9 National Cocoa Day deals that’ll warm you up from the inside out

When the weather outside is frightful, a cup of hot cocoa sounds so delightful. And with National Cocoa Day — Wednesday, Dec. 13 — right around the corner, a plethora of brands are rolling out sales to celebrate.

Ready to settle down for a long winter’s night with a cup of piping hot cocoa? These are the deals you won’t want to miss.

Cheryl’s Cookies

Cheryls.com is serving up 20% off for National Cocoa Day using the code 20FORU. With the holidays rapidly approaching, it’s perfect timing to score a discounted gift for your loved ones, like a Hot Cocoa Charcuterie Board.

Dylan’s Candy Bar

On Dec. 13, TODAY.com customers can score 50% off Dylan’s Candy Bar’s Sweet Winter Wishes Gift Set using the code COCOA50. The offer is available while supplies last and can’t be combined with other discounts.

Ghirardelli

TODAY.com readers can get 10% off the following Ghirardelli products using the code GCTODAY10 through Dec. 31:

The item can’t be combined with other promotions and is available while supplies last.

Insomnia Cookies

Insomnia Cookies is launching a new, limited-edition Hot Cocoa Ice Cream that features double chocolate chunk cookies, chocolate marshmallow ice cream, chocolate-coated marshmallows and a marshmallow swirl.

In honor of National Cocoa Day, customers can get free delivery and shipping on this and other items with the code GIVECOOKIES23.

Keurig

Keurig is offering customers up to $16 off K-Cup Pods using the code 4OFFCOCOADAY in honor of National Cocoa Day.

Pret a Manger

If you drink a lot of cocoa (or coffee, tea, lemonade, etc.), Club Pret is a great investment. For $40 a month, the service offers you up to five drinks a day and 20% off Pret’s entire menu.

Through Dec. 31, Pret customers can purchase two months of Club Pret for the price of one using the code HOLIDAY40.

Sugarwish

Sugarwish customers can get $8 off their order just in time for the holidays using the code COCOAWISH through Dec. 15.

Serendipity3

When it comes to frozen hot chocolate, Serendipity3 has the market cornered, and the restaurant is offering 20% off its Frrrozen Hot Chocolate mixes on Goldbelly for one day only: Dec. 13.

Starbucks

Starbucks may not have a specific National Cocoa Day deal, but the chain has a sweet offer that runs through the rest of the year. On the following days, customers can get a free short hot chocolate when they purchase any grande handcrafted beverage:

Dec. 16 and Dec. 17

Dec. 23 and Dec. 24

Dec. 30 and Dec. 31

This article was originally published on TODAY.com