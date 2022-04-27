Amazon's secret outlet is packed with home improvement sales: Don't miss this week's deals
It's a fact of life: Having a place of your own comes with a slew of home improvements. And, technically, there's always more you can do.
While it's fun to have projects on your to-do list, it can also add up fast. Luckily, Amazon has the tools you need to help you work your way down your list without blowing your budget — and it's all thanks to the mega-retailer's secret overstock outlet. You can peruse through the massive hush-hush outlet for tons of must-haves to help you fix up your home just the way you like it.
If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)
Ready to load up on heavily discounted home improvement gear? These are our favorites from Amazon’s outlet sale:
Vacmaster Wet/Dry Vacuum
You haven't lived until you've gleefully sucked up a spill on your floor with a vacuum, and the Vacmaster Wet/Dry Vacuum is here to make it happen. On sale for an impressive $50 off, this vac can handle up to 12 gallons of wet and dry messes at once. The whole thing rolls around on wheels, making it more than easy to use.
"Two labs in the house. Brick and hardwood floors. Dog hair galore. The Shark just could not handle this and the regular household dirt," a five-star fan said. "Works like a champ, my wife loves it, and so do I when she lets me take it out to the garage. 2" hose never clogs and there's a variety of attachments that come with it."
Govee 48-Feet Smart Outdoor String Lights
Outdoor string lights look gorgeous, but smart outdoor string lights are next-level. Save $13 on the Govee 48-Feet Smart Outdoor String Lights and all the perks it has to offer. These lights sync up with Alexa and Google Assistant to allow you to turn the lights on and off, adjust the brightness and even change the colors using your voice. A handy app also lets you create timers and adjust your lighting from anywhere. A nice perk: These lights are shatter-proof and waterproof, too.
One happy customer called these lights "quality," adding, "very sturdy for outdoors, good looking enough for indoors... the remote control options are *chef's kiss.*"
Worx Electric Compact Circular Saw
Slice your way through up to two-inch thick lumber with the Worx Electric Compact Circular Saw, now $15 off. The circular saw has a level that lets you move between zero to 45-degree bevel settings while left-sided blade optimization lets you actually see what you're cutting.
Reviewers swear this saw is easy to use. "I love this thing," one fan said. "I have always wanted to make things with fence boards and my confidence in using saws was what stopped me. I bought this little gem and jumped right in. As a 53 year old woman with no experience with power tools, I have found my tool! Easy to use, light and very easy to control."
Blink Video Doorbell
The mega-popular Blink Video Doorbell — currently $10 off — lets you answer your door and talk to people from anywhere thanks to an app on your phone. You'll get motion alerts to ramp up the safety in your home and can save and share clips on the cloud. It even works with Alexa, so you can receive alerts and answer two-way audio using the power of your voice.
"Installation was extremely simple. Setting it up in the app even simpler," said a satisfied shopper. "It’s a great doorbell. Connected with to Alexa with ease."
Streamlight Siege Compact Cordless Alkaline Hand Lantern
Whether you need to see into nooks and crannies at your place or want to make sure you're equipped for a power outage, the Streamlight Siege Compact Cordless Alkaline Hand Lantern is handy to have around — and it's nearly 50% off! Flip through several light modes, including a night vision-preserving mode for emergency preparedness. D rings on the top and bottom let you hang the lantern whenever the need strikes.
"For this price, I am comfortable saying this is the best lantern ever made!" said a satisfied customer. "Solid, well-built, compact, bright, with lots of options to hang it."
H2O Works Garden Hose Nozzle
You know those gorgeous hoses that gently release a slew of different sprays? The H2O Works Garden Hose Nozzle is one of them and, right now, it's an impressive 53% off. Flip between spray patterns like mist, shower, soaker and more with the simple (and ergonomic) thumb control. A comfortable grip will keep your hand from cramping while you garden.
"Very solid nozzle with many functions and no leaks," a happy customer said. "I like the thumb trigger that saves my hands from pressing a lever for long periods."
Hi-Spec 73 Piece Home & Garage Tool Kit Set
Need a tool kit that gives you a little of everything? Meet the Hi-Spec 73 Piece Home & Garage Tool Kit Set. This set features a hammer, tape measure, pliers, wrenches, screw drivers and more, all packed into a self-contained box. Keep it handy for whenever you need to make little home repairs.
"Lots of tools for someone just starting out. Perfect for apartments or dorms or first homes," a five-star reviewer said.
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
