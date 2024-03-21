Amazon pool supply deals: Shop the Big Spring sale and save on pool cleaners and more

Purchases you make through our links may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

With warmer weather finally in the air, now is the time to think about opening up your pool. To make sure you're ready to enjoy the summer sun, head to Amazon during their Big Spring sale and save on robotic pool cleaners and vacuums. Or, if you want to inflate your own aquatic fun, shop for floaties or an inflatable swimming pool today at Amazon. Either way, keep scrolling to find some of our favorite deals on pool supplies available this spring.

Shop the 5 best pool deals at Amazon

1. Intex Easy Set Inflatable Swimming Pool with Filter Pump

Product image of Intex Easy Set Inflatable Swimming Pool with Filter Pump

Intex Easy Set Inflatable Swimming Pool with Filter Pump

Save 24% on our favorite inflatable pool at Amazon.

$71.99 at Amazon (Save $23)

Pools can be extremely expensive, but you can make your own with the Intex Easy Set Inflatable Swimming Pool from Amazon. It's one of our favorite inflatable pools thanks to its size range and included pump filter, and right now it's $23 off at Amazon.

2. Aiper Seagull SE Cordless Robotic Pool Cleaner

Product image of Aiper Seagull SE Cordless Robotic Pool Cleaner

Aiper Seagull SE Cordless Robotic Pool Cleaner

Enjoy 24% off of this robotic pool cleaner at Amazon.

$229.99 with on-page coupon at Amazon (Save $70)

Since it's time to open up your pool, why not make clean-up a breeze? The Aiper Seagull SE Cordless Robotic Pool Cleaner is a Reviewed-approved, hands-free product that is totally cordless and capable of leaving your pool in tip-top shape. Check it out at Amazon today while it's $70 off for a limited time.

3. Dolphin Premier Robotic Pool Cleaner

Product image of Dolphin Premier Robotic Pool Cleaner

Dolphin Premier Robotic Pool Cleaner

Score over $300 off this robotic pool cleaner before summer.

$1,324 with on-page coupon at Amazon (Save $348)

Another pool cleaner that our reviewers adore is the Dolphin Premier Robotic Pool Cleaner, which is now a whopping $348 off at Amazon. The Dolphin Premier has numerous filtration options and can even climb walls, something few robotic pool cleaners are capable of.

4. Aqua Luxury Water Pool Float Lounge

Product image of Aqua Leisure Ultimate Pool Float Lounge

Aqua Leisure Ultimate Pool Float Lounge

Net over $20 off this comfy pool float from Amazon.

$33.61 at Amazon (Save $21.38)

Float by the pool in style this year with the Aqua Luxury Water Pool Float Lounge. This inflatable float allows you to recline and also comes equipped with a headrest and cup holder. If you're looking to sit back and relax, now's your chance with this aquatic recliner.

5. Aiper 2024 Seagull Pro Lite Cordless Robotic Pool Vacuum Cleaner

Product image of Aiper 2024 Seagull Pro Lite Cordless Robotic Pool Vacuum Cleaner

Aiper 2024 Seagull Pro Lite Cordless Robotic Pool Vacuum Cleaner

Save 31% on the Aiper 2024 Seagull Pro Lite Cordless Robotic Pool Vacuum Cleaner with this Amazon deal

$619.99 with on-page coupon at Amazon (Save $280)

A brand new pool cleaner could be in your future with the Aiper Seagull Pro Lite Cordless Robotic Pool Vacuum Cleaner. This Aiper cleaner came out in 2024 and despite its novelty, its already $280 off at Amazon. Shop for it today and enjoy powerful, long-lasting cleaning.

Shop more pool deals

