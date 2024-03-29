A wildly popular air purifier for only $38? Yes, this 45%-off deal is for real
When a product on Amazon has more than 22,000 five-star reviews, we take notice. When that praise is coupled with a 45% discount — we jump. Right now, the Aroeve Air Purifier — which has customers raving about how this miraculous thing leaves their room smelling fresh as a daisy and keeps them from sneezing uncontrollably during allergy season, has us rushing to scoop it up for just $38. It's a deal so good, we say: Why not get two (one in each color)?
This air purifier has it all: an H13 HEPA filter that effectively filters out tiny particles, a quiet sleep mode, plus an aroma pad that'll make your space smell super fresh!
Why is it a good deal?
We've rarely seen this model priced lower than it is right now — and if you have terrible allergies, this is one piece of home tech you'll be using over and over again, all season long.
Why do I need this?
Let's start with how good this machine is at filtering the air you breathe. It comes with an H13 HEPA filter, which offers efficient multi-layer protection against tiny particles such as smoke, pollen, dander, hair and, well, garden-variety stink! Plus, its dual-channel tech and 360-degree air vent will refresh the air five times per hour in rooms as large as 215 square feet. That makes this perfect for any room in your house, be it the bedroom, kitchen or living room.
Another factor that users love about the Aroeve air purifier is its quiet operation. It has a sleep mode that reduces the fan speed to a mere whisper. Filtered air noise is as low as 22 decibels, which is certainly quiet enough for you and your family to doze off to sleep.
What also sets the Aroeve apart from most other air purifiers is that it has an aromatherapy component! If you wish, you can take the aroma pad out from the air purifier and add in four to five drops of your favorite essential oil. Place it back in, and your whole room will be filled with the scent of your choice.
What reviewers say
It's especially useful if you have allergies, like this stuffed-up shopper. "Changed my ability to breathe at home. I suffer from chronic nasal congestion. I am on two prescription nasal sprays for congestion and allergies and sometimes also take Allegra; still, I wake up with a stuffed nose and open mouth. ... Using this has allowed me to wake up with clear nasal passages."
"So quiet, I keep forgetting it exists!" said a reviewer who suffers from asthma and allergies and has neighbors who like to smoke right outside her window. "So far it's helped clear the air of dust and pet dander. The air smells cleaner and my nose isn't as stuffy as it normally is. I also like that I can add scented oils to it."
"Any smell I had is gone, it's quiet and works well with essential oils," wrote a shopper who left a five-star review. "Super happy with this thing so far. It has pretty much gotten rid of any smell I was dealing with (old carpet, basement, I'm not in a place to replace the carpet so it smells a little all the time, even after shampooing). The ability to add essential oils helps even more. It's very nice to walk into my room and have no smell and a not-overwhelming scent from the essential oil pad."
This shopper loves it for getting rid of smelly pet odor! "I cannot recommend this air purifier enough to anyone looking for odor control in their home. My cat had a UTI and had peed all over my rug. I got my carpet professionally cleaned and it still didn’t help the smell. This eliminated the smell within an hour. I will be buying another for a different room in my house. Amazing product!"
"My bedroom is in an attic of an old house," shared a final fan. "It is always dusty, no matter how much I clean. This little machine has allowed me to sleep more soundly and breathe easier. I like the option to drop in essential oils on the pad that's included, and I especially like the ultraviolet light that kills what comes out of the filter. It would be nice if the buttons were raised for a more tactile experience, but this is a minor complaint. So far, worth of the money."
Thousands of shoppers use this air purifier so filter out particles like smoke, pollen, hair, dander and more. Also, both colors are currently on sale!
If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
Looking for more great Amazon home deals? Check these out:
Auto
VacLife Tire Inflator$26$45Save $19 with coupon
Hotor Car Trash Can$10$14Save $4
Suuson Car Phone Holder Moun$10$14Save $4 with coupon
Dbpower Portable Car Jump Starter$40$90Save $50 with coupon
AstroAI Tire Inflator$25$32Save $7
Avapow Car Jump Starter$69$130Save $61 with coupon
Noco Boost Plus UltraSafe Car Battery Jump Starter$100$125Save $25
ColorCoral Cleaning Gel$6$12Save $6
Apps2Car Tablet Car Mount Holder$17$19Save $2
Vacuums
Whall Cordless Vacuum$100$365Save $265 with coupon
Zcwa Robot Vacuum$140$424Save $284 with coupon
Lefant Robot Vacuum$100$141Save $41
iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum$189$269Save $80
Dyson V8 Animal Vacuum$370
Whall Cordless Vacuum Cleaner$110$192Save $82 with coupon
TMA Cordless Vacuum$66$70Save $3 with coupon
Kitchen
Cuisinart 12-Piece Kitchen Knife Set$25$65Save $40
Henckels 15-Piece Knife Set$150$345Save $195
Crock-Pot 7-Quart Slow Cooker$90
Henckels 7-Piece Knife Set$82$140Save $58
Hamilton Beach Breakfast Sandwich Maker$30
Keurig K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker$80$100Save $20
Kitchellence 3-Stage Knife Sharpener$10$13Save $3
Cuisinart 15-Piece Knife Set$100
Nespresso VertuoPlus Coffee and Espresso Machine$169$199Save $30
HyperChiller HC2M Iced Coffee/Beverage Cooler$13$13Save $0
KitchenAid 4.5-Quart Stand Mixer$250$330Save $80
Home
Cozsinoor Queen-Size Cooling Pillows, Set of 2$26$95Save $69 with coupon
FiPlus PowerGrip T9 Grabber Tool$9
Stardrops The Pink Stuff$5$6Save $1
Kasa Smart Plug, 4-Pack$24$30Save $6
Sealegend 2-Piece Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit$9$15Save $6
CGK Unlimited Queen-Size 4-Piece Sheet Set$30
Ticonn Storage Bags, 6-Pack$31$50Save $19
Tempur-Pedic Memory Foam Symphony Pillow$63$70Save $7
AquaDance 7" Rainfall Showerhead$35$46Save $11
OGHom Clothing Steamer$24$34Save $10
Sealegend Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit$10
Kosin LED Grill Lights, 2-Pack$12$13Save $1
Bedsure Satin Pillowcase$6$12Save $5 with coupon
Dewalt 20V Max Cordless Drill$99$179Save $80