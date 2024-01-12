The 11 Best Gas Patio Heaters for Outdoor Entertaining



It used to be that chic outdoor living spaces were only practical in certain climates. But modern conveniences like patio heaters and smokeless fire pits can cut the chill significantly while also converting your deck, porch, or patio into an all-seasons gathering place.

If you’ve ever felt the toasty warmth of a patio heater when dining outside at a restaurant then you already know you might still need the extra warmth of a blanket or winter coat. Even so, a decent-sized patio heater will ward off bone-chilling temperatures and create a cozy, winter ambiance in your outdoor space for a family dinner, festive party, or just an early morning cup of coffee.

Home patio heaters are virtually identical to the commercial versions. There are several styles and different fuel options, including electric and natural gas, but the most popular and practical choice for patio heaters remains propane. Not only is propane inexpensive and relatively safe for outdoor use, but heavy tanks help to keep these towering heaters stable and fairly portable.

A word of warning: While it might be tempting to use a gas patio heater on your wraparound veranda or covered balcony at a condo, they’re not recommended for enclosed spaces. Instead, opt for an electric model, a space heater, or a propane fireplace to make a screened-in porch or sunroom cozier during a cold snap.

From pyramid-style heaters with faux flames to utilitarian versions that won’t break the bank, these gas patio heaters will help you enjoy more time in your own backyard this fall, winter, or early spring. Here are the ones to buy now.

Best Gas Patio Heaters

The Expert: I love to throw a big bash but prefer to manage a large crowd by keeping folks confined to the backyard. For the past several years, we’ve shoveled snow off the deck and let our propane-powered patio heaters create a cozy space for friends and family where we can comfortably bask in the glow of good food and each other’s company. Before purchasing our patio heater, I scoured the internet and compared features with fellow Utah homeowners who use patio heaters to ward off Utah’s sharp winter chill at an affordable cost.

Pros and Cons of Propane Gas

In his long tenure as Popular Mechanics’ senior test editor, Roy Berendsohn has tested a number of space heaters, including patio heaters, and provided his expert advice on propane versus electric heaters. “Both types emit infrared energy,” he explains. “Unlike a space heater, which blows air across a hot electric coil to warm the air, a patio heater projects an infrared beam that travels through the air without heating it. When the infrared energy strikes a solid object like a person or furnishings, the beam converts to heat.”

Although electric heaters have the advantage of not needing fuel refills and requiring little maintenance, propane gas patio heaters are more portable (especially models with wheels) and less expensive to run. Most 20-pound tanks should last for at least 10 hours of use, depending on your heat settings. Just keep in mind that wind can blow out most of these heaters’ burners, so choose a semi-protected spot or stay inside on gusty nights.

What to Consider in a Gas Patio Heater

Choosing the right patio heater for your outdoor space is about both style and substance. Here are some factors to look at before you make a purchase.

Fuel type

Patio heaters are electric, natural gas, or propane-powered. In terms of cost, efficiency, and portability, propane is the clear winner for fueling patio heaters. Electric patio heaters are affordable but can’t generate the kind of heat you’ll enjoy from propane. And while you might have a natural gas hookup or an outlet near your deck, that means your heater will be tethered to the hookup, which isn’t optimal for parties or other gatherings.

Maximum BTUs

BTUs (British Thermal Units) convey how much heat or cooling an appliance generates. In general, the recommendation is to allow 20 BTUs per square foot for indoor heating purposes. Even patio heaters with a generous 50,000 BTU output will only raise the surrounding temperature outside about 5-10 degrees depending on climate. Those degrees, however, will make a fairly significant difference in your comfort when you huddle around the heater on a chilly day.

Heating Area

Freestanding gas patio heaters warm a certain area around the unit up to a 10-15-foot diameter or several hundred square feet. A more generous heating radius means people can move farther away from the heater and still stay warm, which allows you to accommodate a larger group and heat a bigger outdoor area.

Dimensions

Restricting the use of gas patio heaters to open outdoor spaces isn’t just about venting the potential fumes. It’s also because these heaters typically soar upwards of 7 feet. You’ll want 3 feet of clearance in all directions, including above the heating unit, which can be tricky on a covered deck or balcony.

If you don’t have that kind of space, consider an electric gas patio heater that requires less clearance, or a smaller tabletop model that’s specifically designed for portability.

Weather Resistance

Look for materials like stainless steel that can resist the weather in your climate zone. Many patio heaters are fairly tall and can be tricky to store. Since many are not completely waterproof, leaving a gas patio heater out all year long isn't advisable. You may want to protect your patio heater with a water-resistant, durable cover (for about $20) even if it doesn’t come with one.

Safety Features

Check to see if the patio heater is CSA-, UL- or ETL-certified. Look for automatic shut-off, a stable base, and if you have kids or pets, a heating element that isn’t within their reach. Whether a gas patio heater is a stocky pyramid or tower pedestal, it can be prone to tipping in a strong wind, which is why many have anti-tilt features or weight bladders to prevent this. Gas patio heaters should not be left unattended when in use.

How We Evaluated Gas Patio Heaters

In addition to relying on the previous research of Paige Szmodis and the Popular Mechanics team, I evaluated new models with an eye towards optimal heating output, safety features, and customer feedback regarding ease of use and durability. Because the primary safety concern of gas patio heaters is the likelihood of them blowing over during strong winds, all of my recommended heaters have an auto-shut off feature that engages when the unit tips past a certain angle.

While my prior experience shopping for a home patio heater was extremely helpful, I have also benefitted from enjoying these devices regularly. Utah has a plethora of propane or gas patio heaters everywhere. I’ve personally stood under the heated domes of hundreds of different models at restaurants, ski lodges, and at the homes of neighbors, friends, and family, so I know what makes one of these a decent choice. Here are the gas patio heaters to buy now.

50,000 BTU Patio Heater

East Oak’s propane-powered patio heater offers 50,000 BTUs—one of the most powerful heat outputs in this roundup—with a generous heating radius that will accommodate a large group. If you want to huddle under the heated dome, there's a built-in table for cell phones and cocktails. Plus, the heater comes in four finishes that’ll match most of your outdoor decor.

Sporting a traditional design, this best-in-class gas patio heater features a water base for added stability, CSA and ETL certifications, as well as easy access to the valve without lifting the tank.

Worried this heater might be too heavy? Built-in wheels make it a breeze to take along to your next outdoor gathering.

50,000 BTU Patio Heater

48,000 BTU Propane Gas Outdoor Freestanding Metal Patio Heater

This freestanding propane-powered patio heater gets the job done at a budget price without any compromises. You get all the features you’ll need, including built-in wheels, a table, and a weather-resistant black metal finish, or for $20 more, a version that comes in stainless steel.

The 48,000 BTUs with adjustable flame covers a heating area of about 200 square feet, which is plenty to accommodate a crowd. Built-in double door access allows you to adjust the valve without having to heft the tank out of the heater.

Even with its accessible price tag, this gas patio heater offers plenty of features, with one exception. There’s no built-in sandbox or weight bladder to prevent tipping—a problem that’s easily solved by a cheap sandbag and a little ingenuity.

48,000 BTU Propane Gas Outdoor Freestanding Metal Patio Heater

46,000 BTU Patio Heater

This patio heater by Fire Sense provides commercial-level power with 46,000 BTUs and runs on a 20-pound propane tank, which can last for up to 10 hours of use.

Its heavy-duty wheels make it easy to position anywhere outside, and the Piezo ignition switch will have it up and running in an instant.

46,000 BTU Patio Heater

38,500 BTU Portable Patio Heater

The classic design of most patio heaters spreads heat widely in a radius around the center of the heater which can be an inefficient method depending on where you place it.

This Bromic patio heater is an excellent option if you want heat that you can direct at yourself and your group instead of wasting energy heating a space beyond your patio furniture.

Although its BTU output is slightly lower than that of some other models here, its design directs that power more efficiently and you can adjust the output to combat a light autumnal chill or seriously frosty nights.

38,500 BTU Portable Patio Heater

46,000 BTO Patio Heater

The Amazon Basics patio heater, which is an affordable option that’s easy to assemble, is sturdy, and has many attractive colors and finishes to choose from, so it will blend easily with any outdoor decor.

For extra durability in high winds, simply fill its hollow base with sand. The wheeled base also makes it easy to move around.

It offers Piezo ignition system for a push-button start, requires a 20-pound propane tank, and has safety auto-shutoffs.

46,000 BTO Patio Heater

COH-500 11,000 BTU Portable Outdoor Propane Heater

Cuisinart isn’t just for your kitchen anymore. At 8.5 pounds, this propane heater is perfect to pop onto a patio table or to pack up and take along on your next camping trip. The auto-shutoff switch ensures safety from tip-overs, and a rotary dial lets you adjust the 11,000 BTUs to your comfort.

While easy to transport due to its small size, this heater comes with a slight drawback: it only accommodates a 1-pound propane tank. However, you can buy a hose attachment ($39.99) that allows you to hook up a standard 20-pound propane tank so you can keep the party (and the heat) going longer.

COH-500 11,000 BTU Portable Outdoor Propane Heater

10,000 BTU Tabletop Patio Heater

Fire Sense offers a portable, compact heater that’s attractive enough to place at the center of a table for your next outdoor dinner party.

Instead of a 20-pound tank, this model requires a 1-pound propane canister that will last for about three hours. You might want to buy an adapter for a 20-pound tank to run it for longer.

A weighted base and auto-shutoff safety system ensure the heater won’t tip over on your table.

10,000 BTU Tabletop Patio Heater

Triplett 42,000 BTU Propane Standing Patio Heater

Who says a gas patio heater can’t be gorgeous? The Arlmont & Co. propane-powered heater throws out a faux flame from a clear glass tube surrounded by durable, water-resistant stainless steel burners.

A built-in chamber for the tank, auto-shut off feature, remote control, and waterproof cover make this 42,000 BTU heater easy to use and to store when not in use.

The downside to this sturdy pyramid-style patio heater is that it clocks in at more than 60 pounds and reaches 89 inches high. With built-in wheels and a friend to spot you, though, this stylish outdoor party companion is worth the weight.

Triplett 42,000 BTU Propane Standing Patio Heater

48,000 BTU Outdoor Patio Heater

Available in hammered silver or hammered bronze, this patio heater boasts lots of bang for the buck with a extra table that can be adjusted to the proper height to accompany your nearby furniture. Built-in wheels afford portability, while a tank access door grants easy use.

Because this propane-powered heater has a more traditional tower design, it can be prone to tipping in gusty weather. However this particular model includes a weight bladder which can be filled with sand or water to add stability. A cover for the burner is included, but it’s not a full one to protect the entire unit.

48,000 BTU Outdoor Patio Heater

48,000 BTU Pyramid Flame Outdoor Patio Heater

This stylish, stainless steel pyramid patio heater comes with plenty of bells and whistles, including an auto-shut off feature, built-in wheels, and a glass tube with a passably realistic looking flame. The cover is also included, although it’s unclear how weather-resistant the polyester fabric will be in wet climates.

While this patio heater is not billed as weather-resistant, the stainless steel construction means you can count on some rust-resistance. It’s also more lightweight than other pyramid models at 20 pounds, but could pose tipping concerns in strong winds.

48,000 BTU Pyramid Flame Outdoor Patio Heater

48,000-BTU Stainless Steel Floorstanding Liquid Propane Patio Heater

This propane heater probably looks familiar. That's because it’s graced the patios and decks of many restaurants, shops, and homes across the country (including mine).

With built-in wheels and 48,000 BTUs, it also features a stainless steel finish, which offers some rust-resistance. It also sports a modern design that will work with many outdoor furniture styles. For easy starts, there is an electric pulse ignition.

While the manufacturer has completely covered this heater with a protective film in order to protect the sparkling stainless steel, the downside is the plastic is tough to take off. The best option for removal is to use a hair dryer to melt the film and get it to peel back on its own.



48,000-BTU Stainless Steel Floorstanding Liquid Propane Patio Heater

Expert Kaz Weida Shares Tips On Gas Patio Heaters

What is cheaper in the long run—an electric heater or a propane one?

Depending on the cost of utilities in your region, an electric patio heater might be cheaper to run upfront. However, that comes with some pretty big qualifiers, including that electric patio heaters don’t generally produce as much heat as propane.

If you plan to use your patio heater consistently and for long periods of time, propane will probably be cheaper in terms of heat produced per dollar over time.

Are there restrictions with a gas patio heater if you have an apartment or condo?

Even if you’re allowed by property management to use a propane or natural gas patio heater on your deck, most situations that involve balconies or high-rise buildings don’t have the kind of clearance you’d need to operate one safely.

Instead, consider a tabletop model or an electric patio heater and, of course, consult with property management first.

Can you use a gas patio heater in a garage?

I wouldn’t advise it. Propane-powered or natural gas patio heaters should only be used in open outdoor spaces that provide proper ventilation and clearance.

Freestanding patio heaters are inappropriate for even a partially enclosed space like a garage and will be too tall to operate in a gazebo or on a covered patio.

Should I cover my gas patio heater when it’s not in use?

Absolutely. Even if it’s constructed of weather-resistant materials, your patio heater will last longer if it's protected from the elements by a cover. If it didn’t come with one or the one included is flimsy, buy a waterproof one.

A word of warning: if you live in a climate prone to strong winds, try to store your patio heater somewhere that's shielded from gusts (against the side of a building or a support beam or pole).

Ours has toppled half a dozen times in heavy winds over the years, sustaining significant damage to the reflector and denting the unit itself. Not to mention the safety hazard it poses if the patio heater were to fall on surrounding objects and people.

Kaz Weida

