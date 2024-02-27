Abandoned McDonald’s on remote Alaskan island reveals shockingly low prices from 1994

Chris Luckhardt traveled to Adak Island, Alaska, where he discovered an abandoned McDonald's -- with a menu that hasn't been touched since 1994.

Fast food is typically a budget-friendly option for a quick meal, though in recent days it no longer seems to be as cheap, approaching nearly $20 for a combo meal.

While those lower-cost burgers aren’t so long behind us, looking back at the costs of fast food in the 90s could make your jaw drop, as this photographer managed to capture.

The menu shows chicken nuggets priced at $2.35. YouTube / Chris Luckhardt

Adak Island has a population of 154, according to World Population Review.

The whole McD’s establishment seems to be in the same state as it was in the 90s, but the menu might be the most shocking discovery.

In fact, the menu was advertising “dino-size fries” for sale — potentially a tie-in to the 1993 “Jurassic Park” movie — and the Happy Meals contained a “Bobby’s World” toy, an animated series that aired from 1990-1998.

A Happy Meal cost $3.36 at the time. YouTube / Chris Luckhardt

The menu was advertising “dino-size fries” for sale — potentially a tie-in to the 1993 “Jurassic Park” movie. YouTube / Chris Luckhardt

According to the prices listed on the old-school menu, a Big Mac was $2.45, a Big Mac meal was $4.59, a six-piece McNuggets cost $2.35, a Happy Meal cost $3.36 and an egg McMuffin was $1.95.

Now, a Big Mac meal — which includes a burger, fries and a drink — has increased to $18 in some locations.

A milkshake cost $1.50. YouTube / Chris Luckhardt

McDonald’s even reported an increase in revenue directly influenced by a “strategic” hike in menu prices — but menu prices also vary from location to location.

David Klyman, a financial strategist at Klyman Financial, explained to HuffPost, “The price of the items sold at McDonald’s have to do with inflation but also commercial property prices, gas prices, interest rates, car prices, health insurance cost, flight costs since you have to fly foods around the country, and more.”

Hot chocolate was a mere 75 cents. YouTube / Chris Luckhardt

Luckhardt said the location opened in the summer of 1986 and closed in mid-1994. YouTube / Chris Luckhardt

Despite regional economic factors such as minimum wage, property taxes, cost of rent and other goods, franchise owners are also free to account for their own price tags, further complicating the metrics of menu disparities.

As noted on the McDonald’s corporate website, “McDonald’s prices vary by location. Ninety percent of McDonald’s restaurants are independently owned and operated by franchisees, who have the ability to set their own prices.”

The prices are a stark contrast to today’s high prices. YouTube / Chris Luckhardt

British marketing executive Sacha Fournier created the McCheapest tool, which collects different McD’s price points across America.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the cheapest Big Mac can be found in Stigler, Oklahoma, for $3.49 — a $1.04 increase from the 1994 menu.