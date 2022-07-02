Price drop! 'Tech rookies' love Amazon's Echo Show 5 — and it's on sale for $50

One item that’s become increasingly useful, if not indispensable, around the house is a smart display. Put one in your kitchen for viewing recipe videos, the living room to display treasured family photos or the home office so you can sneak a peek the next time the doorbell rings — the possibilities are endless.

And right now you can open up those possibilities with Amazon's Echo Show 5— it's down to $50, from $85!

Keep in touch with loved ones thanks to the Echo Show 5. (Photo: Amazon)

Echo Show 5 2nd Generation Amazon $50 $85 at Amazon This device has a 5.5-inch screen, a powerful 1.7-inch speaker and a 2MP camera for video calls. If you're not comfortable with having a camera in your home, flip a switch to cover it.

The Echo Show 5 is a fantastic way to listen to music. (Photo: Amazon)

Of course the marquee feature of the Echo Show 5 is Alexa, the voice assistant you can ask to do all sorts of things. Want her to play music, check the weather or turn the lights on and off? You can do all this and more, and she's so easy to get started with.

This model is super popular with Amazon shoppers, earning more than 56,000 five-star ratings. One buyer says, "The sound quality is good. I use the timer, shopping list and music daily...Great device."

Another praises the Show for its convenience: "I love my Echo Show 5. It really helps with my grocery list! Just say 'Alexa add milk to my grocery list.' That's it; no forgetting to buy. It is like having a secretary in your kitchen."

The Echo Show 5 works great with your video doorbell. (Photo: Amazon)

It's especially great if you're already familiar with Alexa, like one family who notes that "It was easy to add to our Alexa compatible products already in the home using the Alexa app. It has great sound quality for listening to music. The streamlined design and color choice fit in with decor in my living room. The display is not distracting or intrusive. I had an Echo Dot and I moved it to another room, and they were easy to connect so I can listen to music in any area of the house."

Even newbies can benefit from the Echo Show 5's ease of use. This shopper says, "I am a tech rookie and set it up myself. I need to further explore all the activities with which Alexa can help me."

This older shopper explains how much better her life is thanks to the Show: "This item was given to me as a birthday gift as I had wanted something where I can see who is at my door without opening it. I live alone and that is the reason for it. Alexa: I am still getting used to it, but I do like it when I ask her to play my favorite music and she does and I love the information that pops up ... I also have pictures of my family and friends on there as well. I am still educating myself on all this electronic stuff and sometimes it gets beyond me, as I grew up when landlines were how we communicated, and yelling outdoors for my kids."

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free two-day shipping. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

Echo Show 5 2nd Generation Amazon $50 $85 at Amazon This device has a 5.5-inch screen, a powerful 1.7-inch speaker and a 2MP camera for video calls. If you're not comfortable with having a camera in your home, flip a switch to cover it.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Amazon deals? Check these out:

Home theater deals:

Headphone, earbud, smartwatch and tablet deals:

Tablet and tech deals:

Video game deals:

Smart-home deals:

Vacuum deals:

Fashion deals:

Kitchen deals:

Beauty deals:

Bedding deals:

Health and Wellness:

Lawn and Garden:

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day.

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Life's newsletter.