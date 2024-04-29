9 things to do in the Canandaigua area this week

As April comes to a close — and the month of May is closer than you think — you may find yourself a bit on the introspective side, wondering where did the time go and what lies ahead?

Several upcoming events may have you focused on expressing yourself in creative ways and spiritual growth, as well as exploring the origins of family.

Here’s what’s happening this week.

1. Googling your family tree in Canandaigua

Genealogist and historian Dennis Hogan will be the presenter for this Ontario County Genealogical Society program, which will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 1, at the Ontario County Historical Society, 55 N. Main St., Canandaigua.

2. Take part in National Day of Prayer in Canandaigua

The Kiwanis Club of Canandaigua and Canandaigua Rotary are cosponsoring a National Day of Prayer breakfast at 7 a.m. Thursday, May 2, at the Carriage House on the grounds of Sonnenberg Gardens, 400 Fort Hill Ave., Canandaigua. Tickets are $12 each and are available at the door. David Hutchings, executive director of Sonnenberg Gardens, will be the keynote speaker. After breakfast, a brief tour of the Sonnenberg Mansion is planned.

3. Learn what Canandaigua writers are working on

The Canandaigua Writers Group has been meeting regularly for some time at Wood Library, 134 N. Main St., Canandaigua. Participants share original stories, poems, memoirs and more in a supportive, learning community of fellow writers. The next time they do all of that is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, May 3. All are welcome. For details and to register for this or other Wood Library programs, visit woodlibrary.org or call 585-394-1381.

4. Get ideas for household projects in Geneva

The FLX Home Show starts at 5 p.m. May 3 and continues from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 4, at the Geneva Recreation Complex, 666 S. Exchange St., Geneva. The free show makes it easy for customers to meet with contractors, retailers and other businesses in the home services market.

5. Get started with genealogy in Victor

Learn to conduct a basic search of your ancestors and more during this program scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 4, at Victor Farmington Library, 15 W. Main St., Victor. For details and to register for this and other programs, visit www.victorfarmingtonlibrary.org.

6. Allow your inner artist to take flight in Canandaigua

The first grouping of Ontario County Arts Council workshops in May gets started from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. May 4 at the Ontario County Historical Society, 55 N. Main St., Canandaigua. Instructor Peggi Heissenberger will teach Acrylic 101, with the first of three classes, Seagulls on the Shore. Heissenberger will also teach Pull of the Moon, Friday, May 17, and Breeze in the Trees, Saturday, May 25. The cost is $45 for each class. Materials will be included; just bring your lunch and a beverage. No experience is necessary. For more information about Heissenberger, visit www.Peggiarts.com. More Ontario County Arts Council workshops will be held throughout the month. Seating is limited seating; for more information and to register, visit www.ocarts.org.

7. Do you feel lucky? Head to Naples and help Hospeace House

A Monte Carlo night to benefit Hospeace House will be from 5 to 10 p.m. May 4 at the Maxfield Hose Memorial Hall, 8181 Maxfield Road, Naples. The event includes professional gaming tables and dealers; games of poker, craps, blackjack and roulette; raffles and prizes; music; and appetizers and drinks for purchase. The ticket price is $40 ($45 at the door) and includes $500 worth of gambling chips. The Hospeace House, which is a two-bed comfort care home that provides 24-hour emotional, physical and spiritual care for those who are in the final stage of their life and their families in a loving and comfortable home, is funded solely by donations. To learn more, visit www.HospeaceHouse.org. Tickets can be purchased at the Hospeace House or at https://hospeacehouseinc.betterworld.org/events/monte-carlo-night-2024.

8. Art exhibit opens in Clifton Springs

Main Street Arts is hosting the Made From Clay exhibit, which features works from several local artists.

The Made From Clay exhibition is open now through May 29 at Main Street Arts, 20 W. Main St., Clifton Springs. Made From Clay is a group exhibition of 13 ceramic artists from across upstate New York, including local artists such as Mike Griffin from Naples, Chatham Monk and Justin Rice from Shortsville and Robin Whiteman from Springwater. Gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays and Saturdays. The artwork in the exhibition can also be previewed and purchased at MainStreetArtsCS.org.

If you have an event you'd like to see listed in the "Things to Do" column, email Mike Murphy at mmurphy@messengerpostmedia.com.

Mike Murphy covers Canandaigua and other communities in Ontario County and writes the Eat, Drink and Be Murphy food and drink column. Follow him on X at @MPN_MikeMurphy.

This article originally appeared on MPNnow: 9 things to do in the Finger Lakes this week