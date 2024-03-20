Amazon's Big Spring Sale Has 50% Off Deals on Squishmallows From Disney, Pokémon, Harry Potter & More



If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

The beauty of Amazon is that you can always find something on sale. No matter what you’re looking for, you’ll probably find a great deal that you couldn’t find anywhere else — and Squishmallows are no exception. As a professional shopper, I’m always looking for something, and on the off chance of hopefully finding a new plush to add to my collection, I discovered that a ton of Squishmallows are on sale for up to 50% off during Amazon’s Big Spring Sale.

More from SheKnows

Today's Top Deals

From now until March 25, you can score all kinds of great deals on pretty much anything and everything. If you’ve got a Squishmallow fan in your life (yes, you can count yourself!), Amazon dropped the prices on a huge selection of Squishmallows with fan-fave characters up to 50% off. For instance, I found an adorable 10-inch ice cream cookie sandwich for over 40% off, a cute Red Plaid My Melody by Sanrio for just $13, and even an exclusive Mickey Mouse for $20. But there’s just one thing to note: all the deals are only available for a limited time only. With Amazon, hot deals (such as these on Squishmallows) come and go instantly — sometimes, they even work on a first-come-first-served basis. So, you’re not going to want to sleep on these.

Here you’ll find a bunch of adorable plushies to give your kiddos (or keep for yourself) to expand their collections. Below, shop the best Squishmallows deals we found during the Amazon Big Spring Sale. Check those out below. But if you just want to check them all out for yourself, you can find all the on-sale Squishmallows here.

Amazon Squishmallows Sale: Disney, Harry Potter & More Up to 50% Off

AMAZON BIG SPRING SALE

14" Winnie the Pooh Plush

$21 $38 45% off

Buy Now

You can’t go wrong with a classic Winnie the Pooh plush, especially when it’s in the form of an adorable Squishmallow. Right now, you can snag this 14-inch plush for just over $20 at the Big Spring Sale. It’s a must for all Pooh bear fans!

Amazon Squishmallows Sale: Disney, Harry Potter & More Up to 50% Off

BIG SPRING SALE

20" Teddiursa Pokémon Plush

BOGO 50% Off

$45 $50 10% off

Buy Now

If you’ve been waiting to snag one of the huge 20-inch Pokémon plushies, now’s the perfect time to do so. Not only is the Teddiursa Squishmallow on sale, Amazon is also offering a buy one, get one 50% off deal that’s worth taking advantage of.

Amazon Squishmallows Sale: Disney, Harry Potter & More Up to 50% Off

AMAZON BIG SPRING SALE

10" Harry Potter Hufflepuff Plush

BOGO 50% Off

$16

Buy Now

Speaking of that really good BOGO 50% off deal, you can snap up this Harry Potter plushie for half off when you purchase another Squishmallow included in the sale. Personally, I recommend grabbing the Ravenclaw!

Amazon Squishmallows Sale: Disney, Harry Potter & More Up to 50% Off

AMAZON BIG SPRING SALE

10" Sonic the Hedgehog Plush

$24 $25 4% off

Buy Now

You can’t find Sonic the Hedgehog Squishmallows everywhere (trust me, I’ve looked). But you can find it on sale at Amazon. It is selling fast, so be sure to snap yours up while you still can.

Amazon Squishmallows Sale: Disney, Harry Potter & More Up to 50% Off

AMAZON BIG SPRING SALE

Disney100 14" Band Leader Mickey Mouse Plush

$20 $25 20% off

Buy Now

Any true Disney fan, young and old, would adore this adorable Mickey Mouse plush. It’s outfitted in a metallic red bad uniform in honor of a classic short film, The Band Concert, that was released in 1935.

Amazon Squishmallows Sale: Disney, Harry Potter & More Up to 50% Off

AMAZON BIG SPRING SALE

12" Willoughby Sage Green Possum

$16 $35 54% off

Buy Now

This might be the cutest possum I’ve ever seen! Its fuzzy hair at top paired with its sage green hue makes this adorable plushie a perfect decor piece for any muted-colored bedroom or nature themed space. Not to mention it has a thin light pink tail too.

Amazon Squishmallows Sale: Disney, Harry Potter & More Up to 50% Off

AMAZON BIG SPRING SALE

14" Paden Blueberry Pancakes

$17 $20 15% off

Buy Now

I’ll definitely be taking home this stack of yummy blueberry pancakes. I’ve wanted a tiered Squishmallow for a while now, and I can finally pull the trigger at this price. Not to mention, who doesn’t love pancakes — and blueberry ones at that?

Amazon Squishmallows Sale: Disney, Harry Potter & More Up to 50% Off

AMAZON BIG SPRING SALE

20" Ronalda Pink and Purple Yeti

$35 $40 13% off

Buy Now

It’s rare to find jumbo Squishmallows 20-inches and above for under $30. So when you do, you’ve gotta jump at the chance! This pink and purple yeti is so cute and incredibly soft, any child would love it.

Amazon Squishmallows Sale: Disney, Harry Potter & More Up to 50% Off

AMAZON BIG SPRING SALE

10" Koako The Ice Cream Sandwich

$20 $35 43% off

Buy Now

I’m obsessed with this cookie ice cream sandwich plush! This was my first food Squishmallow, and I can tell you it’s as cute and as soft as you could possibly imagine.

Amazon Squishmallows Sale: Disney, Harry Potter & More Up to 50% Off

AMAZON BIG SPRING SALE

12" Maui The Pineapple

$16 $23 30% off

Buy Now

If your child loves all the food Squishmallows, they have to have Maui the Pineapple in their collection, stat! It’s available in three sizes and is the perfect, most delicious-looking fruit to get.

Amazon Squishmallows Sale: Disney, Harry Potter & More Up to 50% Off

AMAZON BIG SPRING SALE

8" Glady The Rainbow Ice Cream

$18 $32 44% off

Buy Now

Skip the sundae and gift your kiddo this adorable rainbow ice cream plush instead. It’s a nice, sweet treat they’ll enjoy that won’t rot their teeth.

Amazon Squishmallows Sale: Disney, Harry Potter & More Up to 50% Off

AMAZON BIG SPRING SALE

12" Rosie The Pig Easter Plush

$20 $43 53% off

Buy Now

Looking for a fun and unique Easter gift for your little one? Consider this plush piggy that’s covered in a fun print and a paisley scarf that’s just too freaking cute. Best part? It’s over 50% off!

Amazon Squishmallows Sale: Disney, Harry Potter & More Up to 50% Off

AMAZON BIG SPRING SALE

Original Sanrio 14” Red Plaid My Melody Plush

$13 $25 48% off

Buy Now

Hello Kitty lovers, rejoice! This way-too-cute 14-inch My Melody Squishmallow is on sale for less than $15 today. Get it before it’s too late.

More Top Deals from SheKnows

Best of SheKnows

Sign up for SheKnows' Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.