'The right length to cover the backside': This flowy cardigan is only $26 — that's nearly 50% off

What is it?

Sure, you may already have a collection of cardigans hanging in your closet. Some are threadbare from wear, others are pilling from over-washing. Most, however, just don’t flatter your figure — and as Marie Kondo would ask, have they ever really brought you joy? Well, we found a cardigan that will not only bring you joy and flatter your figure: The Urban CoCo Drape Front Open Cardigan. It's stretchy, drapey and just right for fall.

Why is it a good deal?

The Urban CoCo Drape Front Open Cardigan is nearly 50% off — that brings the price down to $26. That's the lowest we've seen it since April! No matter how you slice it, you probably spent more on dinner last night.

Why do I need this?

Loose and drapey, this cardigan is as forgiving as they come. It has an open front (no buttons, ties or zippers!) and an asymmetrical hem which gives it a backwards mullet flare — business in the back and party in the front. For colors, there are 26 to choose from, ranging from neutrals (think camel, gray and black) to brights (including fuchsia and teal).

Whatever your stance is on the ‘leggings as pants’ debate, if you prefer to keep your booty covered when rocking your favorite leggings, the Urban CoCo cardigan is great for doing precisely that. If you’re a fan of all things stretchy, this Urban Coco cardi is made from a mix of ultra-soft viscose and spandex. It’s basically like wearing your favorite leggings as a top.

It's also wrinkle-resistant. Don’t you hate throwing a top or sweater in your suitcase, only for it to get all wrinkled when you take it out? The Urban CoCo design style holds its shape even after being balled up in your purse.

This cardi comes in 26 different colors. (Photo: Amazon)

What reviewers say:

Over 20,000 five-star fans literally can't get enough of this cardigan.

“I bought six of these for work purposes and they are exactly the right length to cover the backside,” says one five-star reviewer.

“The fabric is stretchy and very lightweight,” a shopper writes. “The shape makes me appear more curvy and not so barrel-shaped.”

Another reviewer loved the Urban CoCo waterfall cardigan so much, she bought 12 more in different colors!

“It's like a light stretchy material, it feels really good on the skin, unlike some cotton cardigans,” a shopper declared. “It also doesn't thread hairs between the fibers like some cotton cardigans do. I need to get this in every color!”

“It can be scrunched up and hung to get the wrinkles out, or it can be touched up with a hairdryer,” says a five-star reviewer.

This must-have cardigan on Amazon is nearly 50% off. (Photo: Amazon)

No wrinkles

Don't you hate throwing a top or sweater in your suitcase, only for it to get all wrinkled when you take it out? The Urban CoCo design style holds its shape even after being balled up in your purse.

Other reviewers agree: “The quality is so nice, I can tell I'll be able to dress it up or just wear it with jeans,” writes another five-star reviewer. “And it doesn't wrinkle. I pulled it out of the packaging and it is ready to wear — no ironing.”

Easy, breezy and stylish — we’ll take one in every color, please!

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

