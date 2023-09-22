Amazon's secret outlet is a hotbed of deals — save up to 50%

Going outlet shopping is such a dilemma: On the one hand, you can score tons of savings from a variety of premier retailers; on the other, you have to actually drive there and schlep around from store to store. At least you used to: Turns out Amazon has its own secret overstock outlet online. It’s packed with thousands of incredible items — browse through this massive repository for oodles of electronics, essentials for the kitchen and home, beauty basics, bestselling books and music, tons of fashion finds and even goodies for Fluffy and Fido. Ready for some not-to-be-missed markdowns on a clothes storage bags, cult-favorite Crocs clogs and more? These are our picks:

Energizer Energizer LED Headlamp Pro360 $13 $25 Save $12 The sun is rising later and going down earlier — if you're a runner, the headlamp will light your way to keep you safe. It's even water-resistant so you don't have to worry about getting caught in a storm. $13 at Amazon

"Crazy bright!" raved a happy runner. "I expected it to be way better than my iPhone flashlight, but this far exceeds any flashlight or camping lantern I’ve ever owned! When I run with it, it reflects off street signs from a block away."

"Great pickleball set, complete with everything needed for singles or doubles," shared a five-star fan. "I keep this in my truck and whenever get a chance to play, we just grab the bag and hit a court. Very happy with this set and would definitely recommend."

Amazon Musicozy Sleep Headphones Headband $21 $40 Save $19 with coupon Block out bright lights, snoring and other distracting sounds while you snooze with this top-selling eye mask. It can run for up to 10 hours on a single charge, and you can pair it with your phone or tablet. Save $19 with coupon $21 at Amazon

"This mask blocks light better than any I’ve tried before and feels much more comfortable too," wrote a happy customer. "The pad along the nose is so soft and does such a good job of blocking out light where it always seems to come in when wearing a mask. The sound is good and the headphones are very small, so it doesn’t bother me when I sleep with this on."

Shared one jet-setter: "I took both pieces with me on a trip to Mexico City and back to Cleveland. The luggage got lost on the way home and had to be delivered. Both pieces still look as good as new! I filled the 28-inch piece to the 50-lb capacity, everything fit in very well. I didn't even need the expandable zipper portion. The carry-on fit in the overhead of all different types of planes, even the smaller ones! Both roll very easily — this was the best part ... The hard case protected breakable items packed inside. So far so good!"

"These work great," shared a savvy shopper. "I use them for shoes and blankets. They fit perfectly under my bed and have handles to make pulling them out from under the bed easy peasy."

Amazon HyperChiller Iced Coffee/Beverage Cooler $11 $25 Save $14 We decree an indefinite extension of iced-coffee season! And this gadget can make it happen in 60 seconds. All you do is pour your hot java into the freezing chamber, swirl for a minute and your bev will be cool and ready for cubes! $11 at Amazon

"Bought for my daughter that only likes cold coffee," shared a fan. "We tried many different methods and types of brew over ice coffee. All of those tasted watered down. This tastes exactly like cold coffee you buy at a coffee shop but way cheaper and in the convenience of your home. Wish we would have found it sooner."

One fan called these tees "perfect," adding, "I absolutely love these shirts. I own at least six of them in various colors and I wear one almost every day. The fabric is light, they are great for warmer weather and they are so comfortable. There is just enough stretch and the fit is flattering."

"Very pleasantly surprised!" exclaimed a cordless convert. "This vacuum cleaner had much more power/suction than I imagined. We have a large dog living indoors and she sheds a lot! This small vacuum cleaner pulls all the hair easily from our carpets. The attachments are very handy for small spaces, including computer keyboards. I'd buy this vacuum cleaner again in a heartbeat — in fact, I may buy a second one!"

"I was skeptical when I ordered these, but for the price I took a chance," wrote a (now) happy slumberer. "These are soft, lightweight, but have some volume (I need some weight to my sheets) — and keep us cool!...We are both HOT sleepers and I’m experiencing the lovely mid-40s night sweats. So far, these have been the best way to stay cool and not sleep in a pool of hormonal sweat! Definitely ordering more."

"These are the most comfortable things I’ve ever worn on my feet," claimed one Crocs convert. "They’re lightweight. My feet can breathe. They’re easy to clean. I wear them EVERYWHERE ... I denied myself years of joy by refusing this purchase. Get some!"

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

