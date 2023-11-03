This No. 1 bestselling Ninja blender doubles as a food processor — and it's 50% off
What is it?
A powerful blender is a must, especially when you're trying to eat healthy. But some blenders can do more than just make smoothies. Take the No. 1 bestselling Ninja Kitchen System: It features several attachments to handle your blending needs, along with food processing, dough-kneading and more. And did we mention it's on major sale? Snag one for yourself and one as a guaranteed hit of a gift for your favorite foodie.
You get so much with this kitchen system: A 72-ounce pitcher, 8-cup food processor and two 16-ounce single-serve cups you can take on the go.
Why is it a good deal?
With a brand like Ninja, you know you're getting a quality product, so the fact that this 2-in-1 blender/food processor combo is just $100 is pretty astounding. At 50% off, it's the lowest price we've seen it for in years. Our advice? Add it to your cart, stat!
Why do I need this?
There's so much to love about this kitchen system. For starters, it has a powerful 1500-watt blender to effortlessly work its way through whatever ingredients you throw at it — think ice, frozen fruit, raw veggies and more.
The blending pitcher is a sizable 72 ounces, allowing you to whip up huge portions of smoothies, frozen drinks and soups at once. Need to chop ingredients or make some dough? Simply attach the food processor bowl — it can handle up to two pounds of dough.
There are even two 16-ounce to-go cups that attach right to the base, allowing you to make personalized juices and smoothies. And, because this is from Ninja, i.e. a consumer-friendly brand, all the cups, blades and lids are dishwasher-safe.
What reviewers say
This kitchen system has gotten rave reviews from nearly 33,000 Amazon shoppers. "This blender/food processor is awesome," said a five-star fan. "It will chew up anything you put in it. It makes chopping/mincing a snap. I'm looking forward to discovering new ways to use it in the kitchen."
A fellow happy customer called this blender "so useful" and gushed about it, saying, "This is probably one of the best purchases I've made in my life. It's so useful if you like to have smoothies for breakfast. One of the things that held me back in the past was having to use a giant container to just make one smoothie. Also, great for making salad dressings. I use it for dough and cutting vegetables. It's a great value for all its uses."
It's also a great gift option for upcoming holidays and birthdays. "Bought this for my Mom for her birthday," wrote an excited shopper. "She loves the power and functionality. All of the added attachments provide so many possibilities."
One note: "Honestly, the noise is my only complaint," wrote a final fan, adding, "As long as you can bear it for the 30 seconds it takes to blend your drink/recipe, you're good. Bonus is it's friend-, kid- or guest-proof, safety features prevent any mishaps and no one will be able to jam up the motor by stuffing too much spinach in there, I'm fairly certain."
Make smoothies, chop ingredients, create cookie dough and more with this handy kitchen system.
Another kitchen workhorse? This bestselling Fullstar Vegetable Chopper:
All you do is place your vegetable of choice in the chopper, press the lever down and bam! You'll have perfectly cubed produce that falls right into the attached storage container to keep everything from making a mess of your counter.
"Impressive!" exclaimed one happy home cook. "It makes chopping up small veggies like baby carrots, onions and celery a breeze. I'm a senior now with arthritis, and this really helps speed things up in the kitchen while giving my achy hands and fingers a break from the rigors of manually chopping up everything."
If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
Looking for more great Amazon home deals? Check these out:
Auto
VacLife Tire Inflator$20$46Save $26 with Prime and coupon
Hotor Car Trash Can$10$18Save $8
Suuson Car Phone Mount$14$17Save $3
AstroAI Tire Inflator$22$45Save $23 with Prime and coupon
ThisWorx Car Vacuum$30$40Save $10
DBPower Portable Car Jump Starter$42$79Save $37
ColorCoral Cleaning Gel$7$12Save $5
Vacuums
Inse Cordless Vacuum$100$450Save $350
Tvwio Cordless Vacuum$115$700Save $585 with coupon
Yeedi Robot Vacuum$100$300Save $200 with coupon
Hoover Power Scrub Deluxe Carpet Cleaner$180$240Save $60
Mamnv Robot Vacuum and Mop$139$700Save $561 with coupon
iRobot Roomba i4 Evo Robot Vacuum$285$400Save $115
Zcwa Robot Vacuum & Mop Combo$165$497Save $332
Kitchen
Keurig K-Compact Coffee Maker$50$100Save $50
Kitchellence 3-Stage Knife Sharpener$12$30Save $18
Henckels 15-Piece Knife Set$130$345Save $215
KitchenClouds Anti-Fatigue Mat$14$36Save $22 with Prime and coupon
Kizen Digital Meat Thermometer$17$30Save $13
Carote Pots and Pans Set$80$150Save $70
Henckels 20-Piece Knife Set$200$440Save $240
Home
FiPlus PowerGrip T9 Grabber Tool$10$20Save $10 with Prime and coupon
Cozsinoor Bed Pillows, Set of 2$23$50Save $27 with coupon
Eddie Bauer Reversible Fleece Throw Blanket$24$30Save $6
Pharmedoc Cooling Memory Foam Bed Pillow$30$60Save $30
Yankee Candle Sugared Cinnamon Apple Scented Large Jar Candle$17$31Save $14
Smart Sheep Wool Dryer Balls, 6-Pack$20$30Save $10
Cushy Form Bolster Pillow$14$18Save $4
Mattitude Kitchen Mat, 2-Pack$16$43Save $27 with coupon
Tuddrom Faux-Fur Throw Blanket$13$33Save $20 with Prime
Stardrops — the Pink Stuff$6
GearLight LED Headlamp, 2-Pack$13$30Save $17 with coupon and code
Rubbermaid Reveal Power Scrubber$22