Adult Happy Meals return to McDonald's with the flavor of Kerwin Frost
Remember the days when the highlight of your week was a trip to McDonald's where you got the famous Happy Meal.
Not only did it have the french fries you craved and a hamburger that, at the time, was the greatest tasting thing you could have, but it had a magical toy. An action figure or a teenie-beanie baby it didn't matter, it was a surprise toy.
McDonald's is trying to bring that joy back with the return of adult Happy Meals. After last year's success of the Cactus Plant Flea Market Box, McDonald's worked with DJ, comedian and talk show host Kerwin Frost to launch the Kerwin Frost Box.
“With last year’s Cactus Plant Flea Market Box, we unlocked the childlike joy of opening a Happy Meal box for fans of all ages,” said Tariq Hassan, McDonald’s USA Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer in a press release. “Fans told us they wanted to celebrate that quintessential childhood experience again. So, we’re excited to team up with Kerwin on this next take, as he brings his own childhood McDonald’s memories to life through reimagined McDonald’s characters, immersing our fans in the world of Frost Way.”
The Kerwin Frost Box includes the choice of 10-piece Chicken McNuggets or a Big Mac, fries, a soft drink and a special McNugget Buddy collectible – coming back for the first time in over 25 years. But this time, designed in partnership with Frost.
“I’ve loved McDonald’s since I was a kid. I even had my own Ronald McDonald doll that I brought to picture day at school, and it was my dream to collect all the McNugget Buddies,” Frost said in a release. “Now, coming up with my own special set of Buddies – each one representing different aspects of self-expression – it's unreal, a dream come true. McDonald’s has been a great partner from day one, and they’ve truly allowed me to create without limits. I hope the Kerwin Frost Box will serve as a reminder for people to hone their creativity and not be afraid to show the world who they really are.”
Who are the Adult Happy Meal characters?
Kerwin Frost –The Mayor of Frost Way is a true champion of the Buddies and encourages them to be themselves. In his free time, catch him adding art to his collection or fixing things around the neighborhood.
Don Bernice– The Wise Stylist, an experienced fashion designer who creates all the outfits for the Buddies in Frost Way, while also offering stern advice (that’s always nice!). After all, she is “don” – the very best.
Uptown Moe– The Neighborhood Hero, the no-nonsense, street-smart, supportive guy from around the block in Frost Way everyone knows and loves. He also gives the best motivational speeches on a whim.
Waffutu – The Curious Optimist, who grew up in Frost Way and was raised by the whole neighborhood. She spreads positivity wherever she goes and can turn any frown upside down with the wave of a wand and tilt of a crown.
BRRRICK – The Cool Guy, the most adventurous Buddy in Frost Way who speaks in puns, loves trying new things and techno music. He’s lowkey nervous, but always cool under pressure.
Darla – The Dreamer, a soft-spoken yet peacefully confident singer who moved to Frost Way to pursue her dream of becoming a superstar as the lead singer of “The Frostettos.” When she’s not on stage, she’s running the local McDonald’s in Frost Way – where she’s employee of the month every month.
The first McNugget Buddies were included in kid Happy Meals in 1988 and featured 10 different characters.
When will the adult Happy Meals be available?
The Happy Meals will be available starting Dec. 11.
This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: McDonald's, Kerwin Frost partner to return adult Happy Meals