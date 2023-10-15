The Amazon secret overstock section is bursting with huge savings — starting at $8

Every week, we spend hours combing the internet for the very best products at the lowest prices to share with you, from the biggest brand names to the most viral items out there. But there's only one thing that makes a deal on a product even better: it solves a problem. You probably already know that Amazon is loaded with items that meet both criteria. What you might not know is that Amazon has a secret section with awesome overstock items that you can get at a serious bargain. It's packed with everything you need, but we've selected some of our favorite items that can simplify, clear up or just make your life a little bit easier — all at deep discounts.

Keep on scrolling for hidden gems to help out around the house and make every day just a little bit easier.

This handy multi-outlet surge protector is perfect if you have limited outlets and limited space for what you can plug into them, like in those tight areas around the TV. Thanks to this outlet extender's swiveling capabilities and plethora of outlets — 6 AC outlets and 3 USB ports (with 1 being USB-C) — you'll have a place to plug in just about everything you need in one place, including anything you need to charge in the meantime. Also available in Black for only $14.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

"This little gadget is a true gem!" exclaimed one enthusiastic fan. "It's compact, offers a plethora of plug options, and can rotate to fit perfectly in various situations. I'm absolutely thrilled with its versatility and how well it adapts to different uses."

You all know that the holidays will arrive in what seems like only moments. It's a time to gather, share memories and feast. These Mozaik Plates save you time and so many dishes by being both lovely and made of plastic! How do they do it? It doesn't matter — the point is you no longer have to worry about breaking out the fine china only to see it break. Especially at the kids' table. You can also use them when the neighbors do a sudden drop-in, or if you're just serving meals at home. You get 40 plates for only $10 — 50% off the regular price — so now is the perfect time to add to cart...and pantry!

Shoppers love the plates' surprising versatility — they're hand-washable if you want to reuse. "I purchased these for family and children coming in for the holidays," said this pampered chef. "I paired them with silver plate chargers, they're so elegant looking. Although disposable, we washed them to reuse for the week. I plan to keep them for reuse or crafting. Well worth it."

You scrub and scrub your microwave, but all it takes is one bowl of tomato sauce to make the process start all over again. But don't blow your top over it — let Topist Angry Mama Microwave Cleaner do it for you. Just remove the top, add one part vinegar and one part water, replace the top and for 5-8 minutes let it steam off encrusted gunk in the microwave.

Over 5,000 five-star reviewers are anything but angry over this mama. "Unexpected and cute," reported this shopper. "’I've always hated cleaning the microwave. Gave this a try, and was amazed at how easily and quickly my microwave came clean. I didn’t even realize it was that dirty. Loved it so much I bought one for my mom. She's also in love!"

Whether you like hot powdered drinks or you don't like your coffee to settle at the bottom of the cup (we're looking at you, French press coffee drinkers), this crafty mug takes all of the sweat and tears out of stirring your beverage. It's made with stainless steel and plastic and has a little battery-operated spinner in the bottom of the cup to keep things from getting stagnant.

"Powerful enough to create a suction, hurricane like funnel and nicely stir up the liquid in the cup," wrote a rave reviewer. "I'm using it for some herbal tea mixed with honey and it requires constant stirring to avoid the herbs from settling at the bottom of the cup, this spares me the constant stirring with a spoon...Above all, it could be a great gift to someone you like, as well as being a good conversation piece!"

As much as we’d love to believe these little gadgets stay out-of-the-box clean, yours are probably far from immaculate. But this handy kit can take care of all of it and will stop your earbuds from looking like Q-tips. Comes with a round metal nib for deep-cleaning surfaces and even a cleaning brush for the charging hole. Sounds good to us!

"This product is a MUST HAVE for anyone who uses AirPods," shared another. "Mine are disgusting, to say the least, from ear wax and dust due to daily use at work. I had tried EVERYTHING to get them clean before purchasing this."

Amazon Silpat Baking Mat, Medium, Orange $17 $27 Save $10 Silicone baking mats turn any pan into a non-stick surface, perfect for anyone who doesn't have the space to have multiple sheet pans laying around. It'll also replace parchment paper in any recipe, as well as the need for butter, grease, oils or sprays. $17 at Amazon

The Silpat Silicone Baking Mat makes parchment paper, tinfoil and a variety of pan-greasing methods obsolete in one handy item! Made of fiberglass mesh and the highest quality food-grade silicone, the Silpat is the original non-stick baking mat which is the perfect surface for any of your sweet treat creations.

"I've tried imitations and parchment paper. These are just the right thing for the job! Perfect every time!" raved one happy home cook.

If you're tired of digging through a pile of shoes to get out the door every morning, this stackable shoe rack should relieve you of a few headaches. It has already solved a few problems for over 5,000 rave reviewers.

"This little gem has been a life saver!" reported a five-star fan. "I've become quite a shoe collector, I was running out of space. This was the only spot I had left! It was super easy to put together, not flimsy at all. Looks like I have room for a couple more pairs of boots."

Tongs are the unsung hero of the kitchen. Flip frying chicken with ease or serve noodles without making a mess, there's a lot this gadget can do — and more than 25,000 shoppers rave about it. Available in 15 colors to brighten up your kitchen or dining room!

"These work great especially on my pans that I don’t want to scratch," shared a five-star fan. "I have had them for about a year and they are still both holding up well and I use them almost daily." "Great value," raved this home chef. "I really like these tongs. Great for indoor cooking and on the BBQ. Easy to clean too!"

A meat thermometer isn't just for grilling. It takes the guess work out of heating up leftovers, baking bread or making your favorite, everyday chicken dish.

"So easy to use, quick read," raved a five-star fan. "Was always fearful of underdone poultry, but since I purchased this I no longer have dry chicken breasts - Hallelujah! Wish I had purchased years ago. Stores easily on the side of the refrigerator within easy reach of the stove."

This storage bowl set, over 40% off now, includes 3 collapsible bowls with snap-on lids at 3 different sizes: 1.5-cup, 3-cup, and 5-cup. They collapse up to a third of their size, perfect for storing, and they're also ideal for packing a lunch and reheating in the microwave, then cleaning and slipping back into your bag to bring home. Best of all, they're all microwave, dishwasher and freezer safe!

"When you're packing and trying to get everything ready for a vacation you need to conserve space," noted an Amazon shopper. "These bowls do just that by folding down so they easily fit in a storage box that we pack supplies into before we go away. We love these so much my daughter went and ordered a set and also loves them!"

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And even those without Prime get free shipping on orders of $25 or more).

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Amazon home deals? Check these out:

Auto

VacLife Tire Inflator $23 $46 Save $23 See at Amazon

Hotor Car Trash Can $5 $18 Save $13 with coupon See at Amazon

Noco Boost Plus UltraSafe Car Battery Jump Starter $100 $125 Save $25 See at Amazon

Avapow Car Battery Jump Starter $150 $200 Save $50 See at Amazon

AstroAI Tire Inflator $28 $45 Save $17 See at Amazon

Apps2Car Tablet Car Mount Holder $20 $30 Save $10 See at Amazon

ColorCoral Cleaning Gel $7 $12 Save $5 See at Amazon

Vacuums

Whall Cordless Vacuum $110 $150 Save $40 with coupon See at Amazon

Zcwa Robot Vacuum $170 $600 Save $430 See at Amazon

Lefant Robot Vacuum $110 $200 Save $90 with coupon See at Amazon

Shark Steam Pocket Mop $70 $90 Save $20 See at Amazon

Yeedi Robot Vacuum $110 $200 Save $90 with coupon See at Amazon

iRobot Roomba Robot Vacuum $230 $300 Save $70 See at Amazon

Lefant Robot Vacuum $200 $400 Save $200 See at Amazon

Shark Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum $200 $260 Save $60 See at Amazon

Kitchen

Henckels 15-Piece Knife Set $130 $345 Save $215 See at Amazon

Gramercy Kitchen Company Mandoline $40 $67 Save $27 See at Amazon

ThermoPro Dual Probe Digital Cooking Thermometer $21 $37 Save $16 See at Amazon

Nicelucky Mug Warmer $23 $28 Save $5 with coupon See at Amazon

Cuisinart 12-Piece Kitchen Knife Set $25 $65 Save $40 See at Amazon

Kitchellence 3-Stage Knife Sharpener $10 $30 Save $20 See at Amazon

Lodge 10.25" Cast Iron Skillet $20 $34 Save $14 See at Amazon

KitchenAid Artisan Series 5-Quart Stand Mixer $379 $450 Save $71 See at Amazon

Keurig K-Mini Single-Serve Coffee Maker $60 $100 Save $40 See at Amazon

Nespresso VertuoPlus Coffee and Espresso Machine $149 $199 Save $50 See at Amazon

Henckels 7-Piece Knife Set $80 $140 Save $60 See at Amazon

Cuisinart 15-Piece Knife Set $99 $160 Save $61 See at Amazon

Home

Afloia Air Purifier $100 $130 Save $30 See at Amazon

FiPlus PowerGrip T9 Grabber Tool $10 $20 Save $10 See at Amazon

Cozsinoor Bed Pillows, Set of 2 $22 $50 Save $28 with coupon See at Amazon

Rubbermaid Reveal Power Scrubber $17 $20 Save $3 See at Amazon

Budding Joy Clothes Storage Bags, 6-Pack $20 $30 Save $10 See at Amazon

CGK Unlimited Queen-Size Sheet Set $28 $40 Save $12 See at Amazon

Ticonn Extra-Large Moving Bags, 6-Pack $28 $50 Save $22 with coupon See at Amazon

Sealegend Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit $10 $17 Save $7 See at Amazon

OGHom Clothes Steamer $22 $34 Save $12 See at Amazon

Jinghong Fall Wreath $18 $30 Save $12 See at Amazon

Kailedi Halloween String Lights $17 $20 Save $3 See at Amazon

Bedsure Satin Pillowcase, Set of 2 $6 $12 Save $6 with coupon See at Amazon

DeWalt 20V Max Cordless Drill $99 $179 Save $80 See at Amazon

Stardrops The Pink Stuff $5 $6 Save $1 See at Amazon

Coogam Halloween Bats Decoration, 60 Pieces $10 $15 Save $5 See at Amazon