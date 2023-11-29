The Air Jordan 3 "Fear" Is Set to Mark a Momentous Return Tomorrow

In 2013, Jordan Brand debuted its “Fear” pack — an Air Jordan 3, Air Jordan 4 and Air Jordan 5, each done up in a brooding color scheme and featuring specially-printed insoles. Though speculative sneakerheads may have surmised that the pack’s inspiration was drawn from the fear Michael Jordan induced in his hapless opponents when he stepped onto the NBA court, it was something different. The genesis of the “Fear” pack was set in Jordan Brand’s 2008 “Be Legendary” ad campaign, specifically the “Look Me In the Eyes” commercial, in which Jordan, narrating, uttered the words that were printed on the pack’s insoles: “I’m scared of what I won’t become, and you’re scared of what I could become.”

The “Fear” pack was one of 2013’s biggest moments for Jordan Brand, and now Jumpman fans are getting a chance to relive it in 2023 with the Air Jordan 3 “Fear” making its first-ever return to shelves both digital and physical tomorrow, November 25. Featuring a “Night Stadium,” “Total Orange,” “Flat Pewter” and “Black” color scheme, the “Fear” uses its murky base as a fitting background for its special accents, namely hits of orange on the eyelets, heel, tongue and insole Jumpman logos as well as the exposed Air unit at the rear of the midsole. AJ III designer Tinker Hatfield’s famed elephant print is present on both the mudguard and the heel overlay, while a gradient fade on the midsole rounds off the look.









There is one difference from the 2013 release that keen-eyed retro fans may notice, and that’s that the above-mentioned insole print is not present on this retro. However, that doesn’t mean it’s gone completely. Where the 2013 release was packaged in a standard box, this re-release boasts an all-over print on the lid of its packaging, making it even more prominent.

nike jordan brand air jordan 3 fear new release drop footwear 2023 ten year





The Air Jordan 3 “Fear” will be available in a full family size run — men’s pairs are priced at $210 USD, grade school pairs at $150 USD, pre-school pairs at $90 USD and toddler/infant pairs at $75 USD.

You can purchase yours or for loved ones through SNKRS and the Nike webstore on November 25 at 10 AM ET.