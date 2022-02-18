Adriana Lima is pregnant! Watch her surprise boyfriend Andre Lemmers in first TikTok

Adriana Lima is celebrating a special milestone.

The Brazilian supermodel and actress decided to enter the world of TikTok this week, revealing to her fans that she’s expecting her third child in her very first post.

“Andre likes to scare me … everywhere,” Lima writes in the video of her boyfriend, movie producer Andre Lemmers III, before sharing a series of clips chronicling the various times he’s scared her.

“In the market … in the bathroom … in the museum,” the captions continue as each clip pops up. “In the house … in a retreat … before leaving … in the garden … and last night!”

"But today … is … payback,” the Victoria’s Secret model adds while displaying a positive pregnancy test.

Lima then takes her fans into the bedroom, where Lemmers is seen in bed. When she shows him the pregnancy test, he delivers a priceless look to the camera.

“Coming Fall 2022,” she concludes the video alongside a baby emoji.

Lima, the longest-running Victoria’s Secret model (from 1999 to 2018), has been linked to Lemmers since last year. This will be their first child together.

The model already has two children — daughters Valentina, 12, and Sienna, 9 — whom she shares with ex-husband Marko Jarić.

Naturally, the news was embraced by her numerous fans around the world.

“Congratulations!! Such a cool way to share it with the world,” one commenter wrote.

“So cute! Love the look on his face! Congratulations from Indiana!” another added.

“Your payback smile at the end was so priceless 😂,” an admirer wrote while another added, “You can tell just how in love you are with him!!! All the best.”

Though she’s new to TikTok, Lima has been active on Instagram for a while, sharing bits and pieces of her private life with fans. On Valentine’s Day this year, she posted a sweet pic of her and Lemmers together on a boat off the coast.

“My forever twin soul mate, Happy Valentines Day 💋🧿 I LOVE YOU MORE THAN CHOCOLATE,” she captioned the post

Story continues

On Mother’s Day 2020, the model shared a cute video on her IG Stories.

“Celebrating not only mother’s but every woman because every single one of us are naturally born with the motherly instinct,” she wrote at the time, according to Hola! magazine. “For all the woman driven by the heart .... HAPPY MOTHERS DAY MY UNIVERSAL SISTERS.”

Want lifestyle and wellness news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Life’s newsletter.