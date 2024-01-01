Amazon launched an epic New Year's sale on fitness gear — here are some of our favorite deals
Exciting: It's a New Year and a new beginning.
Bummer: We're also battling yet another wave of illnesses, and it's too cold (in most places) to exercise outdoors.
Conclusion: This may be another winter of working out at home.
And let's face it: You're probably overdue on upgrading your fitness gear. Luckily, Amazon is here to make it easier — and more affordable — than ever. To accommodate fitness resolutions nationwide, the retail giant just slashed prices on tons of fitness equipment as part of its excellent Winter Sale. If you were hesitant about getting your gear on before, consider this a signal to do so now.
Weights strewn across your den, basement or garage floor are an accident waiting to happen — a stubbed toe, twisted ankle or worse. This little pyramid of dumbbells helps you stay safe, neat and organized. These 5-lb., 8-lb. and 12-lb. 'bells come in blue, yellow and orange, respectively. (PS: This set is also available in a 2- /3- /5-lb. ensemble.)
"I started a workout program and needed weights for some of the routines," reported one happy customer. "I found this product and read the reviews and was sold. I have never owned dumbbells before and didn't really know what to look for to buy them. I love the great feel of them. The stand was as easy as 1-2-3 to assemble!.... Love my dumbbells and stand!"
These hex dumbbells have a rubber coating to prevent scrapes and dings and, at 10 pounds apiece, are ideal for curls, chest presses, and weighted squats and lunges. Textured handles ensure a safe, secure grip.
Said a five-star reviewer: "Perfect for my short workouts. Helps me to maintain good muscle strength at 75 years old."
Exercising with a weighted ball helps you build core strength, improve coordination and mix it up a bit, when it comes to cardio. This No. 1 bestseller strikes a nice balance between healthy exertion and manageability. You can toss it back and forth with a gym buddy as a medicine ball or bounce it against a wall for solo exercise. Need to up your challenge level? Do more reps!
"I have 3 of these in different weights. Very durable and varies my workouts," shared a happy shopper. "These have really helped with a recent rotator cuff tear, and I have been able to strengthen it without surgery due to these. Buy without hesitation!"
Kettlebells all but sold out when folks pivoted en masse to home workouts in 2020. If you've had one on your wish list forever, you're in luck. For just $18 you can get this 10-lb. kettlebell with a wide, easy-to-hold grip.
Said a satisfied customer: "The handle is most comfortable, a good shape, easy to use in swings, or just to carry. Great product, and a competitive price compared to other makes."
"Synopsis: Exactly what you need for a kettlebell with grip, ease of use, and solid construction," said another five-star reviewer. "Kettlebells can run extremely expensive depending on the make and model of the item — upwards of $2.50 per pound. This one being rubber, I was shocked to find the price so low."
Bring some joy to your workout with this mini trampoline. According to Healthline, trampoline workouts help to relieve stress and build cardiovascular strength — and they may even improve bone health. We love this one because it's lightweight and stable, and it comes with an app that provides workouts audio and video workouts.
"Wonderful — incredible value for money," wrote one of more than 10,000 five-star fans. "[It] hasn't suffered any damage in over a year of heavy use, quiet and lightweight in an apartment, perfect for getting in exercise during rainy days in the pandemic."
Rolling out muscles daily with a good foam roller helps relieve and prevent pain. Just as a massage would, rolling releases fascia — the connective tissues that wraps around muscles, which can become tighter as we age, causing all sorts of discomfort. This popular firm foam roller is great for newbies because it comes with free access to instructional videos; you'll learn from certified trainers how to effectively roll, and how to target specific body parts.
Said one of the 26,000+ reviewers: "I have been suffering from lower back pain for years now. I use this every day in the morning and sometimes in the evening. I found it really makes a difference. I am able to stretch without discomfort."
With its LCD display showing your run time, distance, speed, calories burned, heart rate and more, this treadmill from SereneLife can be the centerpiece to your workout zone — and fitness regimen. No space? It folds up to get out of the way. This model offers twelve preset training modes and three levels of incline, so you can gradually build strength.
More than 4,000 Amazon shoppers have given the SereneLife treadmill a perfect five-star rating. "I'm a senior. I just need to walk when it's cold and wet out. I wanted something I could move easily and small enough to not take the whole room. It's perfect," wrote a satisfied user. "Oh... and assembly was simple! It's practically all together from the box. 6 bolts and you're done."
