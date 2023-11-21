Academy Sports is having a massive Black Friday sale — save up to 50%
Academy Sports is the go-to destination for outdoor gear and sporting goods, making a one-stop shop to snag a range of must-haves. Right now, the Academy Sports Black Friday sale is on — and it's epic. Save up to 50% on a huge selection of indoor and outdoor sports gear, including shoes, game room gear, hoodies and bikes. You can also score up to half off brands like Nike and Adidas. There's so much happening during this impressive sale that it's easy to get overwhelmed. Get started with these impressive markdowns.
This classic Nike hoodie comes in a range of colors and is made from pushed-back fleece to keep you cozy. A large front pocket is roomy enough for your hands, phone and anything else you need to tote along.
"It's soft, thick and durable," said a happy customer.
These cushiony running shoes are all about your comfort. They feature a Cloudfoam midsole to cushion your step, along with a highly grippable tread to help you keep your footing. A breathable mesh upper keeps your feet from turning into puddles. Choose from pink, black and white shades.
"These will definitely be my new daily shoes! Super lightweight and comfortable," shared a five-star reviewer.
Get your gear to play America's new favorite pastime. This paddle and ball set is all you need to get started playing pickleball. The aluminum paddles are made to last, while the balls are easy to spot.
"For a casual player who doesn't need a $140 paddle, this kit has been perfect," said a happy customer. "It's easy to show up and hand off one paddle to a friend, then joining in. I have only use it for about a month, but everything is holding up well."
Columbia's Benton jacket is a fan favorite and with good reason: It's really comfortable. This slim fit zip-up fleece has an adjustable draw cord at the waist to seal in heat, along with two zippered pockets to keep your stuff secure.
Shared a satisfied shopper: "We've had many of these over the years and they are the best jackets! They hold up well, wash well and are very stylish and warm."
Yeti Ramblers are known for their durability and convenience. This 26-ounce option boasts stainless-steel construction and double-wall vacuum insulation to keep hot drinks piping and cold drinks chilly. The straw lid makes sipping easy. Choose from a range of pretty colors.
"The color is so pretty," said a happy customer. "I take it to work with me every day and the ice lasts all day."
This isn't just any foosball table. Westbrook's model is built from sturdy white oak laminate that looks nice no matter where you put it. The table also has built-in LED rails that let you play in the dark. Extra-large players make it easy to see what your team is doing.
"I hadn't played foosball since my college dorm rec room, and let me tell you, I'm addicted again," said a fan. "This table is great quality and a great price - gonna have the fellas over for a reunion to play again soon (after I practice up of course). Love playing!"
Solo Stove is huge in the world of fire pits thanks to is smokeless design. The Bonfire 2.0 is crafted from stainless steel for a lightweight-yet-tough feel, and is easy to transport to campsites. A removable ash pan makes it easy to clean.
"Great addition to our backyard setup!" shared a five-star reviewer. "Gives off a ton of heat and very little smoke. Can’t imagine going back to a normal fire pit after using this."
Imagine you, kicking back outside in the grass in a rocker. This GCI chair makes it happen with the help of spring-action rocking technology. A padded backrest and armrests keep you comfortable, while an Eazy-Fold handle lets you pack up fast. There's even a built-in cupholder.
"These are an absolute must have for baseball season!" said a fan. "We spend 12+ hour days at the ball park and these are the most comfortable chairs."
Whip up your favorite fried foods with this handy device from Masterbilt. It has a 3-in-1 design with a fryer, boiler and steamer. The 10-liter capacity is roomy enough to cook plenty of food at once. Enjoy thoughtful features like a lifting hook and drain clips for your safety, along with the capability to broil and steam your foods.
"This is a great fryer," said a five-star reviewer. "It’s large enough for just about anything you are frying — donuts, chicken or a turkey. I really like the drain, which allows for easy draining and cleaning."
How about a cozy fleece blanket for 50% off? This 50- by 60-inch option comes in a cool patchwork print and is made from 260GSM fleece for your warmth.
"Love it! So soft and warm. Perfect for the cool winter nights," said a happy customer.
Treadmills aren't cheap, even when they're on sale. But the popular ProForm Pro 9000 is currently a jaw-dropping 50% off, making now the time to invest in your home fitness. This machine has a 22-inch smart HD touchscreen display, Bluetooth audio, and special rebound cushioning when you run. Cruise up to 12 miles per hour and enjoy inclines of anywhere from 3 to 12%.
"So many options!" said a happy customer. "This is a well made treadmill...Everything was made to last. The frame is steel and has a few plastic features to protect you. It is nicely packed and comes in a few pieces."
Root for the reigning Super Bowl champions (and Taylor Swift's boyfriend) in this Kansas City Chiefs hoodie. It's made of cotton blend club fleece for a comfortable feel and features a large front pocket to hold your gloves and other necessities.
Ready to upgrade your wheels? This pretty bike from Ozone has 18 speeds with grip shifters to make it easy to cruise around at a pace that's right for you. Choose from blue and red shades.
"This color is amazing!" said a five-star fan. "I haven't seen this color on a bike before and I just love it."
A beanie is a must for the colder months and this popular option from Magellan is a mere $3. Buy a few for stocking stuffers — they come in a slew of shades — or snap up one for yourself.
Shared one fan: "Good quality hat. Glad I found one. Need grab some more of them for that price."
There are Crocs and then there are fleece-lined Crocs, which have a teddy bear-style lining inside to give your feet a nice, warm hug all day long. These Crocs are selling fast at this price — grab them while you can.
"These are really handy when the weather is a bit colder, as you can slip them on without socks and go outside," shared a happy customer.
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
