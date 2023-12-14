This airline is moving from Sky Harbor to Scottsdale Airport. Here's what we know

A semiprivate jet carrier announced plans to leave Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport and relocate its flights to Scottsdale.

JSX said Wednesday that it will move to Scottsdale Airport starting Jan. 10, 2024. From there, it will fly the three routes it currently operates out of Sky Harbor’s private Swift terminal.

JSX was founded in 2016 under the name Jet Suite X and launched in Phoenix in 2019 with flights between Sky Harbor and Burbank, California.

Its 30-seat jets with business-class legroom and shorter check-in and security processes compared with standard commercial air travel explain its appeal to travelers.

Also leaving Sky Harbor: Why Delta is cutting flights to this major East Coast city

Where does JSX fly from Phoenix?

JSX, which describes itself as a "hop-on jet service," has been offering flights to three destinations from Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport. It will offer the same destinations when it moves to Scottsdale Airport:

Burbank, California, with 12 weekly departures.

Las Vegas with 11 weekly departures.

Denver/Boulder, Colorado, with seven weekly departures.

Why is JSX leaving Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport?

In a statement, JSX CEO Alex Wilcox said repositioning its flights to Scottsdale from Sky Harbor will allow it to "better match its service to its customers' needs and preferences."

“JSX’s new focus city in Scottsdale is a prime example of the commitment we uphold to expanding attainable service options for travelers,” Wilcox said.

What will change about flying on JSX?

Just the airport.

JSX passengers will still be able to check in for their flight just 20 minutes before departure. Fares will include two checked bags, gourmet snacks, cocktails and Starlink internet.

How much does it cost to fly JSX?

Introductory one-way fares for flights out of Scottsdale start at $209 for Las Vegas flights, $269 for Burbank flights and $349 for Boulder flights.

What airlines fly out of Scottsdale Airport?

JSX, a public charter, will offer passenger air service out of Scottsdale Airport, a general aviation airport that serves as the anchor of the surrounding Scottsdale Airpark.

Scottsdale Airport isn't like Sky Harbor and Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport. Its business comes from corporate jets and single-engine recreational planes, not commercial flights. But activity there has grown along with metro Phoenix; airport staff has described it as one of the nation's busiest single-runway airports.

Scottsdale Airport is a short drive from the TPC Scottsdale golf course, WestWorld of Scottsdale, the Mayo Clinic's Scottsdale campus and major resorts like the Fairmont Scottsdale Princess.

What to know if you have a JSX ticket from Phoenix

Customers booked on Phoenix flights after Jan. 10 will be automatically moved to Scottsdale, JSX spokesman Ben Kaufman said.

Customers who do not wish to fly out of Scottsdale can cancel their flights for a full refund, he said.

Christmas at the Princess 2023: What's new at this family-favorite holiday lights display

Reach the reporter at Michael.Salerno@gannett.com. Follow him on X, formerly Twitter: @salerno_phx.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: JSX is moving from Phoenix to Scottsdale Airport. Here's why