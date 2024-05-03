Acadiana Eats: Mikey’s Donut King in Opelousas

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY)– Nothing beats a traditional glazed donut or a cinnamon roll when you’re looking for something sweet to eat for breakfast.

The crew at Mikey’s Donuts in Opelousas showed News 10 how they fry up their morning pastries, including their traditional glazed donuts and classic cinnamon roll.

Located at 952 E Landry St., this cozy, old-school donut shop fries up your favorites seven days of the week.

The donut spot is open Mondays through Sundays from 4 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Subscribe Now

Acadiana Eats

Latest Posts

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.com.