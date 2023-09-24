The 5 best Amazon deals you can get this Sunday — save up to 60%
Need some retail therapy this Sunday? With the new season comes a waterfall of sales — we're just a few weeks away from Prime Day, but Amazon has already dropped Early Access deals — but you have to be a member take advantage of them! Our team has scoured Amazon sale items and Early Access deals to put together a quick-and-dirty list of the top sales from today's lists for you. So what are today's best Amazon deals, you ask? Well, you can score a pair of popular pillows for over 50% off, or a mega-popular knife set for over half off. There's even a set of fan-favorite earbuds for just $20 — there's a lot to explore! Let's have a closer look at these stellar Amazon bargains, shall we?
This wireless keyboard and mouse kit makes getting to work so much more fun. With Prime Early Access, you can get it for over 40% off!
If you're looking for an office upgrade, this kit has brightened up the work day for more than 10,000 five-star fans.
"I was looking for something to zazz up my work space and this set is both adorable and functional," shared a five-star fan. "The key sound is soft which I like a lot and mouse fits nicely in hand. Super simple set up - worth the buy. Also no weird smell that sometimes comes from material like this."
This ceramic space heater can pump out the warmth at 1500 watts. It has three settings and can act as a fan when needed.
The fall chill has us nervous about the cold weather ahead, but this little space heater will keep you feeling like it's summer until the end of spring! Perfect for small rooms or under a desk, it has an automatic shutoff function and has three different settings.
"The office that I work in is freezing," shared a five-star fan. "This helps a great deal. Makes me feel nice and warm and toasty. And I’m a Florida girl!"
These pillows are made with super plush hollow fiber, making them soft yet firm for the right support you need for sleeping.
Time for a pillow refresh? You can't beat the deal on this super-comfy, super-popular pillow. It's made with special hollow fiber for the ultimate support while being comfortably soft. Nearly 11,000 shoppers give this pillow a perfect five-star rating.
"Bought it for my girlfriend as she hates flat pillows," shared a rave reviewer. "Had this for about 3 weeks and feels like a new pillow every night. Pilllow always goes back to its original shape. Soft enough to sink in and firm enough to keep your head afloat."
These earbuds provide premium sound even under water — they're waterproof up to a meter deep for 30 minutes. Enjoy over six hours of jamming from a single charge — and you'll get 30 hours of play with the included charging case.
More than 231,000 Amazon shoppers are in love with these buds. One of the things they rave about? The superior audio quality. That's courtesy of large, 8mm speaker drivers that produce powerful, crystal clear sound and heart-thumping bass. Bonus: They're waterproof.
"I’ve been ordering headphones from Amazon for years," wrote a rave reviewer. "Most of them are always great. These headphones are AMAZING. "I got 'em with the intention of just surviving some splashes; not submerging them. Well, one fell out into the water. I grabbed them out after a couple of seconds. They worked great. Okay! Let’s go the extra yard. I started swimming with them under the water. (Keep in mind I wasn’t that deep.) THEY WORKED GREAT. I have not one thing bad to say about these headphones."
At a sweet 60% off, this set includes an 8-inch chef knife, an 8-inch slicing knife, an 8-inch serrated bread knife, a 7-inch santoku knife, a 6.5-inch utility knife and a 3.5-inch paring knife.
Made with high-quality stainless steel blades and a nonstick coating for easy slicing, this Cuisinart collection is a steal right now. You will literally be ready to slice anything.
"Where have these been all my life?" said a pleased reviewer. "I'll admit these were an almost-impulse purchase, as I had been stalking them for a while on my shopping list, and when the price went down I thought, "Why not?" although I have a drawer full of knives. I'd donate every other knife I own...in a heartbeat if my husband wouldn't complain. These are a delight."
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
