The Absolute Best Deals from Vuori’s Sale Section

a man's legs and shorts
The Absolute Best Deals from Vuori's Sale Section


Seemingly out of nowhere, Vuori has blown up over the past couple years. Maybe I'm projecting, because prior to living in New York City, I was unaware of its existence, but the SoCal athleisure company has eaten up a huge chunk of the market. And for good reason! The brand makes some of the best travel pants, workout shorts/shirts, and joggers on the market. It is even a staple for athletes. And even though we wish guys still wore suits (or at least jeans) to the airport, in 2024 there's not a more ubiquitous piece of travel gear than Vuori pants.

So when the brand has a sale, we're always going to tune in. Right now, though there's no major event happening, Vuori has a bunch of hits sitting on the shelves for less than retail price. We're talking ripstop pants, performance tees, and running shorts for up to 40 percent off. It's a lot, but there are some real gems in here. So like always, our shopping editors dug through the sale to handpick the best deals just for you, dear reader.

The only thing is, since this isn't a sale event, there's no timeline within which you can buy here. Items will only be available as long as there is stock, which makes things a bit more dubious. If there's something that catches your eye from these best Vuori deals, don't hesitate to snag it.

Aviara Insulated Jacket

<p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fvuoriclothing.com%2Fproducts%2Faviara-insulated-jacket-black&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.menshealth.com%2Fstyle%2Fa60410305%2Fvuori-april-deals-2024%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0;sec:content-canvas" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Aviara Insulated Jacket</p><p>vuoriclothing.com</p><p>$201.00</p>

Technical Climber Pants

<p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fvuoriclothing.com%2Fproducts%2Ftechnical-climber-pant-autumn&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.menshealth.com%2Fstyle%2Fa60410305%2Fvuori-april-deals-2024%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0;sec:content-canvas" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Technical Climber Pants</p><p>vuoriclothing.com</p><p>$110.00</p>

Fleet Pants

<p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fvuoriclothing.com%2Fproducts%2Ffleet-pant-hazelnut&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.menshealth.com%2Fstyle%2Fa60410305%2Fvuori-april-deals-2024%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0;sec:content-canvas" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Fleet Pants</p><p>vuoriclothing.com</p><p>$102.00</p>

Idyllwild Sherpa Jacket

<p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fvuoriclothing.com%2Fproducts%2Fidyllwild-sherpa-jacket-forest&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.menshealth.com%2Fstyle%2Fa60410305%2Fvuori-april-deals-2024%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0;sec:content-canvas" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Idyllwild Sherpa Jacket</p><p>vuoriclothing.com</p><p>$92.00</p>

Austin Sweatpant

<p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fvuoriclothing.com%2Fproducts%2Faustin-sweatpant-charcoal-heather&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.menshealth.com%2Fstyle%2Fa60410305%2Fvuori-april-deals-2024%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0;sec:content-canvas" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Austin Sweatpant</p><p>vuoriclothing.com</p><p>$88.00</p>

Meta Pants

<p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fvuoriclothing.com%2Fproducts%2Fmeta-pant-tobacco&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.menshealth.com%2Fstyle%2Fa60410305%2Fvuori-april-deals-2024%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0;sec:content-canvas" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Meta Pants</p><p>vuoriclothing.com</p><p>$89.00</p>

Vintage Ripstop Pants

<p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fvuoriclothing.com%2Fproducts%2Fvintage-ripstop-pant-marble&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.menshealth.com%2Fstyle%2Fa60410305%2Fvuori-april-deals-2024%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0;sec:content-canvas" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Vintage Ripstop Pants</p><p>vuoriclothing.com</p><p>$86.00</p>

Cypress Hoodie

<p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fvuoriclothing.com%2Fproducts%2Fcypress-hoodie-heather-grey&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.menshealth.com%2Fstyle%2Fa60410305%2Fvuori-april-deals-2024%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0;sec:content-canvas" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Cypress Hoodie</p><p>vuoriclothing.com</p><p>$86.00</p>

Elevate Kore Shorts

<p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fvuoriclothing.com%2Fproducts%2Felevate-kore-short-mahogany&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.menshealth.com%2Fstyle%2Fa60410305%2Fvuori-april-deals-2024%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0;sec:content-canvas" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Elevate Kore Shorts</p><p>vuoriclothing.com</p><p>$68.00</p>

Sunday Performance Shorts

<p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fvuoriclothing.com%2Fproducts%2Fsunday-performance-7-5-short-tobacco-heather&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.menshealth.com%2Fstyle%2Fa60410305%2Fvuori-april-deals-2024%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0;sec:content-canvas" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Sunday Performance Shorts</p><p>vuoriclothing.com</p><p>$50.00</p>

Ripstop Pants

<p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fvuoriclothing.com%2Fproducts%2Fripstop-pant-long-charcoal&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.menshealth.com%2Fstyle%2Fa60410305%2Fvuori-april-deals-2024%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0;sec:content-canvas" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Ripstop Pants</p><p>vuoriclothing.com</p><p>$68.00</p>

Trail Shorts

<p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fvuoriclothing.com%2Fproducts%2Ftrail-short-black-heather-grey&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.menshealth.com%2Fstyle%2Fa60410305%2Fvuori-april-deals-2024%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0;sec:content-canvas" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Trail Shorts</p><p>vuoriclothing.com</p><p>$54.00</p>

Course Run Shorts

<p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fvuoriclothing.com%2Fproducts%2Fcourse-run-short-black&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.menshealth.com%2Fstyle%2Fa60410305%2Fvuori-april-deals-2024%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0;sec:content-canvas" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Course Run Shorts</p><p>vuoriclothing.com</p><p>$54.00</p>

Optimist Shorts

<p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fvuoriclothing.com%2Fproducts%2Foptimist-short-camel&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.menshealth.com%2Fstyle%2Fa60410305%2Fvuori-april-deals-2024%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0;sec:content-canvas" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Optimist Shorts</p><p>vuoriclothing.com</p><p>$51.00</p>

Zone Shorts

<p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fvuoriclothing.com%2Fproducts%2Fzone-short-beryl&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.menshealth.com%2Fstyle%2Fa60410305%2Fvuori-april-deals-2024%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0;sec:content-canvas" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Zone Shorts</p><p>vuoriclothing.com</p><p>$40.00</p>

Banks Shorts 5"

<p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fvuoriclothing.com%2Fproducts%2Fbanks-short-5-wheat-texture&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.menshealth.com%2Fstyle%2Fa60410305%2Fvuori-april-deals-2024%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0;sec:content-canvas" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Banks Shorts 5"</p><p>vuoriclothing.com</p><p>$54.00</p>

The Rise T-Shirt

<p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fvuoriclothing.com%2Fproducts%2Fthe-rise-tee-charcoal&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.menshealth.com%2Fstyle%2Fa60410305%2Fvuori-april-deals-2024%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0;sec:content-canvas" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>The Rise T-Shirt</p><p>vuoriclothing.com</p><p>$34.00</p>

Long-Sleeve Rise Tee

<p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fvuoriclothing.com%2Fproducts%2Flong-sleeve-rise-tee-charcoal&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.menshealth.com%2Fstyle%2Fa60410305%2Fvuori-april-deals-2024%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0;sec:content-canvas" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Long-Sleeve Rise Tee</p><p>vuoriclothing.com</p><p>$35.00</p>

