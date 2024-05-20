The 9 best patio umbrellas for your space, according to design experts

Content is created by CNN Underscored’s team of editors who work independently from the CNN newsroom. When you buy through links on our site, CNN and its syndication partners may earn a commission. Learn more

Pottery Barn

It may not be the star of a party, cookout or sunny-day hangout, but if you’re lucky enough to have alfresco space, the patio umbrella can play an important part in all your outdoor activities. Not only will the right patio umbrella keep you cooler on a hot summer day, and offer you shaded sun protection, but it can be a great addition to round out your other patio furniture and decor.

Allison Messner, CEO of Yardzen, an online company providing customized and personalized outdoor design and styling, sees the humble patio umbrella as an important decision for any outdoor home design.

“You will only use your outdoor space if you can be comfortable in it,” Messner says. “And while dappled shade from a tree or vine-covered pergola may be the ideal scenario for many, a patio umbrella can do wonders on a sweltering summer day.”

What to know before you buy a patio umbrella

Market vs. cantilever umbrellas

There are two types of patio umbrellas to consider before you buy: market and cantilever.

A traditional umbrella, also known as a market umbrella, can be placed into a hole on an outdoor table or stand straight with a weighted base. These umbrellas can be easily moved around your deck or yard, placed between two patio chairs or dipped inside an outdoor table that has a hole in the center. They are often purchased in two parts: the umbrella itself and a base (sometimes the umbrella can include a base, but it’s important to note if you have to buy one separately). Market umbrellas are usually smaller, more low-maintenance and easier to put away and store. Some also provide a “tilt” option that adds flexibility.

For optimal flexibility, however, you’ll want to consider a cantilever umbrella. “Cantilevers do more than one job. They’re great for shading different spaces all at once,” says Cate Singleton, director of design for Tilly, which provides landscape design for outdoor spaces. “For instance, shading a large dining table during lunch, but then wanting to rotate the umbrella to shade the sandbox on the other side.”

Still not sure what these cantilevers might look like in your space? “You know those beautiful, large umbrellas you’ll see tilting over a gorgeous lounge set next to a pool or over a big, fancy outdoor farm table? Those are all cantilevers,” Singleton says.

A cantilever will provide greater shade over larger spaces, in whichever direction you need protection. They are luxurious, yes, but generally, they tend to be much heavier and more expensive.

Room & Board

Size does matter

Whether you have an expansive backyard or need to outfit the balcony off a studio apartment, figuring out the right size patio umbrella is crucial. Traditional and cantilever umbrellas run from 4 feet to 12 feet in diameter, so how do you choose what’s best for your space?

“One of the biggest issues we run into is when a client gets the wrong size umbrella, resulting in an oversized item that is often hard or cumbersome to return,” says Brad Ford, the New York-based interior designer and founder of Field + Supply, a massive, outdoor shopping extravaganza in upstate New York. To avoid these pitfalls, he suggests sticking to these measurements: “Those with smaller spaces, like a city patio or a little deck or outdoor area that’s less than 10 square feet, should probably stick to 7-foot umbrellas. It’s a safe bet. If you’re working with a space that’s bigger, a 9-foot umbrella will usually be large enough to cover a few friends and not so big that it will hit the walls of your house or brush up against trees or landscaping.”

Ford knows firsthand that bigger is not always better: “I’ve definitely seen clients who order a 12-foot umbrella so it sticks out on the side of the deck, making an otherwise well-appointed deck look sloppy.”

On the other hand, Messner thinks it’s important not to go too small either. “I’ve seen homeowners who order an umbrella that is too small, making outdoor parties quite awkward as everyone is huddled under one small area.”

The lesson here is to take a beat to measure out the circumference of your outdoor space while factoring in a few other “lifestyle” variables.

“The general rule of thumb is to have 3 feet to circulate around an umbrella, so consider this when deciding on the size and style of umbrella for your space,” Singleton says. “You don’t want people to have to duck or for the umbrella to feel like an obstacle in your space.”

Messner also says it’s important to imagine who will be using the space, where they’ll be naturally perched and to measure out how many feet will need to be shaded. “If you’re looking to cover an outdoor sectional, an umbrella should be large enough to shade everyone sitting on the couch. In fact, the umbrella’s diameter should exceed the lounging area by a few feet.”

Lastly, if you’re only considering using your umbrella for your outdoor dining table, Lindsay Schleis, VP of business development at Polywood, suggests looking at a 9-foot market umbrella. “This is the most common size for this use, but if your table is over 72 inches in length, I suggest looking for a 10- or 11-foot umbrella. You will also want to ensure that your table has a 1.625-inch center hole.”

Shape

Though a circle may be the first shape we think of, not all patio umbrellas need to be circular. There are square and rectangular options as well.

“A rectangular umbrella works best with a larger rectangular dining table and a square umbrella works best with a square table — which might seem obvious, but sometimes clients naturally go with a round umbrella instead. And that’s usually a mistake,” says Erin Gates, founder and principal of Erin Gates Design.

Article

Color and fabric

Remember, patio umbrellas are there for one purpose: to get blasted by the sun so we don’t have to. Therefore, Singleton says to pick a UV-resistant fabric that can endure sun exposure without fading. “Sunbrella is one of the best fabrics on the market to combat fading,warns she says. “You’ll see that most ‘good’ patio umbrellas are made with this. It’s the gold standard.”

Furthermore, when choosing the fabric and other materials in your umbrellas (the pole, the pulls, the base) you’ll want to consider all the elements unique to your location, specifically rain and gusty wind. Is the umbrella heavy enough that it won’t blow away? Will it clean easily if it’s an area that gathers sand, dirt, bird poop, etc.?

“Read the customer reviews carefully,” Ford says. “You’ll learn if the umbrella withstands the test of time, if it falls apart after one season and if it has any quirks, such as staining easily.”

Sturdy patio umbrellas with good reviews have a wide range in prices, from a few hundred dollars to $20,000 or more. Again, cantilevers will almost always be on the pricier side, but you can still find highly recommended brands for under $300.

“Be careful going too inexpensive,” Singleton says. “Choosing high-quality, durable materials is the most important. Remember that you should be able to use an umbrella for years — so it is worth investing in a quality umbrella so you don’t have to buy one twice.”

For clients who don’t know which way to turn or need to make a decision on the fly, Singleton suggests going with a market umbrella that tilts. “The tilt will give you so much versatility and make it a key part of making yourself comfortable when using your yard,” she says. “And if you have a table with a hole for an umbrella, purchasing an umbrella that goes through a dining table is also a no-brainer. Because the stand is under the umbrella, and under the table, it doesn’t take up usable space, and it will make your dining experience that much more enjoyable.”

Ready to start your journey to the perfect patio umbrella? Here are nine patio umbrellas worth buying, according to design experts.

Best market patio umbrellas

Treasure Garden 9-Foot Octagon Auto-Tilt Market Umbrella

Best affordable patio umbrella



PatioLiving

Ford says this Treasure Garden umbrella is a solid, affordable option that is more of a straightforward sun umbrella with the perk of a tilt option. “I’m only interested in patio umbrellas that are well-made and easy on the eyes, and this one checks both those boxes at a really nice price point, which is great if you need to buy several at once,” he says.



From $290 at Amazon

From $299 at PatioLiving

Trex 9-Foot Tilt Market Umbrella and Base

A customizable market umbrella and base



Trex

Trex is one of the most well-respected brand names in decking, which means a Trex patio umbrella comes with a baked-in sense of comfort and security when it comes to quality. This 9-incher is a safe bet in terms of size, but it also comes in a variety of design options and has fast delivery (usually under two weeks). The choices include seven different fabric color options and three different base color options, allowing for a look that’s designed to your specific liking. Given that Trex decks are considered luxuries and splurges, this market umbrella is also a relatively inexpensive price for such a designer name.



$399 at Trex

Hampton Bay 9-Foot Aluminum Round Market Umbrella

A market umbrella for just under $100



The Home Depot

This sturdy and stylish umbrella, in a Hawaii-esque aloe color, will need a weighted base which is an added cost (around $40), but it’s still a solid, economical option that looks expensive. If you live near a Home Depot, you can speak to one of its many salespeople about coordinating it with the right base. “Not all bases are equal and not all will fit correctly,” emphasizes Scheils. “It’s important to get it right because you can’t rely on the table to anchor the umbrella, as dining tables do not weigh enough to offset the potential changes in wind that your umbrella may endure. You’ll need an appropriate weighted base for that.”



$99 at The Home Depot

CB2 Market Round Black & Natural White Stripe Outdoor Umbrella

Most stylish market umbrella



CB2

This is one of those umbrellas that comes with a base included, eliminating one extra decision, not to mention purchase. Also, unlike most neutral-presenting outdoor umbrellas, it has some flair. “For those with classic style who want a splash of personality, you can’t go wrong with this affordable option from CB2. The crank allows you to lower, raise and tilt toward the sun, and it has useful built-in wheels so it can be easily moved around your patio,” says Messner.



$999 at CB2

Article Rutbeek Umbrella

Sleek umbrella from a brand with great customer service



Article

Lindsey Kurowski, host of “Motel Rescue” on MAX, Discovery+ and Magnolia, recently ordered one of these Article Rutbeek market umbrellas for her NYC apartment and a few for a property in Palm Springs. “Article makes very high-quality, ‘minimal-sleek’ designs, and the umbrella came in beautiful colors like this shade of green, which I was specifically looking for. But what I really cared about, honestly, was that I bought an umbrella from a company with great customer service and fast shipping —both make a big difference for me,” she says. “With these types of purchases, you want the process to be entirely easy and helpful, which they were. Cherry on top is I now have a brag-worthy patio!”



$339 at Article

Frontgate Bardot Designer Umbrella

A patio umbrella with a vintage-inspired design



Frontgate

“I’m a huge fan of Frontgate umbrellas,” says Gates. “They are really well-made and they have fantastic design options to give your patio personality, like this one that is inspired by vintage cafe awnings. Also, the Sunbrella canopy will withstand any and all the elements, all while looking gorgeous season after season. If the price point is doable for you, it’s a no-brainer, as far as I’m concerned.”



From $1,312 at Frontgate

Best cantilever patio umbrellas

Purple Leaf Cantilever Rectangle Patio Umbrella

A cantilever umbrella for less



Amazon

This impressive cantilever patio umbrella is less expensive than many of its competitors. Singleton suggests an umbrella, like this Purple Leaf one, for its strength and durability — specifically its extra-thick pole and aluminum ribs which make it ideal for windier climates.



From $427 at Amazon

Pottery Barn 10-Foot Round Cantilever Umbrella with Rustproof Aluminum Frame and Base

An adjustable and versatile patio umbrella



Pottery Barn

In addition to the Sunbrella name, this cantilever patio umbrella has a foot pedal to help you better rotate the canopy without moving the base. “Aluminum will always be the most durable and lightweight material,” Singleton says. “I also like this Pottery Barn umbrella due to the Sunbrella fabric. Sunbrella is one of the best fabrics on the market to combat fading. Plus, I like that the height and tilt can be adjusted, making it very versatile within your outdoor space.”



$1,199 at Pottery Barn

Room & Board Cumulo Cantilever Umbrella

A splurge, but great for large spaces



Room & Board

If you’re looking for something big and beautiful, this handsome, 12-foot-diameter umbrella should do the trick. Strikingly large and ultra-useful for spacious decks dealing with an abundance of sun, Messner vouches for this Room & Board option. “I often recommend this umbrella, as it’s gorgeous and sturdy, and a real ‘wow’ addition to your outdoor space,” she says. “This cantilever umbrella’s generous size will ensure you're comfortably shaded on the poolside or dining alfresco. It’s got an attractive design, and I love that the base and pole are sustainably sourced, FSC-certified bamboo and that it’s reinforced with steel to make it even more durable. The bamboo will look stunning on a patio that favors neutrals, warm tones and other natural materials, not to mention it will weather beautifully.”



$2,699 at Room & Board

Note: The prices above reflect the retailers' listed price at the time of publication.

For more CNN news and newsletters create an account at CNN.com