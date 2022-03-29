Alec Baldwin and wife Hilaria reveal they're expecting their 7th child together

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin are welcoming their seventh child together. (Photo: REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton)

Is eight enough? Alec Baldwin will soon find out, as he and wife Hilaria have revealed they are expecting another child. The couple are already parents to six children — two girls, four boys — ranging in age from 8 to 1, while the actor is also dad to 26-year-old model and actress Ireland Baldwin, from his marriage to Oscar winner Kim Basinger.

Hilaria, 38, broke the news in an Instagram post on Tuesday, sharing a video in which she and Alec celebrate her pregnancy with their six young children, who she notes are "super-excited" about getting a new sibling.

"After many ups and downs over the past few years, we have an exciting up and a huge surprise: another Baldwinito is coming this fall," wrote Hilaria in her first post since announcing she was taking a social media time-out on March 4.

"We were pretty sure our family was complete, and we’re beyond happy with this surprise. I’m sharing with you the moment we told the kids — as you can see, they are super-excited! Our new baby is a very bright spot in our lives. A blessing and a gift during such uncertain times."

The baby news comes five months after the Oct. 21 death of director of photography Halyna Hutchins on the New Mexico set of Baldwin's film, Rust. Baldwin, 63, was holding the prop firearm that fatally struck Hutchins, 42, when it discharged and is now facing a wrongful death lawsuit filed by her family.

In the months since the tragedy, Hilaria has been an outspoken supporter of her husband, with whom she shares daughters Carmen, 8, and María Lucía, 13 months, and sons Rafael, 6, Leonardo, 5, Romeo, 3½, and Eduardo, 18 months.

"We have 'somos un buen equipo' engraved on our wedding bands. We say that to each other all the time at home — that we're a good team," the couple told People in an exclusive statement about the pregnancy news. "One of the most beautiful things my children have experienced with a big family is how the heart can grow with every new sibling.

"Our capacity to love continues to expand and we can't wait to embrace our new little one this fall!" they added.

Hilaria, who has been candid about her experiences with pregnancy loss and welcomed her youngest child via a gestational surrogate, told Instagram followers that she'll be back online to share her "wild journey."

"I’ve missed you during my break from social media," she wrote. "I’m back and looking forward to continuing with you this wild journey that we call 'life.'"

