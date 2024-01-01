Amazon launched an epic New Year's sale on fitness gear — here are some of our favorite deals

Right now you can pull together a great home gym on a shoestring. These deals are amazing! (Photo: Amazon)

Exciting: It's a New Year and a new beginning.

Bummer: We're also battling yet another wave of illnesses, and it's too cold (in most places) to exercise outdoors.

Conclusion: This may be another winter of working out at home.

And let's face it: You're probably overdue on upgrading your fitness gear. Luckily, Amazon is here to make it easier — and more affordable — than ever. To accommodate fitness resolutions nationwide, the retail giant just slashed prices on tons of fitness equipment as part of its excellent Winter Sale. If you were hesitant about getting your gear on before, consider this a signal to do so now.

Amazon BalanceFrom Colored Neoprene Coated Dumbbell Set $129 $150 Save $21 Weights strewn across your den, basement or garage floor are an accident waiting to happen — a stubbed toe, twisted ankle or worse. This little pyramid of dumbbells helps you stay safe, neat and organized. These 5-lb., 8-lb. and 12-lb. 'bells come in blue, yellow and orange, respectively. (PS: This set is also available in a 2- /3- /5-lb. ensemble.) $129 at Amazon

"I started a workout program and needed weights for some of the routines," reported one happy customer. "I found this product and read the reviews and was sold. I have never owned dumbbells before and didn't really know what to look for to buy them. I love the great feel of them. The stand was as easy as 1-2-3 to assemble!.... Love my dumbbells and stand!"

Said a five-star reviewer: "Perfect for my short workouts. Helps me to maintain good muscle strength at 75 years old."

Amazon Yes4All 10-lb. Slam Medicine Ball $23 $32 Save $9 Exercising with a weighted ball helps you build core strength, improve coordination and mix it up a bit, when it comes to cardio. This No. 1 bestseller strikes a nice balance between healthy exertion and manageability. You can toss it back and forth with a gym buddy as a medicine ball or bounce it against a wall for solo exercise. Need to up your challenge level? Do more reps! $23 at Amazon

"I have 3 of these in different weights. Very durable and varies my workouts," shared a happy shopper. "These have really helped with a recent rotator cuff tear, and I have been able to strengthen it without surgery due to these. Buy without hesitation!"

Said a satisfied customer: "The handle is most comfortable, a good shape, easy to use in swings, or just to carry. Great product, and a competitive price compared to other makes."

"Synopsis: Exactly what you need for a kettlebell with grip, ease of use, and solid construction," said another five-star reviewer. "Kettlebells can run extremely expensive depending on the make and model of the item — upwards of $2.50 per pound. This one being rubber, I was shocked to find the price so low."

Amazon Stamina Portable Exercise Mini Trampoline $54 $70 Save $16 Bring some joy to your workout with this mini trampoline. According to Healthline, trampoline workouts help to relieve stress and build cardiovascular strength — and they may even improve bone health. We love this one because it's lightweight and stable, and it comes with an app that provides workouts audio and video workouts. $54 at Amazon

"Wonderful — incredible value for money," wrote one of more than 10,000 five-star fans. "[It] hasn't suffered any damage in over a year of heavy use, quiet and lightweight in an apartment, perfect for getting in exercise during rainy days in the pandemic."

Amazon Triggerpoint Performance Foam Roller $31 $37 Save $6 Rolling out muscles daily with a good foam roller helps relieve and prevent pain. Just as a massage would, rolling releases fascia — the connective tissues that wraps around muscles, which can become tighter as we age, causing all sorts of discomfort. This popular firm foam roller is great for newbies because it comes with free access to instructional videos; you'll learn from certified trainers how to effectively roll, and how to target specific body parts. $31 at Amazon

Said one of the 26,000+ reviewers: "I have been suffering from lower back pain for years now. I use this every day in the morning and sometimes in the evening. I found it really makes a difference. I am able to stretch without discomfort."

Amazon SereneLife Smart Electric Folding Treadmill $300 $470 Save $170 With its LCD display showing your run time, distance, speed, calories burned, heart rate and more, this treadmill from SereneLife can be the centerpiece to your workout zone — and fitness regimen. No space? It folds up to get out of the way. This model offers twelve preset training modes and three levels of incline, so you can gradually build strength. $300 at Amazon

More than 4,000 Amazon shoppers have given the SereneLife treadmill a perfect five-star rating. "I'm a senior. I just need to walk when it's cold and wet out. I wanted something I could move easily and small enough to not take the whole room. It's perfect," wrote a satisfied user. "Oh... and assembly was simple! It's practically all together from the box. 6 bolts and you're done."

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

Looking for more great Amazon home deals? Check these out:

Auto

VacLife Portable Air Compressor $22 $45 Save $23 with Prime and coupon See at Amazon

DBPower Portable Car Jump Starter $42 $79 Save $38 with coupon See at Amazon

Hotor Car Trash Can $10 $14 Save $4 See at Amazon

AstroAI Car Windshield Snow Cover $16 $30 Save $14 See at Amazon

Vacuums

Inse Cordless Vacuum $100 $200 Save $100 See at Amazon

XieBro Robot Vacuum and Mop $144 $790 Save $646 with Prime See at Amazon

Atonep Handheld Vacuum $35 $146 Save $111 See at Amazon

Shark Navigator Lift-Away Upright Vacuum $160 $220 Save $60 See at Amazon

Shark Rocket Ultra-Light Bagless Vacuum $130 $250 Save $120 See at Amazon

Dyson V11 Cordless Stick Vacuum $399 $570 Save $171 See at Amazon

Kitchen

Henckels 15-Piece Knife Set $150 $345 Save $195 See at Amazon

Astercook 12-Piece Knife Set $10 $34 Save $24 with Prime and coupon See at Amazon

ThermoPro Digital Meat Thermometer $12 $21 Save $9 with Prime and coupon See at Amazon

Kitchellence 3-Stage Knife Sharpener $14 $30 Save $16 See at Amazon

Cuisinart 12-Piece Kitchen Knife Set $22 $65 Save $43 See at Amazon

KitchenAid Classic Series 4.5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer $240 $330 Save $90 See at Amazon

Home

GiveBest Portable Electric Space Heater $27 $60 Save $33 See at Amazon

Fab Totes Clothes Storage Bags, 6-Pack $15 $42 Save $27 with Prime and coupon See at Amazon

Zober Christmas Tree Storage Bag $14 $18 Save $4 See at Amazon

Kismile Small Electric Space Heater $20 $29 Save $9 with coupon See at Amazon

Amazon Basics Velvet Non-Slip Hangers, 30-Pack $18 $24 Save $6 See at Amazon

Holdn' Storage Christmas Ornament Storage Container $27 $35 Save $8 See at Amazon