This No. 1 bestselling Ninja blender doubles as a food processor — and it's 50% off

What is it?

A powerful blender is a must, especially when you're trying to eat healthy. But some blenders can do more than just make smoothies. Take the No. 1 bestselling Ninja Kitchen System: It features several attachments to handle your blending needs, along with food processing, dough-kneading and more. And did we mention it's on major sale? Snag one for yourself and one as a guaranteed hit of a gift for your favorite foodie.

Why is it a good deal?

With a brand like Ninja, you know you're getting a quality product, so the fact that this 2-in-1 blender/food processor combo is just $100 is pretty astounding. At 50% off, it's the lowest price we've seen it for in years. Our advice? Add it to your cart, stat!

Why do I need this?

There's so much to love about this kitchen system. For starters, it has a powerful 1500-watt blender to effortlessly work its way through whatever ingredients you throw at it — think ice, frozen fruit, raw veggies and more.

The blending pitcher is a sizable 72 ounces, allowing you to whip up huge portions of smoothies, frozen drinks and soups at once. Need to chop ingredients or make some dough? Simply attach the food processor bowl — it can handle up to two pounds of dough.

There are even two 16-ounce to-go cups that attach right to the base, allowing you to make personalized juices and smoothies. And, because this is from Ninja, i.e. a consumer-friendly brand, all the cups, blades and lids are dishwasher-safe.

A powerful Ninja blender and food processor in one? Sign us up. (Amazon)

What reviewers say

This kitchen system has gotten rave reviews from nearly 33,000 Amazon shoppers. "This blender/food processor is awesome," said a five-star fan. "It will chew up anything you put in it. It makes chopping/mincing a snap. I'm looking forward to discovering new ways to use it in the kitchen."

A fellow happy customer called this blender "so useful" and gushed about it, saying, "This is probably one of the best purchases I've made in my life. It's so useful if you like to have smoothies for breakfast. One of the things that held me back in the past was having to use a giant container to just make one smoothie. Also, great for making salad dressings. I use it for dough and cutting vegetables. It's a great value for all its uses."

It's also a great gift option for upcoming holidays and birthdays. "Bought this for my Mom for her birthday," wrote an excited shopper. "She loves the power and functionality. All of the added attachments provide so many possibilities."

One note: "Honestly, the noise is my only complaint," wrote a final fan, adding, "As long as you can bear it for the 30 seconds it takes to blend your drink/recipe, you're good. Bonus is it's friend-, kid- or guest-proof, safety features prevent any mishaps and no one will be able to jam up the motor by stuffing too much spinach in there, I'm fairly certain."

Another kitchen workhorse? This bestselling Fullstar Vegetable Chopper:

Amazon Fullstar 4-In-1 Vegetable Chopper $24 $40 Save $16 All you do is place your vegetable of choice in the chopper, press the lever down and bam! You'll have perfectly cubed produce that falls right into the attached storage container to keep everything from making a mess of your counter. $24 at Amazon

"Impressive!" exclaimed one happy home cook. "It makes chopping up small veggies like baby carrots, onions and celery a breeze. I'm a senior now with arthritis, and this really helps speed things up in the kitchen while giving my achy hands and fingers a break from the rigors of manually chopping up everything."

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Amazon home deals? Check these out:

Auto

VacLife Tire Inflator $20 $46 Save $26 with Prime and coupon See at Amazon

Hotor Car Trash Can $10 $18 Save $8 See at Amazon

Suuson Car Phone Mount $14 $17 Save $3 See at Amazon

AstroAI Tire Inflator $22 $45 Save $23 with Prime and coupon See at Amazon

ThisWorx Car Vacuum $30 $40 Save $10 See at Amazon

DBPower Portable Car Jump Starter $42 $79 Save $37 See at Amazon

ColorCoral Cleaning Gel $7 $12 Save $5 See at Amazon

Vacuums

Inse Cordless Vacuum $100 $450 Save $350 See at Amazon

Tvwio Cordless Vacuum $115 $700 Save $585 with coupon See at Amazon

Yeedi Robot Vacuum $100 $300 Save $200 with coupon See at Amazon

Hoover Power Scrub Deluxe Carpet Cleaner $180 $240 Save $60 See at Amazon

Mamnv Robot Vacuum and Mop $139 $700 Save $561 with coupon See at Amazon

iRobot Roomba i4 Evo Robot Vacuum $285 $400 Save $115 See at Amazon

Zcwa Robot Vacuum & Mop Combo $165 $497 Save $332 See at Amazon

Kitchen

Keurig K-Compact Coffee Maker $50 $100 Save $50 See at Amazon

Kitchellence 3-Stage Knife Sharpener $12 $30 Save $18 See at Amazon

Henckels 15-Piece Knife Set $130 $345 Save $215 See at Amazon

KitchenClouds Anti-Fatigue Mat $14 $36 Save $22 with Prime and coupon See at Amazon

Kizen Digital Meat Thermometer $17 $30 Save $13 See at Amazon

Carote Pots and Pans Set $80 $150 Save $70 See at Amazon

Henckels 20-Piece Knife Set $200 $440 Save $240 See at Amazon

Home

FiPlus PowerGrip T9 Grabber Tool $10 $20 Save $10 with Prime and coupon See at Amazon

Cozsinoor Bed Pillows, Set of 2 $23 $50 Save $27 with coupon See at Amazon

Eddie Bauer Reversible Fleece Throw Blanket $24 $30 Save $6 See at Amazon

Pharmedoc Cooling Memory Foam Bed Pillow $30 $60 Save $30 See at Amazon

Yankee Candle Sugared Cinnamon Apple Scented Large Jar Candle $17 $31 Save $14 See at Amazon

Smart Sheep Wool Dryer Balls, 6-Pack $20 $30 Save $10 See at Amazon

Cushy Form Bolster Pillow $14 $18 Save $4 See at Amazon

Mattitude Kitchen Mat, 2-Pack $16 $43 Save $27 with coupon See at Amazon

Tuddrom Faux-Fur Throw Blanket $13 $33 Save $20 with Prime See at Amazon

Stardrops — the Pink Stuff $6 See at Amazon

GearLight LED Headlamp, 2-Pack $13 $30 Save $17 with coupon and code Copied! Code: GEARLIGHT25 Copied! Code: GEARLIGHT25 See at Amazon

Rubbermaid Reveal Power Scrubber $22 See at Amazon