Adult Happy Meals return to McDonald's with the flavor of Kerwin Frost

Harlem artist Kerwin Frost (pictured) is the mastermind behind the new Adult Happy Meal box at McDonald's and iconic McNugget Buddies featured in 2023.

Remember the days when the highlight of your week was a trip to McDonald's where you got the famous Happy Meal.

Not only did it have the french fries you craved and a hamburger that, at the time, was the greatest tasting thing you could have, but it had a magical toy. An action figure or a teenie-beanie baby it didn't matter, it was a surprise toy.

McDonald's is trying to bring that joy back with the return of adult Happy Meals. After last year's success of the Cactus Plant Flea Market Box, McDonald's worked with DJ, comedian and talk show host Kerwin Frost to launch the Kerwin Frost Box.

“With last year’s Cactus Plant Flea Market Box, we unlocked the childlike joy of opening a Happy Meal box for fans of all ages,” said Tariq Hassan, McDonald’s USA Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer in a press release. “Fans told us they wanted to celebrate that quintessential childhood experience again. So, we’re excited to team up with Kerwin on this next take, as he brings his own childhood McDonald’s memories to life through reimagined McDonald’s characters, immersing our fans in the world of Frost Way.”

The Kerwin Frost Box includes the choice of 10-piece Chicken McNuggets or a Big Mac, fries, a soft drink and a special McNugget Buddy collectible – coming back for the first time in over 25 years. But this time, designed in partnership with Frost.

“I’ve loved McDonald’s since I was a kid. I even had my own Ronald McDonald doll that I brought to picture day at school, and it was my dream to collect all the McNugget Buddies,” Frost said in a release. “Now, coming up with my own special set of Buddies – each one representing different aspects of self-expression – it's unreal, a dream come true. McDonald’s has been a great partner from day one, and they’ve truly allowed me to create without limits. I hope the Kerwin Frost Box will serve as a reminder for people to hone their creativity and not be afraid to show the world who they really are.”

Who are the Adult Happy Meal characters?

Pictured are the 6 new, iconic McNugget Buddies in McDonald's Adult Happy Meal created by Kerwin Frost for 2023. They are (from left to right, top to bottom) Darla, BRRRICK, Kerwin Frost, Uptown Moe, Waffutu and Don Bernice

Kerwin Frost –The Mayor of Frost Way is a true champion of the Buddies and encourages them to be themselves. In his free time, catch him adding art to his collection or fixing things around the neighborhood.

Don Bernice– The Wise Stylist, an experienced fashion designer who creates all the outfits for the Buddies in Frost Way, while also offering stern advice (that’s always nice!). After all, she is “don” – the very best.

Uptown Moe– The Neighborhood Hero, the no-nonsense, street-smart, supportive guy from around the block in Frost Way everyone knows and loves. He also gives the best motivational speeches on a whim.

Waffutu – The Curious Optimist, who grew up in Frost Way and was raised by the whole neighborhood. She spreads positivity wherever she goes and can turn any frown upside down with the wave of a wand and tilt of a crown.

BRRRICK – The Cool Guy, the most adventurous Buddy in Frost Way who speaks in puns, loves trying new things and techno music. He’s lowkey nervous, but always cool under pressure.

Darla – The Dreamer, a soft-spoken yet peacefully confident singer who moved to Frost Way to pursue her dream of becoming a superstar as the lead singer of “The Frostettos.” When she’s not on stage, she’s running the local McDonald’s in Frost Way – where she’s employee of the month every month.

The first McNugget Buddies were included in kid Happy Meals in 1988 and featured 10 different characters.

When will the adult Happy Meals be available?

The Happy Meals will be available starting Dec. 11.

Where are McDonald's in Delaware?

Here is a list of McDonald's locations in Delaware:

Bear

1401 Governors Place

Bethany Beach

1 Addy Road

Bridgeville

18733 Sussex Highway

Camden

60 East St.

Claymont

2702 Philadelphia Pike

Delmar

38667 Sussex Highway

Dover

1788N N. Dupont Highway

879 N. Dupont Highway

79 N. Dupont Highway

915 S. Dupont Highway

1424 Forrest Ave.

1704 E. Lebanon Road

Elsmere

101 New Road

Georgetown

20817 Dupont Blvd.

Harrington

16758 S. Dupont Highway

Middletown

580 Middletown Warwick Road

Milford

653 N. Dupont Boulevard

Millsboro

30255 Commerce Drive

24943 John J. Williams Highway

Milltown

4625 Kirkwood Highway

Newark

374 E. Main St.

815 S. College Ave.

New Castle area

3010 New Castle Ave.

101 S Dupont Highway

700 N Dupont Highway

Ogletown

4160 Ogletown Stanton Road

Rehoboth Beach

18878 Coastal Highway

Selbyville area

36218 Lighthouse Road

38215 Dupont Blvd.

Smyrna

333 N. Dupont Blvd.

Stanton

1790 W. Newport Pike

Wilmington

700 W. Fourth St.

4111 N. Market St.

