The 5 best deals you can get at Amazon this Saturday — save up to 50%
Need some retail therapy to help you start your weekend? Our team has scoured the best Amazon sales to put together a handy rundown of the top deals on the mega-retailer's site for you. So what are today's best Amazon deals? Well, you can score a robot vacuum-mop for 50% off. Or maybe you are looking for a cute fall shacket at a discount? Hey, there's a lot to explore — so let's have a closer look at these stellar Amazon bargains, shall we?
With a wide screen, an 11th Gen processor and enough RAM to handle most any task, this is a great all-around laptop.
This popular laptop is down to $270 from its usual price of $1,100 (that's over 75% off when you apply the coupon) and includes 12GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD, and a processor that can reach 2.4GHz in speed. That's everything you need for daily work and even some lightweight gaming.
"Great for non-tech savvy people," another user said. "I love the step by step instructions it gives. I’m not tech savvy so those help me so much when I’m calculating my budget or checking my calendar for upcoming appointments and more. Teaches me as it is helping me to stay organized to."
With a 10,000mAh capacity, this is one powerful charger — and it's only a half-inch thick.
Make sure you're never caught with a dead phone again with this Iniu Portable Charger and power bank. Believe it or not, this handy little device is enough to recharge an iPhone 8 up to 3.6 times, a Samsung S22 1.7 times and AirPods Pro 13.2 times. This little gadget has more than 56,000 five-star fans.
"I've purchased at least 6 of these," one shopper said. "We are Penn State University fans and the paw print lighting up looks like a Nittany Lion paw. The battery charges easily and it works great. The paw print shows how much battery power you have, and it's large. Very convenient! No more guessing or looking for little tiny lights. The flashlight has come in handy as well."
Made of soft brushed poly flannel, this shacket will keep you cozy. Choose from ten fall colors.
Kind of like an extra-thick flannel shirt, this shacket will become your three-season go-to. More comfortable than a jean jacket, you can throw it on when the temps start to dip. At a discount of over 65%, you might want to get a few different colors.
"This is probably the best plaid jacket I've found without paying more than 60 bucks for it," shared one of over 2,000 rave reviewers. "It is so soft, warm, and just cozy enough for the the fall weather. The sleeves end beyond my wrists, like at the side of my thumbs, a nice cozy 'boyfriend shirt' look!
These little earbuds fit comfortably in your pocket and boast an amazing 32 hours of playback time.
These 'buds feature the latest in Bluetooth technology for seamless pairing and consistent audio quality, and make it easy to control with just a tap of your finger.
"Seriously love these things," wrote one of 40,000 five-star fans. "The sound quality for the price has been fantastic. I try to keep them in the charging box so I don't lose them, plus to keep them charged. I use them daily for at least one hour, sometimes up to 3 or 4 hours, and rarely do I hear the dreaded, "low battery" warning."
This robot vacuum and mop is life-changing because it sucks up dirt, dust and crumbs while removing stains and spills from floors at the same time.
If you've long been dreaming of finally getting a robot vacuum cleaner but don't want to spend several hundreds of dollars on one, this is your lucky day! Amazon just slashed the price of this top-rated robovac by 56% — right now you can score one for just $177 (down from $404) when you click the on-page coupon for double discounts. And did we mention it moonlights as a mop?
Many shoppers loved their robot vac so much, they’ve been buying them as gifts for loved ones. One called it a “life changer,” before adding, “My floors are so clean, you could eat off of them. My robot is incredible. Sweeps and mops at the same time. My entire apartment is spotless in about an hour. Changed my life. I never have to sweep my apartment again, or mop it!! So good I had to buy one for my mom.”
