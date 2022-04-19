Alabama Barker, 16, is Pretty Little Thing’s latest brand ambassador. Some think it’s not 'age appropriate'

At 16, Alabama Barker is the newest brand ambassador for Pretty Little Thing. And while many are praising the teenager for the partnership, others claim that she's too young.

The daughter of musician Travis Barker and Shanna Moakler recently shared on social media news of her business venture, posting a photo from a photo shoot inspired by Y2K trends.

Alabama Barker receives criticism for her Pretty Little Things partnership. (Photo: Getty Images)

"I'm SO excited to finally announce I am @prettylittlething's newest Brand Ambassador Stay tuned…" Alabama captioned her photo. She added in a brand statement: “I have been a long-time buyer and love how inclusive the brand is."

Travis's fiancée Kourtney Kardashian showed her support by commenting on Alabama's post with hearts. Others also took to the comment section to congratulate the teen.

"I think they found the perfect girl for their brand," one person wrote. "Well deserved queen," commented another.

And while one person praised Alabama for being the "Youngest to f***ing do it," some critics found their way to the comment section of the brand's post to say that the 16-year-old influencer is too young for the gig.

"Cute looks, just doesn’t seem age appropriate," one person wrote in response to a slideshow of photos that people said look inspired by Paris Hilton, Barbie and The House Bunny.

Another commented, "She's soo beautiful, but all that make up on her just makes her look soo much older [than] she is. She looks like she 28."

Others agreed that the short skirts paired with heels and knee-high boots seemed to be too much for a 16-year-old.

The criticism isn't new for Alabama, who has encountered negativity since gaining popularity on TikTok and Instagram. In February, the teen addressed hate comments in a TikTok video that's since been deleted. In it, she responded to similar negativity about her age and her looks. "Yes, I am young," she said, while clarifying that she's "not a normal teenager" as a result of her father's celebrity.

Story continues

Former ambassadors for Pretty Little Thing include Kourtney and her sister Kylie Jenner.

Video: Alabama Barker addresses social media hate

Want lifestyle and wellness news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Life’s newsletter.