Al Roker posts photo of 'Auntie Hoda' meeting granddaughter Sky for the first time

Al Roker introduced the newest member of his family to one of the most well-known members of his work family.

On Jan. 2, Al shared a picture on Instagram of granddaughter Sky with Hoda Kotb.

“When Sky met Auntie Hoda,” he captioned the photo of Hoda holding the little girl, while both wore denim jackets.

Fans couldn’t get enough of the image.

“Precious!” one person wrote.

❤️❤️adorable❤️❤️,” commented another person.

“So very cute!” someone else gushed.

Al’s daughter Courtney Roker Laga and her husband, Wesley Laga, welcomed Sky in July 2023. Sky is the couple's first child and Al’s first grandchild. Al also got into the holiday spirit by sharing family photos featuring Sky on Christmas Day.

And while Al appears to be loving life as a grandfather, he has also been reminded how hard it is to take care of a baby.

In October, he babysat Sky and got a crash course in just how involved it can be.

“I forgot how hard a 3+ month old is on your own. 24 hours without a shower. Whew,” he captioned a series of photos of Sky on Instagram.

And while Hoda recently got some quality time with Sky, she also ushered in 2024 with Al. The pair were in California for the Rose Bowl Parade on New Year’s Day.

“Lets gooooo,” Hoda captioned a picture of the two of them on Instagram.

"Wahooo!! Two of my faves!!! Rose Parade and Hoda and Al!! Does it get any better!" one fan gushed.

This article was originally published on TODAY.com