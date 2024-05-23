Aman’s First Standalone Branded Residences Will Be in Tokyo

Aman is adding a new set of branded residences to its portfolio, but this time, there won’t be a hotel attached.

The luxury hospitality brand is venturing out with its first-ever standalone residential project, Aman Residences, Tokyo. The property will be nestled within Azabudai Hills, the new, high-end mega-development where Aman Group’s sister company, Janu, just debuted its inaugural hotel. More specifically, the residences will occupy the top 11 floors of the Mori JP Tower, the Japanese capital’s tallest skyscraper. The much-anticipated development has already sold out most of the homes in the first phase; however, there are still a few units waiting to be scooped up.

The serene communal library at the standalone Aman Residences, Tokyo.

“Aman Residences, Tokyo represents a deep immersion into the Aman lifestyle in the heart of the city and sets a new standard for luxury residences not just in Japan, but globally,” Vlad Doronin, chairman, CEO, and owner of Aman Group, said in a press statement. “The execution of this project is second-to-none, with a consideration of every detail and refinement in the design which creates an instant feeling of calm, sanctuary, and peace upon arrival and represents a successful collaboration between Aman and Mori Building Co.”

Altogether, the building will comprise 91 apartments with renowned firm, Yabu Pushelberg, handling the interior design. Each of the homes will feature a private entrance and dedicated elevators. In terms of the aesthetic, the tower will incorporate traditional Japanese design details like a tranquil reflection pond in the lobby. In addition, the shared spaces include nods to the natural elements including water, air, fire, and earth.

The approximately 15,000-square-foot spa will include an indoor pool.

Even though the property won’t have a hotel component, residents will have access to a slew of hotel-like perks, including a lounge, a bar, a private dining room, a tearoom, a library, and a media room. Most notably, the building will include a signature Aman Spa equipped with an 82-foot swimming pool, a sauna, a steam room, and a gym.

“The scale and quality of the amenities, and in particular the Aman Spa and lounge, demonstrates our commitment to delivering the revered Aman way of living at the highest level,” added Doronin. “I look forward to us continuing to build upon this exceptional standard as we introduce additional branded residences in Bangkok, Beverly Hills, Miami Beach, and Niseko over the coming years.”

aman residences tokyo

