Time for a beauty refresh? These cult-fave beauty gems are all on sale — starting at $5

The number of beauty products out there is dizzying. Some claim to erase wrinkles, others promise long lashes, but not all of them deliver on those claims. When we find something life-changing that follows through on its promises, we want to share it with the world. And so do Amazon shoppers — when a beauty product with enough five-star reviews to give them cult-favorite-level status, it’s worth a second look — especially when it's on sale. We’ve sifted through Amazon’s beauty section for under-the-radar products on sale and have the reviews to back up the hype. Scroll down for the cult-favorite beauty products at Amazon that are on sale — and they're all under $20.

Formulated specifically for post-acne skin, this retinol serum promises to refine skin texture over time. It also claims to minimize the appearance of pores. With an army of nearly 31,000 five-star fans, this is a product worth checking out.

"I suffered from terrible acne for my entire adult life and after undergoing a very harsh treatment with my dermatologist, the acne disappeared but I was left with deep scars, dry skin (it was oily before), ultra sensitivity to pretty much anything and dermatitis," reported an acne sufferer. "I tried a bunch of products and nothing helped, most things left me with a pretty nasty rash, even stuff that was designed for sensitive skin. I decided to make the switch to Cerave and now I couldn't be happier with the results! I made every step of my routine a Cerave product and I can really see the results! I was really depressed because of my skin but I finally got my confidence back!"

The Advanced Clinicals Retinol Cream is formulated to help reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. It targets a sagging neck with gentle ingredients like chamomile, green tea and aloe vera. Plus, it has retinol — one of the most powerful anti-aging ingredients out there. Amazon shoppers are soaking it up.

"This stuff means business," wrote one of nearly 46,000+ five-star fans. "I purchased the hyaluronic acid & retinol lotions to try to fight the appearance of cellulite on my legs. While I know that nothing will get rid of the cellulite, the hyaluronic acid formula is well moisturizing, and I noticed an immediate difference in how smooth my legs look."

Long-lasting lip color is what every beauty enthusiast searches for when they're tinting their lips and this one delivers. And if you have a sunny vacation planned, more than a few of the 20,000 five-star fans say it's their go-to for swimming.

"It’s amazing," shared a five-star fan. "I went swimming in the pool and ocean in Mexico. Went to dinner and ate. It lasts without smudging or coming off. Don’t think too hard. Just pick a color and get it!"

Mature skin gets thirsty and this hyaluronic acid serum is that tall drink of water the internet raves about for your face. It's lightweight and gives your face a cooling sensation as it hydrates. With more than 14,000 five-star reviews, it might have the moisture your skin needs.

"As a 60+ year old with dry sensitive skin, I am always needing something to give my skin more moisture," reported a rave reviewer. "This product is great. It accomplished that without leaving my skin feeling greasy."

Lashes thin with age, but TikTokers seem to have found the fountain of youth in the form of mascara. This $10 tube has an incredible number of five-star reviews — nearly 90,000! Not only do they love it for its lengthening power, but they say it's just as good as designer brands.

"I was looking for a cheaper alternative for Benefit Roller Lash mascara which was my fave until I tried this Maybelline Sky High mascaras," wrote a beauty enthusiast. "It is just as good and more affordable. I originally bought these to be an everyday mascara and save my more expensive mascaras for going out but I seem to just stick to using the Sky high waterproof for my going out looks as well."

An Amazon's Choice product, this retinol lotion is formulated to target wrinkles and sagging skin on your entire body, not just your face. It's infused with natural antioxidants like black tea, aloe vera and chamomile along with ferulic acid to improve the appearance of aging skin.

"No more crepey skin!" wrote one five-star fan who calls herself a 'Hot Grandma'. "I have tried SO many products for the crepey skin on my upper arms. They’ll moisturize and make my skin soft, but the wrinkles remain. This one actually works. The wrinkles diminished greatly after only a couple of uses."

If you're tired of eyeshadow dust polluting your makeup bag, it might be time to transition to an eyeshadow pencil. The color goes on soft and creamy with no mess. This one is a fan-favorite with more than 47,000 five-star reviews. And have you checked out that price?

"I had this on my 'makeup to buy' wishlist for like 3 years," wrote a five-star fan. "Finally the other day on impulse I was like I have five bucks I’m buying it. Well… My life has changed for the better and let me tell you I wish I had done it so much sooner. It brightens the inner corners of my eyes and adds a pop of highlight to my Cupid’s bow and brow bone in a way that would make you think I was a 22 year old super model, rather than a 44 year old house painter. People are so captivated by the gleam that they barely notice my butt sagging so this has taken the place of my gym membership. It’s brought me closer to finding love, I’m pretty sure."

Wearing flip-flops and sandals in the summer can wreak havoc on your feet, but the cold dry weather of winter doesn't do your feet any favors either. Fortunately, this set of feet-peeling masks can help get that soft skin back, no matter what the season is. You slip these on your feet for an hour and in two weeks, the dead skin flakes away to reveal the supple feet you've been missing. There are more than 13,000 rave reviewers who get behind this foot-saving treatment.

"Wow," shared one shocked shopper. "I'm always skeptical when I purchase health/beauty products like this and usually end up with lackluster results. But with this I'm impressed! I can't decide if I'm grossed out or amused but this product is worth more than any pedicure you can receive if you're wanting to rid of dead skin. I had a special event the following week so made sure I soaked my feet everyday to hurry the peeling process. Used the foot mask on a Sunday; no peeling on Monday; minimal peeling on Tuesday and then it was a poppin peelin party on Wednesday. Buy it people!"

For a flawless, perfectly defined eye, Amazon shoppers can't get enough of the Epic Ink Liner from NYX. It gives you long-lasting results with its waterproof formula and a well-defined finish with its precision tip. Over 62,000 five-star reviewers rely on this liquid liner to face the world.

"My go-to eyeliner used to be the tattoo liner by Kat Von D. But of course at $20+ for a liner that I used regularly it just wasn’t affordable," wrote a satisfied budget shopper. "I decided to give this a shot about a year ago when I went to a water park. This eyeliner is ridiculously waterproof. Of course, if you rub your eyes it’ll come off but if you leave it as is it’s fine. And when you reapply it doesn’t do that annoying layering most liners do. It’s become my absolute favorite liner to use and it’s super easy to get the perfect line. I can’t recommend this enough. It’s been with me through water parks, hot summer days, rainy days, excessive sweating, and those emotional moments. It’s a heckin’ great liner for the price point!"

If you’re mourning the loss of collagen and elasticity in your skin, this collagen day and night cream from L’Oreal may just be your new jar of youth. It claims to give your skin an intense dose of hydration to restore its youthful bounce. With over 41,000 five-star ratings, Amazon reviewers back up that claim.

"I have used this moisturizer for [what] seems like forever," shared a loyal user. "I'm now in my mid-80s and people that don't know me think I'm in my late 60s or early 70s. They always ask me what my secret is and I tell them about this moisturizer. I use it morning and night."

This is the tinted moisturizer that does it all! Not only does it moisturize and even out skin tone, it also contains retinol to increase collagen production for tighter skin. On top of all that, it contains sunscreen to protect your skin from harmful UV rays. More than 11,000 five-star reviewers are already enjoying the benefits. One shopper liked it so much, he stole a tube from his girlfriend after a scuba diving trip.

"I don't even notice I put anything on, not even that ugly white residue look from normal sunblock," he shared. "It even gave me a bit more of an even complexion. Of course, I am not giving her the satisfaction of knowing how much I like it at this point but I am definitely not complaining about it which I know she can see right through. However, at the end of a full day on the beach and realizing how well it worked I cave and acknowledge her undeniable wisdom. At the end of the trip I snag the tube with a full on backstory ready of how it mysteriously ended up in my bag. This is my second tube. The end."

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

