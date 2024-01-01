Alyssa Milano says Nioxin 'helped tremendously' with hair loss — and this set is marked down for Amazon's New Year's sale

Whether you're suffering from post-Covid hair loss (like Alyssa Milano) or you've been dealing with bald spots for years, shedding is an uphill — and often discouraging — battle. You're certainly not alone, though. Hair loss affects millions of men and women alike, but you don't need to spend a fortune on in-office treatments to put up a good fight. There are plenty of at-home regimens you can try first, and, according to Milano, one brand is so effective that you may never need professional help: The popular Nioxin anti-thinning system is marked down as part of Amazon's New Year's sale.

Why is it a good deal?

This is one of the lowest prices we've seen for the Nioxin kit on sale for — and the fact that you're getting four products for just $62 is pretty astounding. Just one pro-level hair product can cost more than that.

Why do I need this?

Designed for fine and chemically processed and damaged hair, the Nioxin haircare system purifies the scalp and removes sebum and environmental residue, plus promotes thicker and fuller hair growth.

I did. I found that nutrafol supplements and Nioxin shampoo and conditioner helped tremendously. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) February 10, 2022

After publicly sharing her hair-loss story via video on Twitter, Milano finally found the help she needed within a few bottles. She praises Nioxin products (and Nutrafol supplements, not currently on sale) for helping "tremendously" with hair loss. And she's not alone: These products have found fans in Amazon shoppers, too, who praise how effective the treatments are at helping curb hair loss and revitalizing their manes to their original health.

Nioxin and Nutrafol are Alyssa Milano's secrets to fighting hair loss. (Getty)

What reviewers say

"Great for thinning hair," gushed a satisfied shopper. "I love this brand, and for thin hair, it’s wonderful; smells amazing and helps [with] my hair growth and thickness. If you have never used Nioxin, you should!"

"Finally, a product that really works!" exclaimed another impressed user. "Just one use of this product made a big difference with my hair. I battle excessive dry hair and have tried so many products, including salon products, and never got the results I wanted or needed. This will be my forever hair-care product!"

"This product has been great," shared a final fan. "Less hair found in [my] brush. Seems to be working great with less hair loss."

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

