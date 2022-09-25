The super popular Columbia fleece Amazon shoppers 'live in' is on sale for $38

A favorite fleece is like a good friend. It provides warmth and comfort and always makes you feel good about yourself. Problem is, the finest specimens can cost a bundle. But sometimes the outerwear gods smile upon us, offering access to a pricey piece for a fraction of the typical cash outlay. This, dear friends, is one of those moments.

Amazon has just slashed the price of its No. 1 bestselling fleece — the Columbia Benton Springs jacket. With top quality material, a slimming cut, excellent hardware and, well, a seriously impressive name, this jacket is a home run. The only thing that's kept us from it in the past is the price — it's normally $60. But right now you can get this baby for just $38 — that's nearly 40% off!

Columbia Columbia Benton Springs Full Zip $38 $60 Save $22 $38 at Amazon This is possibly the most popular fleece jacket ever made. If you've never owned one, it's time to get one. If you have owned one, it's time for a new one.

Made of soft maximum-thermal-retention (MTR) filament fleece, this piece keeps works to keep you toasty on cool fall days. It's thin enough to also serve as the perfect under-layer with a parka or puffer in winter. Large side-zip pockets securely hold phone, keys and cash. And the collared neck is not only super-flattering but it's also ultra-practical, negating the need for a scarf.

With five stars from more than 34,500 shoppers, the Columbia Benton Springs jacket is a clear winner. Right now there are 37 colors to choose from, in sizes XS to 3X, with petite and plus options as well. But at this price, we feel pretty sure this item will fly off the shelves. So don't hesitate. You deserve the best, and just think how pumped you'll be to get out in the crisp air and exercise when you have the perfect jacket for the job.

At 50 percent off, you won't get fleeced with this deal...except in the most literal sense. (Photo: Amazon)

One five-star reviewer loved hers so much, she bought six! She shared: "Ok, I’ll admit, when I find a garment that fits me great and is extremely comfortable I tend to become obsessed with it. I own six of these and I love all of the colors, especially the Red Lily, the colors are so beautiful. I wear these every day from early fall to late spring, they are my go-to jackets for my mountain hikes, park walks and all my daily outdoor activities...I love this jacket and dare you to choose just one!"

Another adds, "This Columbia jacket is my all-time favorite fleece. It’s softer, thicker, longer in the sleeves (which is important for tall women like myself), it’s cut better and has zipped pockets rather than open ones like Patagonia. The quality blows Patagonia out of the water. There’s even a gathering toggle at the bottom hem."

"I am SO happy I finally bought a Columbia!!!" said a longtime admirer. "This thing is so dang warm and comfy I just want to live in it for the rest of my life. It's comfortable fit, enough room for a long sleeve and hoodie under neath."

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

