Amanda Kloots marks 1 year since she drove Nick Cordero to the ER: 'We didn't kiss goodbye'

Amanda Kloots is marking one year since she dropped her husband Nick Cordero off at the emergency room at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles on March 30, 2020, when the broadway actor started to feel ill with symptoms that would later be diagnosed as COVID-19. "That was the last day I saw Nick as Nick," the now single mother wrote on her Instagram.

The Talk co-host posted a video of her and her son Elvis sitting at The Grove, a shopping mall, just after dropping Cordero off. "We're sitting at the beautiful Grove waiting to hear something from Nick," Kloots is heard saying in the video. "And they're playing 'Volare.' It's a sign, a sign everything's going to be OK."

Just one year later, Kloots writes, "my heart breaks today," as she reflects on what that day now represents after losing Cordero less than four months later as a result of complications from the virus. "With Covid restrictions in place, we didn’t know which entrance was even open, so I left him on the corner. We didn’t hug. We didn’t kiss goodbye. We couldn’t. It was clear he was sick with something and we couldn’t take any risks. I don’t even know if he said bye to Elvis or if we said, 'I love you,'" Kloots wrote.

It was two days later, on April 1, 2020, that Cordero went on a ventilator "and I never spoke to him again," Kloots continued. "To anyone, who like me, that dropped their person off at the hospital never to really 'see' them again, I’m thinking and praying for you today. This day is just hard, there's no other way to say it."

Kloots immediately received an outpouring of love and support in the comments, in addition to messages from people who experienced something quite similar, which Kloots shared to her Instagram stories.

"My healthy beautiful mom didn't make it home from COVID," one person wrote. "My last words to her [were], mom I'm sitting right outside and I will come grab you whenever you are through with this. You will be fine..."

"This was exactly us this week last year with my dad," another commented. "365 days to the day he went to the hospital unresponsive and never came back to us."

Kloots shared these personal stories writing "We are not alone," while pleading that people "continue to do your part."

"We’ve come far in a year with what we know about treating and preventing this virus," she concluded her post. "Do your part, continue doing your part. For Nick and every COVID patient that didn’t make it home."

