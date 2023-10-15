The Amazon secret overstock section is bursting with huge savings — starting at $8
Every week, we spend hours combing the internet for the very best products at the lowest prices to share with you, from the biggest brand names to the most viral items out there. But there's only one thing that makes a deal on a product even better: it solves a problem. You probably already know that Amazon is loaded with items that meet both criteria. What you might not know is that Amazon has a secret section with awesome overstock items that you can get at a serious bargain. It's packed with everything you need, but we've selected some of our favorite items that can simplify, clear up or just make your life a little bit easier — all at deep discounts.
Keep on scrolling for hidden gems to help out around the house and make every day just a little bit easier.
For only $12, you're get a great deal on this 3-sided swivel power strip, which include multiple 3-prong outlets as well as 3 USB ports ready for charging.
This handy multi-outlet surge protector is perfect if you have limited outlets and limited space for what you can plug into them, like in those tight areas around the TV. Thanks to this outlet extender's swiveling capabilities and plethora of outlets — 6 AC outlets and 3 USB ports (with 1 being USB-C) — you'll have a place to plug in just about everything you need in one place, including anything you need to charge in the meantime. Also available in Black for only $14.
"This little gadget is a true gem!" exclaimed one enthusiastic fan. "It's compact, offers a plethora of plug options, and can rotate to fit perfectly in various situations. I'm absolutely thrilled with its versatility and how well it adapts to different uses."
Add a dash of elegance to parties and get-togethers without adding the stress of doing dishes!
You all know that the holidays will arrive in what seems like only moments. It's a time to gather, share memories and feast. These Mozaik Plates save you time and so many dishes by being both lovely and made of plastic! How do they do it? It doesn't matter — the point is you no longer have to worry about breaking out the fine china only to see it break. Especially at the kids' table. You can also use them when the neighbors do a sudden drop-in, or if you're just serving meals at home. You get 40 plates for only $10 — 50% off the regular price — so now is the perfect time to add to cart...and pantry!
Shoppers love the plates' surprising versatility — they're hand-washable if you want to reuse. "I purchased these for family and children coming in for the holidays," said this pampered chef. "I paired them with silver plate chargers, they're so elegant looking. Although disposable, we washed them to reuse for the week. I plan to keep them for reuse or crafting. Well worth it."
With help from a little vinegar and water, Angry Mama steams from her head to soften microwave stains and make them easier to wipe away.
You scrub and scrub your microwave, but all it takes is one bowl of tomato sauce to make the process start all over again. But don't blow your top over it — let Topist Angry Mama Microwave Cleaner do it for you. Just remove the top, add one part vinegar and one part water, replace the top and for 5-8 minutes let it steam off encrusted gunk in the microwave.
Over 5,000 five-star reviewers are anything but angry over this mama. "Unexpected and cute," reported this shopper. "’I've always hated cleaning the microwave. Gave this a try, and was amazed at how easily and quickly my microwave came clean. I didn’t even realize it was that dirty. Loved it so much I bought one for my mom. She's also in love!"
Whether you like hot powdered drinks or you don't like your coffee to settle at the bottom of the cup (we're looking at you, French press coffee drinkers), this crafty mug takes all of the sweat and tears out of stirring your beverage. It's made with stainless steel and plastic and has a little battery-operated spinner in the bottom of the cup to keep things from getting stagnant.
"Powerful enough to create a suction, hurricane like funnel and nicely stir up the liquid in the cup," wrote a rave reviewer. "I'm using it for some herbal tea mixed with honey and it requires constant stirring to avoid the herbs from settling at the bottom of the cup, this spares me the constant stirring with a spoon...Above all, it could be a great gift to someone you like, as well as being a good conversation piece!"
This kit comes with everything you need to make sure your earbuds are clean and clear of dirt and debris.
As much as we’d love to believe these little gadgets stay out-of-the-box clean, yours are probably far from immaculate. But this handy kit can take care of all of it and will stop your earbuds from looking like Q-tips. Comes with a round metal nib for deep-cleaning surfaces and even a cleaning brush for the charging hole. Sounds good to us!
"This product is a MUST HAVE for anyone who uses AirPods," shared another. "Mine are disgusting, to say the least, from ear wax and dust due to daily use at work. I had tried EVERYTHING to get them clean before purchasing this."
Silicone baking mats turn any pan into a non-stick surface, perfect for anyone who doesn't have the space to have multiple sheet pans laying around. It'll also replace parchment paper in any recipe, as well as the need for butter, grease, oils or sprays.
The Silpat Silicone Baking Mat makes parchment paper, tinfoil and a variety of pan-greasing methods obsolete in one handy item! Made of fiberglass mesh and the highest quality food-grade silicone, the Silpat is the original non-stick baking mat which is the perfect surface for any of your sweet treat creations.
"I've tried imitations and parchment paper. These are just the right thing for the job! Perfect every time!" raved one happy home cook.
This shoe rack is stackable so you can add a shelf when you add shoes to your collection.
If you're tired of digging through a pile of shoes to get out the door every morning, this stackable shoe rack should relieve you of a few headaches. It has already solved a few problems for over 5,000 rave reviewers.
"This little gem has been a life saver!" reported a five-star fan. "I've become quite a shoe collector, I was running out of space. This was the only spot I had left! It was super easy to put together, not flimsy at all. Looks like I have room for a couple more pairs of boots."
These tongs come with a silicone tip so you don't scratch your non-stick cookware or ruin your food before it lands on your plate.
Tongs are the unsung hero of the kitchen. Flip frying chicken with ease or serve noodles without making a mess, there's a lot this gadget can do — and more than 25,000 shoppers rave about it. Available in 15 colors to brighten up your kitchen or dining room!
"These work great especially on my pans that I don’t want to scratch," shared a five-star fan. "I have had them for about a year and they are still both holding up well and I use them almost daily." "Great value," raved this home chef. "I really like these tongs. Great for indoor cooking and on the BBQ. Easy to clean too!"
This bestselling meat thermometer features a backlit, large digital display that auto-rotates for easy reading. A motion-sensing sleep/wake feature saves batteries, while a three-second response time lets you get results ASAP.
A meat thermometer isn't just for grilling. It takes the guess work out of heating up leftovers, baking bread or making your favorite, everyday chicken dish.
"So easy to use, quick read," raved a five-star fan. "Was always fearful of underdone poultry, but since I purchased this I no longer have dry chicken breasts - Hallelujah! Wish I had purchased years ago. Stores easily on the side of the refrigerator within easy reach of the stove."
If you need to store your leftovers without taking up a ton of space with your reusable containers, these collapsible wonders from Progressive International will be the perfect solution.
This storage bowl set, over 40% off now, includes 3 collapsible bowls with snap-on lids at 3 different sizes: 1.5-cup, 3-cup, and 5-cup. They collapse up to a third of their size, perfect for storing, and they're also ideal for packing a lunch and reheating in the microwave, then cleaning and slipping back into your bag to bring home. Best of all, they're all microwave, dishwasher and freezer safe!
"When you're packing and trying to get everything ready for a vacation you need to conserve space," noted an Amazon shopper. "These bowls do just that by folding down so they easily fit in a storage box that we pack supplies into before we go away. We love these so much my daughter went and ordered a set and also loves them!"
