Alana ‘Honey Boo Boo’ Thompson mourns sister Anna: ‘One post I wish I didn’t have to make’

Honey Boo Boo is mourning the death of her Chickadee.

Alana Thompson, the star of TLC reality show “Here Comes Honey Boo Boo,” posted a tribute to her late sister Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell on Dec. 10, just hours after Cardwell’s death following a 10-monthslong battle with cancer.

“This is one post I wish I didn’t have to make,” Thompson said on Instagram with a heartbreak emoji, captioning a photo of her family with Cardwell, who was 29.

Cardwell, the eldest daughter of “Mama June” Shannon, died Dec. 9 at around 11 p.m. at Shannon’s home in Georgia, according to the family.

“Last night we all surrounded Anna with love & let her know it was okay to go,” Thompson said in her caption.

“Anna was in so much pain last night but now as a family we all know she is at peace now. I really don’t know what to say as my heart is completely broken,” she added.

Cardwell is survived by her husband, Eldridge Toney, two daughters, Kaitlyn and Kylee, as well as three younger sisters, Jessica “Chubbs” Shannon, Lauryn "Pumpkin" Efird and Thompson.

“Watching my 29 year old sister this last year battle this horrible disease hasn’t been easy. Anna was a fighter & still is. Lord please wrap your arms around her 2 babies & our family as the next couple of days will make this all a reality,” Thompson wrote.

Shannon confirmed in May that Cardwell had been diagnosed with adrenal carcinoma. Cardwell shared updates on her health on social media, including her experience with chemotherapy and radiation treatment.

In July, Shannon said Cardwell’s cancer was in stage 4 and her prognosis was “terminal.”

“I’m so glad that you waited til i was home to take your last breath!” Thompson said Sunday. “I would’ve loved for you to get to see me graduate college but i know you will forever cheer me on in heaven!”

Thompson graduated from high school in May, and she previously said she will attend Regis University in Denver, Colorado, to study neonatal nursing.

This article was originally published on TODAY.com