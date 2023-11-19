Amazon Black Friday is officially here: These are the 50 best deals, including a sleek stick vac for 80% off
In our cart already: Apple AirPods, a Keurig coffee maker, a Fire TV and more.
Can't wait until Black Friday kicks off on November 24th? Well, you're in luck, because it's actually starting a week early. Wait, what? That's right — Amazon's Black Friday sale has officially kicked off! Navigating the biggest sales holiday of the year can be overwhelming, but you can count on us shopping experts to steer you in the right direction. By comparing retailers, checking price histories and taking countless reviews from verified shoppers into account, we're able to separate the fab from the flops.
On that note, here are some of the Amazon Black Friday deals we're currently eyeing: a Dyson-like stick vac that's a ridiculous 80% off, Apple AirPods for just $99, a Keurig coffee maker that's 50% off and giftable goodies galore. And for even more intel, be sure to check out our guide to all things Black Friday complete with professional shopping advice. Happy saving!
The best Amazon Black Friday deals right now
Inse Cordless Vacuum$100$450Save $350
Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)$99$129Save $30
Amazon Fire TV Stick$20$40Save $20
Cozsinoor Cooling Bed Pillows, Queen, Set of 2$28$110Save $82 with coupon
Apple iPad (9th Generation)$249$329Save $80
ThisWorx Car Vacuum$11$40Save $29 with coupon and code
Amazon 32-Inch Fire TV$110$200Save $90
Katchy Indoor Insect Trap$11$48Save $37 with coupon and code
VacLife Tire Inflator$22$46Save $24 with coupon
Keurig K-Compact Coffee Maker$50$100Save $50
Nicebay Hair Straightener Brush$100$134Save $34
Playtex 18-Hour Ultimate Lift Wireless Bra$13$39Save $26
Hasbro Gaming Connect 4$5$12Save $7
70% off or more
Sleek as a Dyson, minus the high price tag, this ultra-affordable vac just might make you enjoy cleaning your floors! At a mere 3 pounds, it's super easy to take with you from room to room, and its 45 minutes of run time should be sufficient for sucking up dust, dirt and debris from the most sprawling abode. We love that it turns into a handheld vac for reaching higher surfaces, and the fact that it has a five-stage filtration system designed to capture 99.99% of particles floating around is the cherry on the sundae. This is the among the lowest prices we've seen — a crazy $355 off.
"Lightweight and powerful vacuum to pick up dog hair!" raved a content cleaner. "This vacuum cleaner is perfect for my dog hair needs ... the battery indicator makes all the work super simple!"
This multi-use hair tool comes with three brush heads and a blow dryer attachment to suit all hair types, whether you want to smooth and straighten or add curl and waves. We've yet to see it drop lower in price.
Darth Vader has never looked this cute! Snag this wintery set for the Star Wars fan in your life — it's down to just $14, the best price we've seen.
50% off or more
Tired of contending with a menagerie of remotes every time you want to watch TV? Stop the insanity with this Fire TV Stick — it can replace 'em all! You'll be able to effortlessly switch between the news, sports, live TV and your favorite streaming platforms for easy access to millions of shows and movies, plus watch over 300,000 titles for free via the included apps. Want to use voice control to navigate? Yup, it's got Alexa built in, too. This is the lowest price we've seen!
"I've converted my entire family to Fire Sticks," wrote a fan. "They're so user-friendly that even my elderly mother can handle it. It takes away the stress of multiple remotes and puts everything in one easy-to-use location."
Never have a dull moment in the kitchen again, thanks to this No. 1 bestselling knife sharpener. Equipped with three slots for sharpening, repairing, straightening and polishing, it'll take your old blades from obsolete to like new in just a few swipes. Plus, it comes with a handy cut-resistant glove to spare you from painful nicks, and it happens to be 60% off!
You get so much with this kitchen system: A 72-ounce pitcher, 8-cup food processor and two 16-ounce single-serve cups you can take on the go. With a brand like Ninja, you know you're getting a quality product, so the fact that this 2-in-1 blender/food processor combo is just $100 is pretty astounding. At 50% off, it's the lowest price we've seen it for in years. Our advice? Add it to your cart, stat!
Curious about your health background? With this DNA test kit you'll get a fuller picture, and for an all-time low price!
This 4-in-1 medical-grade purifier offers coverage for spaces up to 600-square-feet. Make sure to apply code VEVAAP30 at checkout for the full deal. This is by far the best price we've seen for this air purifier — with the double discount it's just $67, down from $150! It's occasionally dipped down to around $83, so we highly recommend adding it to your cart while it's 55% off. Plus, you can't put a price on improving your home's air quality! (Though we'll take a discount whenever we can.)
"Don’t let the compactness of this unit fool you!" assured one happy buyer. "The Veva ProHEPA 9000 Air Purifier is absolutely the real deal. I noticed major air improvement in the back rooms of my home within only the second day of use."
Best Black Friday deals on headphones and earbuds
Ready to finally trade your fraying wired earbuds for a sleek pair of Apple AirPods? These second-gen top-sellers have hundreds of thousands of perfect ratings for a reason — well, multiple reasons: clear, rich sound quality, 24-hour battery life and the fact that you won't find yourself tangled up in cords if you accidentally fall asleep with them in. Apple is one of those brands that doesn't really need to have sales, since their products are so in-demand. That said, we'll take $30 off when we can!
"I've had a real problem with finding comfortable earbuds and for years have stuck to the one [pair of] corded earbuds that were comfortable and didn't fall out," wrote one Apple convert. "I thought it was finally time to try these as I transitioned to only having a cell phone. I was surprised at how comfortable they are. The sound quality is good, and the charge lasts a long time. I'm a believer!"
Wanna go Pro? This pair has two times more Active Noise Cancellation than its predecessors, and you'll save 20 bucks.
If you're ready to ditch the corded headphones for wireless earbuds but don't feel like shelling out for AirPods, this pair from Ziuty is a great affordable alternative. Reviewers rave about the "immersive stereo sound," and you'll get up to five hours of listening on a single charge. Wear 'em while you're working out, walking the dog or making calls. Prime members can get them for over 40% off, AKA their best price yet.
If you're not a fan of earbuds, these Bose wireless headphones are a great alternative and have up to 22 hours of battery life. Plus, they have a full noise-cancellation mode, and at 40% off, this is the best price we've seen.
Best Black Friday home deals
Your head deserves to rest upon an ethereally plush cushion, so why not toss those flattened pillows you've been sleeping on and swap 'em with this lofty cooling pair? They're breathable, moisture-wicking and on sale for nearly 80% off — at just $12 a pop, they've never been this cheap.
"Best sleep in ages!" gushed a happy shopper. "I bought these pillows because I had neck surgery some time ago and now need to have pillows that aren’t flat. I’ve bought new pillows before, and while they are fluffy at first, they soon go flat! But my pillows from Cozsinoor haven’t and are just perfect — I am now getting the sleep I deserve!"
'Tis the season for frigid feet — unless you have this No. 1 bestselling space heater at the ready. Small, yet mighty, this toasty appliance can warm up to 200 square feet of space in mere seconds, has two heat levels and even doubles as a fan come summer! Get it for over 50% off (the lowest it's been all year) by applying the on-page coupon.
Few things are as cozy as wrapping yourself up in fluffy bedding when it's cold — and this No. 1 bestselling duvet insert delivers. Get it for as low as $22, which, based on past sales, is likely as low as it's going to go.
Nothing says cozy like a flannel throw blanket — unless that blanket also happens to have an impossibly fluffy fleece side, like this one does. It's perfect for cuddling up with on the couch while reading a book or watching a movie, and it also makes the perfect gift. This is as cheap as we've seen it, and with Eddie Bauer you know you're getting quality. It's never been on sale for less than it is now!
Best Black Friday deals on tablets and tech
If you've been curious to see what all the hype around Apple's popular tablets is about, now's your chance. This ninth-gen iPad has 64GB of memory storage capacity, along with a crisp Retina display, front and back cameras and Touch ID to ensure that your information stays secure. Use it for everything from checking your email to browsing the web, sharing photos and even sketching. (You'll want an Apple Pencil for that last one.) Apple products fly off the shelves whether or not they're on sale, so the fact that this tablet is currently $80 off is pretty exciting. We've only seen it dip lower during Prime Day. 'Nuff said.
"I got this for my 93-year-old mom," shared a generous gift-giver. "My elderly mom is not very tech-savvy, but she loves her iPad. It has become her gateway to the world. She relies on FaceTime calls, as she is near-deaf, and being able to see someone's face really helps her understand them better. She uses it to watch her favorite shows and listen to her fave music. And she loves to play games on it. She is finding the Siri functions very helpful too."
You can't really put a price on having more peace of mind, but we'll take 45% off! This isn't the absolute lowest it's been, but it's the best price we're seeing on the internet for this popular model.
This little orb does more than just play music — it also gives you access to Alexa, who you can ask about pretty much anything under the sun, and can be used as an alarm clock. Down to just $23, this is the best price we're seeing on the internet.
This smart device streams shows, plays music, has a built-in camera so you can keep tabs on your home while you're away ... and is over 55% off, the lowest it's been.
Best $25-and-under Black Friday deals
Bugs, be gone! This handy insect catcher attracts fruit flies, gnats and mosquitoes with its UV light, then traps them via a sticky glue board. It hardly takes up any room, and when you apply Yahoo's exclusive code 20PETGIVING at checkout, you'll score the lowest price it's ever been marked down to.
"I bought this product for my parents since they have a mosquito and fruit fly problem and the amount of bugs this product catches is insane. It’s so impressive that I had to buy one for myself and my mom bought another one for her horse trailer," wrote a five-star fan. "Modern design, so it's not an eyesore. Bugs do not get zapped, so there’s no burn smell like other bug catchers. I would recommend everyone buy this."
These dishcloths went viral on TikTok thanks to their super absorbent nature. They'll save you a bundle on disposable paper towels, and you can score a pack of 10 for just $16 (one of their lowest prices of the year) using Yahoo's exclusive code 10YAHOONOW.
Give your poor dogs a break this holiday season — when you're cooking up a storm, the last thing you need is for your feet to cry out in exhaustion, but this anti-fatigue mat will provide them with a super cushy resting pad. Apply the on-page coupon for the lowest price we've seen.
Having this popular dryer vent cleaning kit on hand is a great way to minimize the risk of fires, as it'll do a more thorough job than simply wiping the lint out. At over 40% off, it's currently about as low as we've seen it.
Best Black Friday TV deals
This top-rated telly checks all the right boxes: High-def visuals? Check. Dolby Digital Plus audio? Check. Alexa Voice Search? Check! Plus, you'll be able to watch millions of shows and movies from different streaming platforms all in one convenient place — and as far as prices go, you won't find better than this.
"What a great buy!" gushed a verified viewer. "I wanted a smart TV for the bedroom and happened across this little gem ... The remote allows for voice command and Alexa compatibility, which is very convenient. The picture quality is surprisingly great!"
Insignia's 24-inch TV is a popular choice thanks to its 1,080-pixel resolution and Fire TV capabilities — you can stream more than a million shows and movies. And now, the TV's already low price is even lower than before. The Alexa-equipped remote makes it easy to flip through channels using just your voice. We've yet to see it go on sale for less.
Enjoy football, Hallmark movies and all of your favorite streamers on this 40-inch smart TV, which has 1080p HD resolution and LED backlight to bring you clear, vibrant visuals. It's also equipped with Apple AirPlay and Chromecast, allowing you to watch anything from your phone or tablet right on your TV, and it has more than 140 apps — including Netflix, Disney+ and YouTube — built in for instant easy access. We've never seen the price dip lower than this, so it's a great time to buy!
Best Black Friday auto deals
In the event that you realize your tires are starting to sag and there are no rest stops in sight, you'll be so glad you had this tire inflator in the trunk. It fills them right up in seconds when plugged into your car's 12V power outlet, and its 9.8-foot cord is long enough to let you reach all four tires without having to keep adjusting the position. It can also blow up things like air mattresses and inflatable boats. Grab it while it's nearly 40% off with the on-page coupon!
One fan raved, "I was tired of the change of weather dropping the loss of tire pressure and having to find a gas station to pump some air. This saved me money and helped me in a pinch when my tire had a hole. I was able to put enough air in it to get to a place where I could pull over and put on my spare. I highly recommend anyone to get one for their vehicle."
Car engines can be temperamental once the temps drop, but with this top-seller you'll be able to start your vehicle and be on your merry way in a jiffy. This is the lowest it's ever been!
Keep your eyes and hands on the road while having your phone close by, thanks to this No. 1 bestselling phone mount. It sticks right onto your dashboard or windshield (its strong suction was designed to withstand bumps and turns!) and even has a telescopic arm that lets you adjust the viewing angle. We've yet to see it dip lower than it is now.
Best Black Friday vacuum deals
Car floor looking a little crumb-y? Then it's this No. 1 bestselling car vacuum to the rescue! Weighing just 2.4 pounds, it's easy to maneuver around your ride, whether you use it to zap up pet hair from the seats, fast-food remnants on the floor or the dust blanketing your dashboard. It comes with three attachments for targeting different types of spaces and messes, and its 16-foot cord means you'll have no trouble reaching the trunk. This model even has a HEPA filter to help purify the air. Enter Yahoo's exclusive code 20PETGIVING at checkout, and you'll be able to snag this bad boy for its lowest price ever — a whopping 73% off!
“This is the best auto vacuum I have used,” wrote an impressed customer. “It gets the things that other vacuums have not, like the fine dust that collects on the dash and console. The attachments seem built for a car, as does the design and shape of this machine. Kudos to the design engineers. ThisWorx is well-named because it does.”
This No. 1 bestselling, TikTok-famous compact carpet cleaner packs a punch, especially considering it weighs less than 10 pounds! Its powerful suction can be used to remove stains not just from rugs, but furniture and even car upholstery, too. Plus, it comes with a self-cleaning hose tool and a bottle of Bissell's Spot & Stain with Febreeze. We haven't seen this viral cleaner priced much lower than it currently is in years (it was only a few bucks cheaper back in July for Prime Day) — and when you consider how much money it'll save you in professional cleaning bills (and replacement furniture), it'll pay for itself in just a few uses.
With a brand like Shark, you know from the jump that you're getting a quality product, and this popular model is no exception. Not only will its powerful suction zap up any debris that might be dirtying up your floors, it'll also help clean the air thanks to its HEPA filter. Plus, it comes with attachments designed for removing pet hair from upholstery and getting into crevices — and it's 55% off, the lowest price all year.
Let someone else — or, something else — clean your floors for you, like this popular robovac that's currently 60% off with the on-page coupon. It'll save you time, effort and $180!
Best Black Friday kitchen deals
The a.m. "grind" doesn't have to be taken so literally, as in, having to grind your own coffee beans. Mornings are hectic enough as it is! With this compact Keurig, you'll be able to enjoy a freshly brewed cup of joe, no filters or coffee grinders required. Simply fill the reservoir with water, pop in the K-Cup of your choice, select the size of your cup and — presto — java will appear in your mug in under a minute. True to its name, this slim model also won't take up much counter space. We've yet to see this model dip below $50, and if you're someone who enjoys a hot bev (or two) on a daily basis, it'll pay for itself with all the time it'll save you. We recommend snagging it while it's 50% off!
"Gotta love this Keurig!" exclaimed a happily caffeinated shopper. "Very easy to use and clean. ... [I] like the different settings, and it's small enough that it doesn't take up too much counter space. I use this every day and it has never failed me."
Get your crunch on with this top-rated air fryer, which is currently on sale for the lowest price we've seen all year (it's 45% off). And since it's a Ninja, you know you're getting a well-built product.
This No. 1 bestseller is over 60% off and comes with just about every type of blade a home cook could need. Henckels has been crafting quality knives for over a century, so you can rest assured they know what they're doing.
At just $63 with the on-page coupon, it's hard to find one pan that costs less than this entire set! What makes this collection unique is the removable handle, which can be used on each pot and pan to save some space in your cabinets. According to our price trackers, this is about as good a deal as you'll find.
Why bring a cold meal to work when you can enjoy a hot one with this electric lunch box? We've never seen it dip this low, so grab it just in time for winter.
Best Black Friday beauty and wellness deals
Want to get out the door on time in the morning? Meet your new best friend: This two-in-one straightening brush smooths hair while eliminating tangles, and reviewers say it takes way less time than using a flat iron. It also has six different heat settings to suit hair of all thicknesses and textures, and it's lightweight enough to stash in your bag on trips. It's nearly $100 off and the lowest price we've seen.
"This brush is amazing," declared a fan. "One pass and my bed head hair is smooth and sleek. Especially love that it doesn't damage my hair like my flat iron, and I can use it on a low temp and still get great results."
In case the idea of applying a snail secretion to your skin never crossed your mind, take it from thousands of Amazon shoppers — it's effective! This serum has amassed a cult-like following thanks to its lightweight, refreshing feel and hydrating, rejuvenating effects. Snail mucin not only helps boost collagen and elastin for a firmer look and feel, but it can also gently exfoliate for a smoother texture while also soothing the skin. Reviewers reported noticing everything from a brighter complexion to a reduction in the appearance of fine lines and dark spots after using. Good skin care can cost a bundle these days, so to find such a highly-rated product on sale for just $14 is a win in our book.
Crest Whitestrips rarely drop in price unless it's a big sales event, and as far as we can tell, they haven't been cheaper all year — over 50% off! Brighter smile, here you come.
Among this body oil's many celeb fans is Kate Middleton herself. A royalty-approved skin-care product that's down to $10? We'll take it — it's the lowest price we're seeing online.
Best Black Friday clothing and fashion deals
Finding a bra that's comfortable, supportive, offers full coverage and doesn't look like it was made during colonial times is a pretty impressive feat — but we think we've done it. This Playtex wireless bra has tens of thousands of perfect ratings, thanks to its cooling, moisture-wicking fabric, four-way wireless support (no painful digging!), Magic Ring construction for a natural lift and smoothing satin panels on the sides and back. With 14 lovely colors to choose from, it's a really pretty undergarment too! A good bra is a worthy investment, and $13 is practically unheard of these days. This one rarely goes on sale for less than its current price, and we've seen it priced for over $20 before. (Honestly, that's still a good deal.)
"This bra says 18 hours and completely lives up to that promise," raved a happy fan. "It fits perfectly when you measure for the proper fit; it is soft, not scratchy, and does not cut into my shoulders to provide support for my large chest. I am absolutely getting more!"
If you've been curious to see what all the hype around Crocs is about, now's the time — these fleece-lined clogs are down to their lowest price in months.
If your denim collection could use a refresh, these No. 1 bestselling jeans belong in your wardrobe. Not only are they flattering with their leg-lengthening high waist, but reviewers also say they're super comfortable — and the tapered design will highlight your cute fall boots. Plus, they start at a ridiculous $10 — nearly 80% off!
Sarah Jessica Parker is a fan of these boots from Ugg's more affordable line, and this is the cheapest we've seen them. Wear 'em with jeans and leggings, or even PJs, since they make great house shoes.
Best Black Friday toy deals
This No. 1 bestselling classic is suitable for kids (and kids at heart!) ages 6 and up. The premise of this two-person game is simple but fun — you and your opponent take turns sliding a chip into the grid, with the aim of getting four of your color in a row before the other does. (There are also instructions for alternative versions to mix things up.) Get it for nearly 60% off!
"Same great game that I remember playing growing up," recalled a nostalgic reviewer. "My 8-year-old granddaughter had it figured out in about a minute and was a champion in five minutes! Great fun!"
This game might get you into trouble, but that markdown sure won't! Grab this classic while it's almost 60% off.
Shopping for kids can be difficult, but one gift we know they'll adore is an endlessly charming Squishmallow. These plushies made it onto Google's Holiday 100 list of the top trending products this year, which said that over the past 12 months, Squishmallows were searched for by people in every state. The popular fox pictured here is an impressive 50% off — its lowest price yet.
These eternal flowers are on sale for just about as cheap as we've seen them and are sure to brighten any recipient's day.
