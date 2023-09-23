This car pillow is a 'neck saver' — and you can snag one for just $13 at Amazon

What is it?

Driving can be stressful enough without also being a pain in the neck. The Anzhixiu Car Neck Pillow is just the thing to guarantee a comfortable time in the driver's seat — in fact, it even comes with a one-year guarantee. This neck pillow is durable, easy to clean and made to last. Simply attach it to the headrest and adjust the straps for a perfect fit. It's the one pillow that will keep you awake and alert!

Why is it a good deal?

The Anzhixiu Car Neck Pillow is now only $13 on Amazon, thanks to a discount of over 50% and an additional on-page coupon that takes another 10% off. It's like getting two discounts in one! It's also the perfect price to ensure the whole family is sitting comfortably — as a driver or passenger — in a two or three (or more!) car household.

Why do I need this?

With its T-shaped straps for height adjustment and ergonomic design, this pillow gives optimal support to your neck and shoulders. It's made with memory foam and includes removable and washable covers, and it helps you sit up straight, alleviating discomfort and reducing strain and fatigue to your neck and back. Meanwhile, the hassle-free installation and travel-friendly size make it a great companion for road trips, vacations or the day-to-day commute.

Your neck and shoulders will say, 'Ahhhh' and so will you. (Photo: Amazon)

What reviewers say:

More than 1,500 Amazon reviewers give the Anzhixiu Car Neck Pillow a perfect five-star rating. "A neck saver," raved this fan. "I'm no longer hunched when I drive. I feel so much better while driving."

"I spend about half of my day driving," admitted this formerly achy reviewer, "and I have terrible neck pain as a result. I knew something had to change, so I figured I would give this a try. My first trip was an hour and a half and I didn't expect to feel an immediate difference. I was wrong — I felt the comfort as soon as I sat down. For the first time in a long time, I didn't get a headache or feel tension on my neck and shoulders after a long day of driving. I highly recommend this if you spend a significant time in the car."

According to this tension-free shopper, "I ordered this car neck pillow seven years ago for traveling long distances in a car. I have neck and back injuries from a car accident and thought to try this pillow out. Needless to say, I still have it. It has such good quality material, firmness and support. I ordered a second one for my other car. That pillow has survived over 70k miles on the highway. Recommended especially if you have neck or back injuries."

And it works just as well outside of the car. This intrepid reporter said, "I use this on the back of my gaming chair and I also take it with me on flights to support my back. While it's not its intended use, I definitely recommend it for both instances. I have terrible back issues, especially on a plane, and this provided enough support that I wasn't incredibly sore after." This reviewer's husband is also game: "My husband added this pillow to his gaming chair for LONG sessions of gaming. He loves it and says it adds comfort to his chair."

This customer just had one quibble, "WAY better than the headrest in my (new) vehicle. It's soft and supportive and well-designed. A small criticism is that the strapping mechanism is tricky to get support in exactly the right spot, but a minor tweak now and then and it works great, especially on long trips." Nevertheless, they call it, "Awesome."

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

