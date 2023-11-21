Academy Sports is having a massive Black Friday sale — save up to 50%

Academy Sports is the go-to destination for outdoor gear and sporting goods, making a one-stop shop to snag a range of must-haves. Right now, the Academy Sports Black Friday sale is on — and it's epic. Save up to 50% on a huge selection of indoor and outdoor sports gear, including shoes, game room gear, hoodies and bikes. You can also score up to half off brands like Nike and Adidas. There's so much happening during this impressive sale that it's easy to get overwhelmed. Get started with these impressive markdowns.

Academy Sports Franklin Jet 2-Player Aluminum Paddle and Ball Set $40 $50 Save $10 Get your gear to play America's new favorite pastime. This paddle and ball set is all you need to get started playing pickleball. The aluminum paddles are made to last, while the balls are easy to spot. "For a casual player who doesn't need a $140 paddle, this kit has been perfect," said a happy customer. "It's easy to show up and hand off one paddle to a friend, then joining in. I have only use it for about a month, but everything is holding up well." $40 at Academy Sports

Academy Sports Yeti Rambler $26 $35 Save $9 Yeti Ramblers are known for their durability and convenience. This 26-ounce option boasts stainless-steel construction and double-wall vacuum insulation to keep hot drinks piping and cold drinks chilly. The straw lid makes sipping easy. Choose from a range of pretty colors. "The color is so pretty," said a happy customer. "I take it to work with me every day and the ice lasts all day." $26 at Academy Sports

Academy Sports American Legend 54-Inch LED Westbrook Foosball Table $300 $500 Save $200 This isn't just any foosball table. Westbrook's model is built from sturdy white oak laminate that looks nice no matter where you put it. The table also has built-in LED rails that let you play in the dark. Extra-large players make it easy to see what your team is doing. "I hadn't played foosball since my college dorm rec room, and let me tell you, I'm addicted again," said a fan. "This table is great quality and a great price - gonna have the fellas over for a reunion to play again soon (after I practice up of course). Love playing!" $300 at Academy Sports

Academy Sports Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0 Fire Pit $225 $300 Save $75 Solo Stove is huge in the world of fire pits thanks to is smokeless design. The Bonfire 2.0 is crafted from stainless steel for a lightweight-yet-tough feel, and is easy to transport to campsites. A removable ash pan makes it easy to clean. "Great addition to our backyard setup!" shared a five-star reviewer. "Gives off a ton of heat and very little smoke. Can’t imagine going back to a normal fire pit after using this." $225 at Academy Sports

Academy Sports GCI Outdoor Freestyle Rocker Portable Rocking Chair $56 $70 Save $14 Imagine you, kicking back outside in the grass in a rocker. This GCI chair makes it happen with the help of spring-action rocking technology. A padded backrest and armrests keep you comfortable, while an Eazy-Fold handle lets you pack up fast. There's even a built-in cupholder. "These are an absolute must have for baseball season!" said a fan. "We spend 12+ hour days at the ball park and these are the most comfortable chairs." $56 at Academy Sports

Academy Sports Masterbuilt XL Electric Fryer $100 $130 Save $30 Whip up your favorite fried foods with this handy device from Masterbilt. It has a 3-in-1 design with a fryer, boiler and steamer. The 10-liter capacity is roomy enough to cook plenty of food at once. Enjoy thoughtful features like a lifting hook and drain clips for your safety, along with the capability to broil and steam your foods. "This is a great fryer," said a five-star reviewer. "It’s large enough for just about anything you are frying — donuts, chicken or a turkey. I really like the drain, which allows for easy draining and cleaning." $100 at Academy Sports

Academy Sports ProForm Pro 9000 Treadmill $900 $1,800 Save $900 Treadmills aren't cheap, even when they're on sale. But the popular ProForm Pro 9000 is currently a jaw-dropping 50% off, making now the time to invest in your home fitness. This machine has a 22-inch smart HD touchscreen display, Bluetooth audio, and special rebound cushioning when you run. Cruise up to 12 miles per hour and enjoy inclines of anywhere from 3 to 12%. "So many options!" said a happy customer. "This is a well made treadmill...Everything was made to last. The frame is steel and has a few plastic features to protect you. It is nicely packed and comes in a few pieces." $900 at Academy Sports

Academy Sports Ozone 500 Exhilarate 27.5 Inch Mountain Bicycle $200 $500 Save $300 Ready to upgrade your wheels? This pretty bike from Ozone has 18 speeds with grip shifters to make it easy to cruise around at a pace that's right for you. Choose from blue and red shades. "This color is amazing!" said a five-star fan. "I haven't seen this color on a bike before and I just love it." $200 at Academy Sports

Academy Sports Crocs Adult Classic Fuzz-Lined Clogs $45 $60 Save $15 There are Crocs and then there are fleece-lined Crocs, which have a teddy bear-style lining inside to give your feet a nice, warm hug all day long. These Crocs are selling fast at this price — grab them while you can. "These are really handy when the weather is a bit colder, as you can slip them on without socks and go outside," shared a happy customer. $45 at Academy Sports

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

