The 5 best deals you can get at Amazon this Saturday — save up to 50%

Need some retail therapy to help you start your weekend? Our team has scoured the best Amazon sales to put together a handy rundown of the top deals on the mega-retailer's site for you. So what are today's best Amazon deals? Well, you can score a robot vacuum-mop for 50% off. Or maybe you are looking for a cute fall shacket at a discount? Hey, there's a lot to explore — so let's have a closer look at these stellar Amazon bargains, shall we?

This popular laptop is down to $270 from its usual price of $1,100 (that's over 75% off when you apply the coupon) and includes 12GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD, and a processor that can reach 2.4GHz in speed. That's everything you need for daily work and even some lightweight gaming.

"Great for non-tech savvy people," another user said. "I love the step by step instructions it gives. I’m not tech savvy so those help me so much when I’m calculating my budget or checking my calendar for upcoming appointments and more. Teaches me as it is helping me to stay organized to."

Make sure you're never caught with a dead phone again with this Iniu Portable Charger and power bank. Believe it or not, this handy little device is enough to recharge an iPhone 8 up to 3.6 times, a Samsung S22 1.7 times and AirPods Pro 13.2 times. This little gadget has more than 56,000 five-star fans.

"I've purchased at least 6 of these," one shopper said. "We are Penn State University fans and the paw print lighting up looks like a Nittany Lion paw. The battery charges easily and it works great. The paw print shows how much battery power you have, and it's large. Very convenient! No more guessing or looking for little tiny lights. The flashlight has come in handy as well."

Kind of like an extra-thick flannel shirt, this shacket will become your three-season go-to. More comfortable than a jean jacket, you can throw it on when the temps start to dip. At a discount of over 65%, you might want to get a few different colors.

"This is probably the best plaid jacket I've found without paying more than 60 bucks for it," shared one of over 2,000 rave reviewers. "It is so soft, warm, and just cozy enough for the the fall weather. The sleeves end beyond my wrists, like at the side of my thumbs, a nice cozy 'boyfriend shirt' look!

These 'buds feature the latest in Bluetooth technology for seamless pairing and consistent audio quality, and make it easy to control with just a tap of your finger.

"Seriously love these things," wrote one of 40,000 five-star fans. "The sound quality for the price has been fantastic. I try to keep them in the charging box so I don't lose them, plus to keep them charged. I use them daily for at least one hour, sometimes up to 3 or 4 hours, and rarely do I hear the dreaded, "low battery" warning."

If you've long been dreaming of finally getting a robot vacuum cleaner but don't want to spend several hundreds of dollars on one, this is your lucky day! Amazon just slashed the price of this top-rated robovac by 56% — right now you can score one for just $177 (down from $404) when you click the on-page coupon for double discounts. And did we mention it moonlights as a mop?

Many shoppers loved their robot vac so much, they’ve been buying them as gifts for loved ones. One called it a “life changer,” before adding, “My floors are so clean, you could eat off of them. My robot is incredible. Sweeps and mops at the same time. My entire apartment is spotless in about an hour. Changed my life. I never have to sweep my apartment again, or mop it!! So good I had to buy one for my mom.”

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Amazon tech deals? Check these out:

Headphones and earbuds

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) $99 $129 Save $30 See at Amazon

Tozo Wireless Earbuds $24 $40 Save $16 See at Amazon

Tagry Bluetooth Headphones $21 $50 Save $29 with coupon See at Amazon

JLab Go Air True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds $17 $30 Save $13 See at Amazon

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) $200 $249 Save $49 See at Amazon

Hkerr Wireless Earbuds $18 $50 Save $32 with coupon See at Amazon

Bose Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Over-Ear Wireless Headphones $299 $379 Save $80 See at Amazon

TVs and home entertainment

Amazon 32" Fire TV $130 $200 Save $70 See at Amazon

Toshiba 43" Fire TV $220 $330 Save $110 See at Amazon

Samsung 43" Smart TV $785 $1,198 Save $413 See at Amazon

Amazon 50" Fire Omni QLED TV $400 $530 Save $130 See at Amazon

Amazon 50" Fire 4-Series 4K TV $330 $450 Save $120 See at Amazon

LG 55" Smart TV $370 $480 Save $110 See at Amazon

Samsung 65" Smart TV $848 $998 Save $150 See at Amazon

Amazon Fire TV Stick $40 See at Amazon

Tablets and tech

Apple iPad (9th Generation) $270 $329 Save $59 See at Amazon

Sgin Laptop $240 $1,040 Save $800 with coupon See at Amazon

Jumper Laptop $270 $1,100 Save $830 with coupon See at Amazon

Vanzon V40 Bluetooth Speaker $38 $130 Save $92 with coupon See at Amazon

Iniu Portable Charger $16 $36 Save $20 with coupon See at Amazon

Apple iPad (10th Generation) $399 $449 Save $50 See at Amazon

Loveledi Portable Power Bank, 2-Pack $21 $30 Save $9 with coupon See at Amazon

Iniu Portable Charger $21 $35 Save $14 See at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 $181 $230 Save $49 See at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite $300 $430 Save $130 See at Amazon

Lenovo Ideapad 3 Laptop $409 $959 Save $550 See at Amazon

Apple iPad Air (5th Generation) $559 $599 Save $40 See at Amazon

Kasa Smart Plug, 4-Pack $24 $30 Save $6 See at Amazon

Iniu Wireless Charger $16 $27 Save $11 See at Amazon