Add Farmers Market flavor and fun to meals at home

Foodies ─ from beginners to veterans ─ have different High Desert Farmers Market experiences, ranging from having cup of plain or “spruced up” coffee, tea or specialty water or juice drink before they shop or perhaps enjoy more of a repast with a breakfast bowl or sandwich, fancy donuts with toppings and a whole lot more.

They purchase “to go” favorite items to reheat later or something which they will cook at home.

Even novice cooks know there is more to food preparation than finding the kitchen. Many vendors at the market can assist budding top chefs in many ways.

From recipes or serving suggestions to herbs, spices or new kinds of desserts, vendors can take everyone’s meals to the next level.

Lee Jarvis brings an English flair to the High Desert Farmers Market with his delicious Flavoured gourmet seasonings and salts.

Flavoured Gourmet Seasonings and Salts

Vendor Lee Jarvis comes from Chino each week. He also sets up his canopy in Orange County. His love of “markets” and open-air fairs started when he was growing up in London, England.

He enjoyed the upbeat atmosphere with vendors happy to share their knowledge of products and wares to the crowds.

He was a self-described “corporate guy” for 25 years and after coming to California five years go decided to get reacquainted with the friendly market scene vibe.

His love of gourmet cooking was a perfect way to elevate the culinary expertise of home cooks while exercising his own creativity with Flavoured Gourmet Seasonings and Salts.

Lee makes each of his fresh and unique gourmet seasonings, salts and rubs in small batches. He develops his own recipes and offers tips for using these blends to enhance any dish.

Flavored generally offers 25 different blends, and Lee adds new one every month or so.

He uses local suppliers for the blends; the jars are displayed with placards explaining what each is and various foods that would be complemented.

Most jars sell for $10 with a “Market Special,” three jars for $28. His special Black Truffle salt is $20.

His Smoky Sweet Mesquite BBQ flavor is excellent on meat as well as avocados and vegetables. Garlic Herb is wonderful on pasta, meats, and as a bread spread.

He also offers Chimichurri as a rub for chicken or steak.

Popular salts include Red Alaea sea salt from Hawaii and Lemon Fennel Chili. Ask about Lee’s ideas to fill gift boxes, and check out the tiny spice spoons, too.

Visit www.flavouredseasonings.com or on Instagram, flavouredseasonings. Contact Lee for information regarding large orders or specialty blends you’d like to see made available.

Matthew Luna has developed a made-from-scratch marshmallow mix enhanced with the superior flavorings like fresh cacao and cardamom for his Block'd treats.

Block’d Treats

Matthew Luna is a new vendor and attends many farmers’ markets, sometimes two in a day, to spread the word about his tasty and fun product, Block’d, one of the most unusual treats or dessert items you will find anywhere.

Matthew creates “fresh, scratch-made marshmallow ‘blocks’” that are organic and gluten free.

Block’d Treats contain no dyes, preservatives or artificial flavors, and Matthew offers samples to try before you buy.

His original plan was to sell Rice Krispy treats but knew there was a fun, cool and more versatile product out there. He still offers the Rice Krispy treats but they are sold in “blocks,” too.

Because everyone is so focused on their health, what could be better than marshmallows in unique flavors?

While making the basic marshmallow recipe, he discovered that the mix of gelatin, sugars and syrup is very receptive to flavors, which when added become more intense.

A major component of his marshmallow mix is Vanilla Whey Protein, a pure whey protein isolate from grass-fed cows.

Block’d Treats are available in many flavors, and the most popular flavors ─ vanilla, coffee, strawberry, hibiscus beet, matcha and chocolate chip ─ are always available.

Block’d chocolate chip is made with fresh cacao, and the enhanced flavor is evident, making that item one of Matthew’s most popular choices. Another consideration Matthew made when he creates new flavors is to choose top of the line spices like Ceylon cinnamon, cardamom and powders like Hibiscus, Beet Root and fresh dried strawberry.

You can customize your own marshmallows as favors or party treats, and Block’d Treats are imaginative and fun for special occasion or for just about any occasion.

Send Matthew a direct message on Instagram @Blockdtreats or text/call 714-510-2756 for information and pricing. Follow him on Instagram, too, for his weekly Farmers Market calendar and special events.

When you go

What: High Desert Farmers Market, 18244 Bear Valley Road

When: Every Thursday rain or shine from 8 a.m. to noon.

Information: 760-247-3769, contact@highdesertfarmersmarket.com

What: Big Bear Farmers Market, 42900 Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear.

When: Every Tuesday, April through September, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Information: highdesertfarmersmarket.com.

This article originally appeared on Visalia Times-Delta: Add Farmers Market flavor and fun to meals at home