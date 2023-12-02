The 5 best deals you can get at Amazon this Saturday — save up to 60%

Need some retail therapy to help you start your weekend? Black Friday and Cyber Monday might be over, but there are still tons of deals to be had at Amazon now! Our team has scoured the best Amazon sales to put together a handy rundown of the top deals on the mega-retailer's site for you. So what are today's best Amazon deals? Well, you can score a coffee mug warmer for $26. How 'bout a massage gun for nearly 60% off? Hey, there's a lot to explore — so let's have a closer look at these stellar Amazon bargains, shall we?

The earbuds bring robust bass and clear tones at a very wallet-friendly price — only $10. These earbuds feature 20 hours of combined playback; five hours with the earbuds plus an additional 15 hours with the charging case. They come with three sizes of ear tips to ensure a perfect fit.

"They’re perfect!" raved one of 13,000 five-star fans. "The in-ear buds bother my ears a lot but these sit on your ears like AirPods. They’re comfortable, they go really loud and the sound quality doesn’t change on full volume. You know some headphones get fuzzy with the bass when they’re too loud but not these!"

With more than 8,000 five-star fans, the Kelices Massage Gun is popular for good reason. First, it lasts eight to 15 hours on a full charge (but it will automatically shut off after 10 minutes to protect your health and its longevity). It lets you customize your experience with 30 different speed levels, and it comes with eight different massage heads so you can customize your experience.

“I’m 42, and I box for exercise and cardio about 60-70 minutes, six days a week,” wrote a satisfied shopper. “I had no idea I needed this massage gun, but I am such a fan. This is going to relax and relieve pain in even the tightest and sorest of muscles.”

Being called away from your desk (and your caffeine!) and returning only to find that the toasty beverage you were enjoying has gone cold can make a good morning mediocre. But with the Vobaga Coffee Mug Warmer, your beverage stays warm for as long as it takes you to sip it.

"I work from home, so you would think I could have coffee whenever I want and never have cold coffee," shared one of over 3,500 five-star fans. "Nope; I'm often super busy and don't always get around to drinking my coffee while it's still hot. This little cup warmer has been amazing! I usually use the middle or lowest setting and it is perfect for keeping my coffee warm for however long I need to finish a cup or two each morning."

Make sure you're never caught with a dead phone again with this Iniu Portable Charger and power bank. Believe it or not, this handy little device is enough to recharge an iPhone 8 up to 3.6 times, a Samsung S22 1.7 times and AirPods Pro 13.2 times. This little gadget has more than 27,000 five-star fans.

"I've purchased at least 6 of these," one shopper said. "We are Penn State University fans and the paw print lighting up looks like a Nittany Lion paw. The battery charges easily and it works great. The paw print shows how much battery power you have, and it's large. Very convenient! No more guessing or looking for little tiny lights. The flashlight has come in handy as well."

It might be a tad cold and icy now where you are now, but with winter just a few weeks away, it's only going to get worse. If your snow boots have seen better days, this popular pair might be the upgrade you need to carry you to spring. They're insulated, waterproof, have slip-resistant rubber soles for stability and their faux fur lining gives them just a touch of class.

"I’ve worn them and walked about 75 miles in these so far, and they are both comfortable and warm," shared one of nearly 5,000 five-star fans. "My feet suffer from being too cold, and these are rare boots that keep them warm walking in the snow. I don’t know how many winters they last, but if they last two, for the price that’s great! I hope they are still being sold in a couple of years."

Looking for more great Amazon tech deals? Check these out:

Headphones and earbuds

Amazon Ziuty Wireless Earbuds $18 $30 Save $12 If you're ready to ditch the corded headphones for wireless earbuds but don't feel like shelling out for AirPods, this pair from Ziuty is a great affordable alternative. Reviewers rave about the "immersive stereo sound," and you'll get up to five hours of listening on a single charge. Wear 'em while you're working out, walking the dog or making calls. Get them for 40% off! $18 at Amazon

Amazon Bose QuietComfort Wireless Noise-Canceling Headphones $299 $349 Save $50 Bose headphones are admittedly a splurge, but this new pair is $100 off (the lowest price we've seen!). With up to 24 hours of battery life, Quiet and Aware modes, comfy ear cups and top-tier noise-cancellation, they're worth their price tag and then some. $299 at Amazon

TVs and home entertainment

Amazon Amazon 32-Inch Fire TV $110 $200 Save $90 This top-rated telly checks all the right boxes: High-def visuals? Check. Dolby Digital Plus audio? Check. Alexa Voice Search? Check! Plus, you'll be able to watch millions of shows and movies from different streaming platforms all in one convenient place — and as far as prices go, you won't find better than this. $110 at Amazon

Amazon Vizio 40-Inch Smart TV $168 $230 Save $62 Enjoy football, Hallmark movies and all of your favorite streamers on this 40-inch smart TV, which has 1080p HD resolution and LED backlight to bring you clear, vibrant visuals. It's also equipped with Apple AirPlay and Chromecast, allowing you to watch anything from your phone or tablet right on your TV, and it has more than 140 apps — including Netflix, Disney+ and YouTube — built in for instant easy access. We've never seen the price dip lower than this, so it's a great time to buy! $168 at Amazon

Amazon Insignia 24-Inch Fire TV $65 $120 Save $55 Insignia's 24-inch TV is a popular choice thanks to its 1,080-pixel resolution and Fire TV capabilities — you can stream more than a million shows and movies. And now, the TV's already low price is even lower than before. The Alexa-equipped remote makes it easy to flip through channels using just your voice. We've yet to see it go on sale for less. $65 at Amazon

Tablets and tech

Amazon Apple AirTag, 4-Pack $80 $99 Save $19 with coupon Never lose your luggage, purse — anything, really — again. Just toss one of these smart tags inside the item you want to track, and you'll be alerted of its whereabouts via your phone. This pack is down to one of the best prices we've seen! Save $19 with coupon $80 at Amazon

Amazon Amazon Fire TV Stick $40 Tired of contending with a menagerie of remotes every time you want to watch TV? Stop the insanity with this Fire TV Stick — it can replace 'em all! You'll be able to effortlessly switch between the news, sports, live TV and your favorite streaming platforms for easy access to millions of shows and movies, plus watch over 300,000 titles for free via the included apps. Want to use voice control to navigate? Yup, it's got Alexa built in, too. This is the lowest price we've seen! $40 at Amazon

Amazon Loveledi Portable Charger, 2-Pack $20 $30 Save $10 If you get stressed when you're out and about and notice your phone's battery is at 13%, this portable charger duo is a must. They're slim and compact enough to keep stashed in your bag at all times, and each one has two USB ports for charging multiple devices at a time. Keep one for yourself and give one as a stocking stuffer ... or not! At 45% off, this is one of the lowest prices we've seen since spring. $20 at Amazon

Amazon Echo Dot (5th Generation) $23 $50 Save $27 This little orb does more than just play music — it also gives you access to Alexa, who you can ask about pretty much anything under the sun, and can be used as an alarm clock. Down to just $23, this is the best price we're seeing on the internet. $23 at Amazon

Amazon Acer Chromebook Spin 314 Convertible Laptop $319 $380 Save $61 This convertible laptop easily swaps between laptop mode and tablet mode. It also comes with 4GB of RAm and 128GB of onboard storage, making it a fantastic option for a day-to-day productivity and entertainment machine. While $320 isn't the lowest price we've ever seen it, it's still a darn good deal. $319 at Amazon