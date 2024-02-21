The Affordable, Constantly Sold Out Carry-On I Recommend to Everyone Is Finally Back in Stock (It Looks Like an Away, but It’s Way Cheaper!)

Psst! Can you keep a secret? Good, neither can I! That’s why I want you to be among the first to know that Quince’s Carry-On Hard Shell Suitcase is finally back in stock. Here’s the thing: This suitcase is so popular that it’s constantly selling out. So when it is in stock, you have to act fast. As someone who owns this very carry-on, I totally get the hype. Quince’s budget-friendly Carry-On Hard Shell Suitcase looks just like Away’s Bigger Carry-On but costs a fraction of the price ($129.90 vs. $295). My Quince carry-on has journeyed with me everywhere from Boston to London to Sicily, and I’m such a big fan that I’m always recommending it to friends, colleagues, family, and now you. Let me tell you a bit more about why I love it — and why you may want to snag one for yourself before they sell out again.

Carry-On Hard Shell Suitcase in Blue

$129.90 (was $294) at Quince

As I mentioned, Quince’s Carry-On Hard Shell Suitcase is as chic as my former favorite Away carry-on, right down to the tan color of its polycarbonate shell (it’s also available in dark green, navy, blue, and black). At 22″ H x 14.5″ W x 9″, it’s just a hair smaller than the Away, but it has the same interior measurements (21” x 14.5″) and holds the same number of outfits (6-9).

Quince Hard Shell Carry-On Suitcase Credit: Mark Marino Credit: Mark Marino

For a long winter weekend in Rhode Island, I fit two pairs of jeans, two button-down shirts, a hoodie, four tees, a sleep shirt and pants, a pair of eyeglasses, a scarf, and four days’ worth of underwear and socks in one compartment. In the other, I packed toiletries, plus my nightguard, contact lens solution, an umbrella, sunglasses, and some snacks, with lots of room to spare. For a 10-day trip to Sicily last May, I packed pretty much the same things, but upped the number of clothes (three pairs of jeans, four button-downs, five tees, etc.), and still fit everything in with ease.

Credit: Mark Marino Credit: Mark Marino

Unlike my Away carry-on, the Quince does not include a battery for charging smartphones and laptops, but it does feature a removable laundry bag, an interior compression system, a TSA-approved combination lock, and, more importantly, spinner wheels that make it easy to maneuver. It glides smoothly across the polished floors of airports, and moves effortlessly along bumpy sidewalks and cobblestone streets, taking knocks from going up and down curbs like a champ. Though the tan outer shell has picked up some black scuffs along the way, they rub off easily with a magic eraser.

Expandable Check-In Hard Shell Suitcase - 27 inches

$219.90 at Quince

I have been thrilled with the performance of the Carry-On Hard Shell Suitcase, and I’m not alone. My niece recently took her new Quince carry-on on its maiden voyage to D.C., and she loved how lightweight it was and how smoothly it wheeled across floors and streets.

AT senior commerce editor Alicia also became a Quince convert after hearing my raves. Instead of going with the standard hard-shell suitcase, which also comes in 20-inch, 24-inch, and 27-inch sizes, she opted for the 27-inch Expandable Hard-Shell Check-In Suitcase and was equally wowed when she traveled home with it for Christmas.

Credit: Alicia Kort. Credit: Alicia Kort.

“At just $220, this checked bag is pretty budget-friendly as hardshell suitcases go,” says Alicia, whose Quince bag arrived just as she was leaving for the airport. “I didn’t have time to nicely repack, so I just shoved everything from my soft suitcase into the new bag. All of the Christmas presents, two weeks’ worth of clothes, several books, one pair of shoes, and four bags of cosmetics fit easily into one side. I just had to put my sneakers into the other empty side, but I literally had half of the suitcase left empty. I was so astounded.”

Same. If you’re looking for first-class luggage without a premium price tag, Quince has a slew of wallet-friendly options in a range of sizes and styles. But get on board fast before they fly out of stock again.

Buy: Quince Carry-On Hard Shell Suitcase, $129.90; Expandable Check-Hard-Shell Check-In Suitcase, $219.90