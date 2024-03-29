A wildly popular air purifier for only $38? Yes, this 45%-off deal is for real

When a product on Amazon has more than 22,000 five-star reviews, we take notice. When that praise is coupled with a 45% discount — we jump. Right now, the Aroeve Air Purifier — which has customers raving about how this miraculous thing leaves their room smelling fresh as a daisy and keeps them from sneezing uncontrollably during allergy season, has us rushing to scoop it up for just $38. It's a deal so good, we say: Why not get two (one in each color)?

Why is it a good deal?

We've rarely seen this model priced lower than it is right now — and if you have terrible allergies, this is one piece of home tech you'll be using over and over again, all season long.

Why do I need this?

Let's start with how good this machine is at filtering the air you breathe. It comes with an H13 HEPA filter, which offers efficient multi-layer protection against tiny particles such as smoke, pollen, dander, hair and, well, garden-variety stink! Plus, its dual-channel tech and 360-degree air vent will refresh the air five times per hour in rooms as large as 215 square feet. That makes this perfect for any room in your house, be it the bedroom, kitchen or living room.

Another factor that users love about the Aroeve air purifier is its quiet operation. It has a sleep mode that reduces the fan speed to a mere whisper. Filtered air noise is as low as 22 decibels, which is certainly quiet enough for you and your family to doze off to sleep.

What also sets the Aroeve apart from most other air purifiers is that it has an aromatherapy component! If you wish, you can take the aroma pad out from the air purifier and add in four to five drops of your favorite essential oil. Place it back in, and your whole room will be filled with the scent of your choice.

This purifier may just be your saving grace this spring allergy season. (Amazon)

What reviewers say

It's especially useful if you have allergies, like this stuffed-up shopper. "Changed my ability to breathe at home. I suffer from chronic nasal congestion. I am on two prescription nasal sprays for congestion and allergies and sometimes also take Allegra; still, I wake up with a stuffed nose and open mouth. ... Using this has allowed me to wake up with clear nasal passages."

"So quiet, I keep forgetting it exists!" said a reviewer who suffers from asthma and allergies and has neighbors who like to smoke right outside her window. "So far it's helped clear the air of dust and pet dander. The air smells cleaner and my nose isn't as stuffy as it normally is. I also like that I can add scented oils to it."

"Any smell I had is gone, it's quiet and works well with essential oils," wrote a shopper who left a five-star review. "Super happy with this thing so far. It has pretty much gotten rid of any smell I was dealing with (old carpet, basement, I'm not in a place to replace the carpet so it smells a little all the time, even after shampooing). The ability to add essential oils helps even more. It's very nice to walk into my room and have no smell and a not-overwhelming scent from the essential oil pad."

This shopper loves it for getting rid of smelly pet odor! "I cannot recommend this air purifier enough to anyone looking for odor control in their home. My cat had a UTI and had peed all over my rug. I got my carpet professionally cleaned and it still didn’t help the smell. This eliminated the smell within an hour. I will be buying another for a different room in my house. Amazing product!"

"My bedroom is in an attic of an old house," shared a final fan. "It is always dusty, no matter how much I clean. This little machine has allowed me to sleep more soundly and breathe easier. I like the option to drop in essential oils on the pad that's included, and I especially like the ultraviolet light that kills what comes out of the filter. It would be nice if the buttons were raised for a more tactile experience, but this is a minor complaint. So far, worth of the money."

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Amazon home deals? Check these out:

Auto

VacLife Tire Inflator $26 $45 Save $19 with coupon See at Amazon

Hotor Car Trash Can $10 $14 Save $4 See at Amazon

Suuson Car Phone Holder Moun $10 $14 Save $4 with coupon See at Amazon

Dbpower Portable Car Jump Starter $40 $90 Save $50 with coupon See at Amazon

AstroAI Tire Inflator $25 $32 Save $7 See at Amazon

Avapow Car Jump Starter $69 $130 Save $61 with coupon See at Amazon

Noco Boost Plus UltraSafe Car Battery Jump Starter $100 $125 Save $25 See at Amazon

ColorCoral Cleaning Gel $6 $12 Save $6 See at Amazon

Apps2Car Tablet Car Mount Holder $17 $19 Save $2 See at Amazon

Vacuums

Whall Cordless Vacuum $100 $365 Save $265 with coupon See at Amazon

Zcwa Robot Vacuum $140 $424 Save $284 with coupon See at Amazon

Lefant Robot Vacuum $100 $141 Save $41 See at Amazon

iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum $189 $269 Save $80 See at Amazon

Dyson V8 Animal Vacuum $370 See at Amazon

Whall Cordless Vacuum Cleaner $110 $192 Save $82 with coupon See at Amazon

TMA Cordless Vacuum $66 $70 Save $3 with coupon See at Amazon

Kitchen

Cuisinart 12-Piece Kitchen Knife Set $25 $65 Save $40 See at Amazon

Henckels 15-Piece Knife Set $150 $345 Save $195 See at Amazon

Crock-Pot 7-Quart Slow Cooker $90 See at Amazon

Henckels 7-Piece Knife Set $82 $140 Save $58 See at Amazon

Hamilton Beach Breakfast Sandwich Maker $30 See at Amazon

Keurig K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker $80 $100 Save $20 See at Amazon

Kitchellence 3-Stage Knife Sharpener $10 $13 Save $3 See at Amazon

Cuisinart 15-Piece Knife Set $100 See at Amazon

Nespresso VertuoPlus Coffee and Espresso Machine $169 $199 Save $30 See at Amazon

HyperChiller HC2M Iced Coffee/Beverage Cooler $13 $13 Save $0 See at Amazon

KitchenAid 4.5-Quart Stand Mixer $250 $330 Save $80 See at Amazon

Home

Cozsinoor Queen-Size Cooling Pillows, Set of 2 $26 $95 Save $69 with coupon See at Amazon

FiPlus PowerGrip T9 Grabber Tool $9 See at Amazon

Stardrops The Pink Stuff $5 $6 Save $1 See at Amazon

Kasa Smart Plug, 4-Pack $24 $30 Save $6 See at Amazon

Sealegend 2-Piece Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit $9 $15 Save $6 See at Amazon

CGK Unlimited Queen-Size 4-Piece Sheet Set $30 See at Amazon

Ticonn Storage Bags, 6-Pack $31 $50 Save $19 See at Amazon

Tempur-Pedic Memory Foam Symphony Pillow $63 $70 Save $7 See at Amazon

AquaDance 7" Rainfall Showerhead $35 $46 Save $11 See at Amazon

OGHom Clothing Steamer $24 $34 Save $10 See at Amazon

Sealegend Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit $10 See at Amazon

Kosin LED Grill Lights, 2-Pack $12 $13 Save $1 See at Amazon

Bedsure Satin Pillowcase $6 $12 Save $5 with coupon See at Amazon

Dewalt 20V Max Cordless Drill $99 $179 Save $80 See at Amazon