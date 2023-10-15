'The right length to cover the backside': This flowy cardigan is only $26 — that's almost 50% off
What is it?
Sure, you may already have a collection of cardigans hanging in your closet. Some are threadbare from wear, others are pilling from over-washing. Most, however, just don’t flatter your figure — and as Marie Kondo would ask, have they ever really brought you joy? Well, we found a cardigan that will bring you joy and flatter your figure: The Urban CoCo Drape Front Open Cardigan. It's stretchy, drapey and just right for fall.
No cheap polyester here — this stretchy cardigan is made with spandex and super-soft viscose.
Why is it a good deal?
The Urban CoCo Drape Front Open Cardigan is now $28 — that brings the discount down to nearly 50% off. No matter how you slice it, you probably spent more on dinner last night. And here's your chance to stock up, because this sale won't last and with 26 colors to choose from, ranging from neutrals (think Caramel, Dark Green and Coffee) to brights (including Purple and Teal), you're bound to find ones to fit your wardrobe and your budget! (Note that prices vary slightly by color.)
Why do I need this?
Loose and drapey, this cardigan is as forgiving as they come. It has an open front (no buttons, ties or zippers!) and an asymmetrical hem which gives it a backwards mullet flare — business in the back and party in the front.
Whatever your stance is on the ‘leggings as pants’ debate, if you prefer to keep your booty covered when rocking your favorite leggings, the Urban CoCo cardigan is great for doing precisely that. If you’re a fan of all things stretchy, this Urban Coco cardi is made from a mix of ultra-soft viscose and spandex. It’s basically like wearing your favorite leggings as a top.
It's also wrinkle-resistant. Don’t you hate throwing a top or sweater in your suitcase, only for it to get all wrinkled when you take it out? The Urban CoCo design style holds its shape even after being balled up in your tote.
What reviewers say:
Over 20,000 five-star fans literally can't get enough of this cardigan.
“I bought six of these for work purposes and they are exactly the right length to cover the backside,” said one five-star reviewer.
“The fabric is stretchy and very lightweight,” a shopper wrote. “The shape makes me appear more curvy and not so barrel-shaped.”
Another reviewer loved the Urban CoCo waterfall cardigan so much, she bought 12 more in different colors!
“It's like a light, stretchy material. It feels really good on the skin, unlike some cotton cardigans,” a shopper declared. “It also doesn't thread hairs between the fibers like some cotton cardigans do. I need to get this in every color!”
While shoppers love the colors and length this reviewer says it lacks one feature: “The only thing that keeps it from being perfect is that I wish it had pockets.”
Easy, breezy and stylish — we’ll take one in every color, please!
Spandex and super-soft viscose make this stretchy cardigan flowy and help it drape just right.
If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
