Updated daily: The 100+ best deals at Amazon this week — save up to 80%

October Prime Day might have *officially* ended, but, in true Amazon fashion, the deals just keep coming! What can you still snag for a bargain? For starters, 2nd-generation Apple AirPods are down to $99 (from $129), while a snazzy 43-inch Fire TV is a cool $190. We also found a sleek stick vacuum that rivals Dyson discounted by nearly 80%, along with top-selling home goods, knife sets, fall fashion, beauty must-haves and tons more. Whether you're shopping for yourself or checking some names off your holiday gift list early (a cozy Eddie Bauer throw blanket, perhaps?), you're sure to find a slew of steals that belong in your cart. And since there's no telling how long these low prices will stick around, your best bet is to scoop 'em up quickly. Happy savings!

The best Amazon sales right now

Inse Cordless Vacuum $100 $450 Save $350 See at Amazon

Kitchellence 3-Stage Knife Sharpener $10 $30 Save $20 See at Amazon

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) $99 $129 Save $30 See at Amazon

Cozsinoor Bed Pillows, Set of 2 $24 $50 Save $26 with coupon See at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite $237 $350 Save $113 See at Amazon

Smart Sheep Wool Dryer Balls, 6-Pack $20 $30 Save $10 See at Amazon

Insignia 43-Inch Fire TV $190 $270 Save $80 See at Amazon

ThisWorx Car Vacuum Cleaner 2.0 $17 $30 Save $13 See at Amazon

Shark Rocket Ultra-Light Vacuum $150 $250 Save $100 See at Amazon

Cuisinart 12-Piece Kitchen Knife Set $25 $65 Save $40 See at Amazon

Beakey Makeup Sponge Set, 5-Pack $7 $13 Save $6 See at Amazon

Satina High-Waisted Leggings $15 $18 Save $3 See at Amazon

70% off or more

A Dyson-esque stick vac for under $100? Inse-ane. (Amazon)

Sleek as a Dyson, minus the high price tag, this ultra-affordable Inse Cordless Vacuum just might make you enjoy cleaning your floors! A mere 3 pounds, it's super easy to take with you from room to room, and its 45 minutes of run-time should be sufficient for sucking up dust, dirt and debris from the whole house. We love that it turns into a handheld for reaching higher surfaces, and that it has a five-stage filtration system to capture 99.99% of particles floating around is the cherry on the sundae. This is the lowest we've seen it for in, well, ever.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

"I love this vacuum!" raved a content cleaner. "Powerful suction and so easy and light. I have medium-pile carpet and it cleaned up more dog hair than my old upright vacuum. And vacuuming stairs is a breeze with this cordless vacuum. My aging shoulders took a hit with trying to vacuum stairs with my old vacuum, but this one is so light and the swivel on the beater brush made quick work of my stairs, Plus, no need to worry about unplugging and plugging halfway up the stairs with this cordless wonder. Easy assembly, easy cleanup of the debris container, and easy-to-use attachments. I vacuumed 1,200 square feet in total, all on one battery charge at max speed."

$99.98 $449.98 at Amazon

Zcwa Robot Vacuum $130 $600 Save $470 with coupon See at Amazon

Inse Cordless 6-in-1 Rechargeable Stick Vacuum Cleaner $100 $450 Save $350 See at Amazon

Vanzon V40 Bluetooth Speaker $38 $130 Save $92 See at Amazon

Gloria Vanderbilt High-Rise Tapered Jean $12 $48 Save $36 See at Amazon

50% off or more

This kitchen essential's been slashed by nearly 70%! (Amazon)

Never have a dull moment in the kitchen again, thanks to this No. 1 bestselling Kitchellence knife sharpener. Equipped with three slots for sharpening, repairing, straightening and polishing, it'll take your old blades from obsolete to like new in just a few swipes. Plus, it comes with a handy cut-resistant glove to spare you from painful nicks. (This also happens to be the lowest price we've ever seen it.)

"I've had my poor chef's knife in a drawer and over the last year it's gotten dull and has a small dent on the blade," shared a satisfied shopper. "I just got this sharpener and used the three steps. And I gotta say, I'm impressed. I managed to cut through paper after doing the three-step sharpening. It's like the knife is brand new."

$9.99 $30 at Amazon

Pharmedoc Cooling Memory Foam Bed Pillow $30 $60 Save $30 See at Amazon

Henckels 15-Piece Knife Set $150 $345 Save $195 See at Amazon

Anzhixiu Car Neck Pillow $13 $32 Save $19 with coupon See at Amazon

Playtex 18-Hour Wireless Bra $15 $39 Save $24 See at Amazon

CXK Wireless Earbuds $16 $51 Save $35 with coupon See at Amazon

Hotor Car Trash Can $5 $18 Save $13 with coupon See at Amazon

Warner's Play It Cool Wireless Bra $25 $44 Save $19 See at Amazon

Efan Oversized Hoodie $24 $53 Save $29 See at Amazon

Flash Furniture Ergonomic Office Chair $118 $300 Save $182 See at Amazon

Best deals on headphones and earbuds

We're doing a different kind of Apple picking this fall... (Amazon)

Finally ready to trade your fraying wired earbuds for a sleek pair of Apple AirPods? These second-gen top-sellers have hundreds of thousands of perfect ratings for a reason — well, multiple reasons: clear, rich sound quality, 24-hour battery life and the fact that you won't find yourself tangled up in cords if you accidentally fall asleep with them in. Apple is one of those brands that doesn't really need to have sales, since their products are so in-demand. That said, we'll take $30 off when we can! We usually only see these priced lower during major sales events, and not by very much more than they are now.

"I've had a real problem with finding comfortable earbuds and for years have stuck to the one [pair of] corded earbuds that were comfortable and didn't fall out," wrote one Apple convert. "I thought it was finally time to try these as I transitioned to only having a cell phone. I was surprised at how comfortable they are. The sound quality is good, and the charge lasts a long time. I'm a believer!"

$99 $129 at Amazon

Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) $160 $169 Save $9 See at Amazon

Ziuty Wireless Earbuds $16 $30 Save $14 with coupon See at Amazon

Tozo A1 Mini Wireless Earbuds $16 $30 Save $14 with coupon See at Amazon

Beats Studio Pro $299 $350 Save $51 See at Amazon

Bose Noise-Canceling Wireless Headphones $299 $379 Save $80 See at Amazon

Apple AirPods Max Wireless Headphones $480 $549 Save $69 See at Amazon

Sony Noise-Canceling Wireless Headphones $300 $350 Save $50 See at Amazon

Best home deals

Perfectly plush pillows for over 50% off? No, you're not dreaming. (Amazon)

Why keep sleeping on your flat-as-a-pancake pillow when these cloudlike Cozsinoor Cooling Pillows exist? (And at this price for a set of two!) Their soft hollow fiber filling strikes just the right balance between cushy and supportive, while the breathable cover helps keep night sweats at bay. Plus, they were designed for all sleep postures, whether you prefer to lie on your back, side or stomach. Be sure to apply the on-page coupon for the lowest price — a ridiculous $12 per pillow.

"I was honestly skeptical about these supposedly firm pillows," shared a (now) relieved fan. "First of all, they are not firm at all, they are like sleeping on a cloud. I have not had any neck pain since I have used them. I don’t know what the magic is in them, but I certainly hope that they continue to be wonderful and fluffy."

$23.97 $49.99 at Amazon

Losuy Cordless Electric Spin Scrubber $50 $70 Save $20 See at Amazon

Smart Sheep Wool Dryer Balls, 6-Pack $20 $30 Save $10 See at Amazon

CGK Unlimited Sheet Set, Queen $28 $40 Save $12 with coupon See at Amazon

Bedsure Satin Pillowcase, Set of 2 $6 $12 Save $6 See at Amazon

Contour Swan Original Body Pillow $60 $80 Save $20 See at Amazon

Yankee Candle Home Sweet Home Scented Candle $17 $31 Save $14 See at Amazon

Martha Stewart 100% Cotton Bath Towels, Set of 6 $50 $60 Save $10 See at Amazon

Serta 9-Inch Cooling Gel Memory Foam Mattress, Queen $350 $499 Save $149 See at Amazon

Levoit Air Purifier $40 $50 Save $10 with coupon See at Amazon

O-Cedar ProMist MAX Spray Mop $33 $48 Save $15 See at Amazon

Flash Furniture Ergonomic Office Chair $118 $300 Save $182 See at Amazon

Eddie Bauer Throw Blanket $17 $30 Save $13 See at Amazon

Roundfire Concrete Tabletop Fire Pit $25 $35 Save $10 See at Amazon

Best deals on tablets and tech

On the hunt for a guaranteed winner of a holiday gift? Look no further. (Amazon)

Let your creativity soar with this sleek Samsung Galaxy Tablet, which comes with an S Pen for drawing, writing notes, editing photos and more. Its slim design will easily fit into your backpack or tote for bringing on the go, whether you need to check your email, browse the web or stay in touch with family and friends via video call. Plus, you'll get up to 12 hours of usage per charge!

"Bought this as a gift for my mom," shared a generous reviewer. "She's always used Android phones, so moving to an Android tablet was seamless for her. Super easy to set up. Great screen with crisp text, vivid colors and plenty of brightness. Battery life has been amazing. The expandable storage is great for traveling. On the downside, there is no headphone jack and there are still key big-name Android apps that are not optimized for tablets. But, all in all, she's super happy with the tablet."

$236.49 $349.99 at Amazon

Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet $120 $150 Save $30 See at Amazon

Amazon Eero Mesh WiFi Router $45 $70 Save $25 See at Amazon

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K $45 $50 Save $5 See at Amazon

The Battery Organizer and Tester $22 $25 Save $3 See at Amazon

Apple 2020 MacBook Air Laptop $800 $999 Save $199 See at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite $273 $430 Save $157 See at Amazon

Iniu Wireless Charger $16 $27 Save $11 See at Amazon

Best $25-and-under deals

Bye-bye, dryer sheets. These reusable wool fabric softening balls will save you money in the long run. Not baaahd! (Amazon)

These wool dryer balls might not look like much at first glance, but there's a reason they're No. 1 bestsellers with tens of thousands of fans. Think of them as eco-friendly, reusable fabric softeners — just pop 'em into the dryer with your clothes and they'll shorten the drying time while reducing wrinkles and softening without chemicals. They're handmade in Nepal using 100% wool and make the best practical stocking stuffers — plus, you can score a six-pack for nearly 35% off.

One Yahoo Life writer swears by these: "Instead of waiting for the dryer’s angry beep, I returned to the basement 15 minutes shy of the usual 30-minute dry time. Not only were my clothes completely dry and static-free, but they were so soft — as if they’d spent an hour in there with fabric softener and my favorite (chemical-laden) dryer sheet."

$19.95 $29.95 at Amazon

Rubbermaid Reveal Power Scrubber $17 $20 Save $3 See at Amazon

FiPlus PowerGrip T9 Grabber Tool $10 $20 Save $10 See at Amazon

Vive Long-Handled Shoehorn $10 $15 Save $5 See at Amazon

Stardrops — the Pink Stuff $5 $6 Save $1 See at Amazon

Chom Chom Roller $25 $32 Save $7 See at Amazon

Aerlang Massage Gun $21 $26 Save $5 with coupon See at Amazon

Iniu Wireless Charger $16 $27 Save $11 See at Amazon

ColorCoral Cleaning Gel $7 $12 Save $5 See at Amazon

Best TV deals

This 43-inch TV might be smart, but snagging it for $80 less? Genius. (Amazon)

Whether you're into cozy Hallmark movies or Monday Night Football, we've now entered "Netflix and chill" season. And if you've been trying to enjoy your programs of choice on a staticky old set, suffer no more. This spiffy 43-inch Insignia Fire TV has thousands of perfect ratings to back it up, thanks to its crystal-clear 4K Ultra HD visuals, immersive DTS Studio Sound and easy access to your favorite streaming platforms, which you can browse via Alexa voice control.

"Bright screen, compact controller," wrote one verified viewer. "Easy to set up. Connections are easy to locate and use; adding my specific set of apps only took about 10 minutes with another 10 minutes to log into each one. Didn't even wait a day before tossing the old TV into recycling."

$189.99 $269.99 at Amazon

Amazon 32-Inch Fire TV $130 $200 Save $70 See at Amazon

Amazon 40-Inch Fire TV $180 $250 Save $70 See at Amazon

Samsung 55-Inch Smart TV $1,398 $1,998 Save $600 See at Amazon

TCL 65-Inch Fire TV $430 $530 Save $100 See at Amazon

Best auto deals

True to its name, more than 160,000 Amazon shoppers swear 'ThisWorx.' (Amazon)

Car floor looking a little crumb-y? Then it's this No. 1 bestselling car vacuum to the rescue! Weighing just 2.4 pounds, it's easy to maneuver around your ride, whether you use it to zap up pet hair from the seats, fast-food remnants on the floor or the dust blanketing your dashboard. It comes with three attachments for targeting different types of spaces and messes, and its 16-foot cord means you'll have no trouble reaching the trunk. This model even has a handy light and HEPA filter to help purify the air! It's currently over 40% off — the only time we've seen it dip lower was during Prime Day itself.

“This is the best auto vacuum I have used,” wrote an impressed customer. “It gets the things that other vacuums have not, like the fine dust that collects on the dash and console. The attachments seem built for a car, as does the design and shape of this machine. Kudos to the design engineers. ThisWorx is well named because it does.”

$16.99 $29.99 at Amazon

Hotor Car Trash Can $5 $18 Save $13 with coupon See at Amazon

Suuson Car Phone Mount $13 $17 Save $4 with coupon See at Amazon

AstroAI Tire Inflator $32 $45 Save $13 See at Amazon

DBPower Portable Car Jump Starter $55 $79 Save $24 with coupon See at Amazon

Noco Boost Plus Car Battery Jump Starter $100 $125 Save $25 See at Amazon

VacLife Tire Inflator $28 $46 Save $18 with coupon See at Amazon

ColorCoral Cleaning Gel $7 $12 Save $5 See at Amazon

Best vacuum deals

Forget fish, this Shark is looking to gobble up some dust bunnies.

At only 7 pounds — and an impressive 120 volts — this top-rated stick vacuum from Shark packs a lot of power into one compact frame. Reviewers especially love it for its ergonomic, flexible design, which makes it easy (read: comfortable) to clean under tables, sofas and other furniture. Detach the top portion and you have a handheld vacuum (coordinating pet multi- and crevice tools are also great for combatting excess fur and dander from your animal friends). And at $100 off (40%), it's a fantastic time to buy.

"Woweee!!! I just got this yesterday and my life has now changed from having a messy, never vacuumed house to having a clean house and motivation to keep it that way!" raved one happy homemaker. "This is an amazingly engineered machine! I love the power, it is lightweight, the swivel head is great, I love that it converts to a handheld vacuum. What else? Oh! The fuchsia color is just perfect! Most everything is super intuitive, but I need to learn how to empty the dust collector (I spilled some on my floor), but that was user error."

$149.95 $249.99 at Amazon

Yeedi Robot Vacuum $120 $300 Save $180 with coupon See at Amazon

Zcwa Robot Vacuum $130 $600 Save $470 with coupon See at Amazon

Okp K3 Robot Vacuum $92 $140 Save $48 See at Amazon

Hoover Power Scrub Deluxe Carpet Cleaner $169 $240 Save $71 See at Amazon

Best kitchen deals

You might not find a pot of gold at the end of this rainbow, but there will be a pot of expertly chopped vegetables. (Amazon)

Not only is this Cuisinart 12-Piece Knife Set going to give your kitchen a lovely pop of color but it's also going to make slicing and dicing a lot less taxing. Equipped with premium stainless-steel blades, they're sharp, for sure, but also have a ceramic coating to keep food from sticking to them. Plus, their individual hues allow you to color-code, should you want one knife reserved for meat, one for veggies, etc. Oh, and did we mention they come with a lifetime warranty? A good knife alone can cost as much as this whole set at full price, so that they're now less than $5 each is like a slice of heaven.

"This knife set made me a pro in the kitchen," wrote a happy home cook. "They cut like butter. They wash like glass. ... I actually purchased these knives for my husband and my son. My husband is the cook in the house, and my son is learning. I wanted them to have good stuff to use and no more of that cheap junk that you have to saw to cut meat. These knives cut in one little slice. Now I'm in the kitchen cutting up stuff, probably for no good reason."

$25.47 $65 at Amazon

KitchenClouds Anti-Fatigue Mat $16 $36 Save $20 See at Amazon

Crockpot Electric Lunch Box $35 $40 Save $5 See at Amazon

Crock-Pot Large 8 Quart Programmable Slow Cooker $70 $100 Save $30 See at Amazon

Henckels 15-Piece Knife Set $150 $345 Save $195 See at Amazon

Keurig K-Mini Single-Serve Coffee Maker $90 $100 Save $10 See at Amazon

Kizen Digital Meat Thermometer $15 $30 Save $15 See at Amazon

Nepresso Vertuo Next Deluxe Coffee and Espresso Maker by De'Longhi $156 $209 Save $53 See at Amazon

Best beauty and wellness deals

Time's a tickin' on scoring these TikTok faves at an all-time low price. (Amazon)

In case you haven't gotten sucked into the world of beauty TikTok, everyone on the app is using these cute, No. 1 bestselling makeup sponges to perfectly blend their foundation and concealer for a pro-level finish. Their contoured tips allow you to reach those narrow areas surrounding the eyes, while the wider side is helpful for quick application on your cheeks and forehead. Use 'em wet or dry, depending on the makeup you're applying — liquid or powder — and when you're done, just clean them off so you can use them again. They're nearly 50% off — just about $1 for each of the five sponges in the set.

"As a professional makeup artist, these sponges are absolutely amazing!" gushed one beauty buff. "Much better than all the other major brands out there. These beautiful sponges make sure your foundation and powders glide on like butter. This is my second order."

$7 $12.99 at Amazon

Aquasonic Black Series Ultra Whitening Toothbrush $38 $60 Save $22 with coupon See at Amazon

Gold Bond Age Renew Crepe Corrector Body Lotion $12 $15 Save $3 See at Amazon

Cosrx Advanced Snail Mucin 96% Power Essence $15 $25 Save $11 See at Amazon

CeraVe Resurfacing Retinol Serum $15 $22 Save $7 See at Amazon

L’Oréal Paris Revitalift $20 $33 Save $13 See at Amazon

Bio-Oil Skincare Body Oil $10 $14 Save $4 See at Amazon

Dermora Foot Peel Mask $13 $25 Save $11 See at Amazon

Pritech Electric Callus Remover $18 $30 Save $12 with coupon See at Amazon

Venus Visage Teeth Whitening Pen, 2-Pack $16 $30 Save $14 with coupon See at Amazon

Colgate Optic White Overnight Teeth Whitening Pen $20 $25 Save $5 See at Amazon

Renpho Massage Gun $60 $110 Save $50 with coupon See at Amazon

Best clothing and fashion deals

As buttery-soft as your favorite pj's, but, you know, acceptable to wear out in public. (Amazon)

A solid pair of leggings are an autumn must, and if you're in the market for a comfy new pair, you won't do much better than these No. 1 bestsellers from Satina. Super soft and comfy with just the right amount of compression, they'll have you feeling nice and supported, whether you're lounging around at home or wearing them on the go. Pair 'em with an oversized sweater and some cute boots, and you've got an effortlessly cute fall ensemble. There's one size designed to fit S-L and another to fit XL-XXL — and good luck choosing between the 15 colors and prints. At just $15, go ahead and stock up!

"These are my favorite leggings!" exclaimed a stylish shopper. "They fit perfectly and are very soft and stretchy! People think they are Lululemon leggings and give me compliments on them all the time! Totally recommend!"

$14.99 $17.99 at Amazon

Gloria Vanderbilt High-Rise Tapered Jean $12 $48 Save $36 See at Amazon

Wirarpa High-Waisted Briefs, 5-Pack $25 $41 Save $16 with coupon See at Amazon

Vive Long-Handled Shoehorn $10 $15 Save $5 See at Amazon

Adidas Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe $50 $75 Save $25 See at Amazon

Travelambo Leather RFID-Blocking Wallet $10 $13 Save $3 See at Amazon

Dokotoo Fuzzy Hoodie $35 $44 Save $9 See at Amazon

Levi's New Boyfriend Jeans $50 $70 Save $20 See at Amazon

Warner's Play It Cool Wireless Bra $19 $44 Save $25 See at Amazon

Efan Oversized Hoodie $24 $53 Save $29 See at Amazon

Skechers Women's Go Walk Joy Sneaker $40 $60 Save $20 See at Amazon

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.