amazon Presidents' Day sales, too.

Shop More of Our Favorite Sales

Hoka Presidents' Day Sale | Vuori Presidents' Day Sale | Garmin Watch Deals | Lululemon Presidents' Day Finds | Saatva Mattress Sale | Amazon Overstock Outlet Sale | Amazon Golf Deals

You Might Also Like