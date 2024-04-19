$822 night rental in Central MA town named a Vrbo Vacation Rental of the Year. Check it out

Winchendon's Lake Monomonac has officially become a worldwide vacation destination as of this month.

In the 2024 list of Vacation Rentals of the Year, international vacation rental site, Vrbo listed Copley's Lakefront Cottage as one of its top 10 rentals in the United States and Mexico.

The property is a cottage in name only, with three floors with two living rooms, a game room and office space in addition to the three-bedrooms and three bathrooms. With almost every room having at least one extra bed, it can accommodate as many as 14 people, if necessary, according to the Vrbo website.

While the house itself has plenty to explore, the "Belgian style farmhouse" as it is called on Vrbo, comes with a private beach and dock. This area provides all season activities on the lake side, including fishing, ice skating, kayaking, and paddle boarding. Multiple rail trails are a short distance away, for hiking or cross-country skiing, depending on the time of year.

Vrbo describes Copley’s Lakefront Cottage as a Belgian-style farmhouse with a private beach "for boating and swimming in the summer, and ice skating and fishing during the winter." It's located on Lake Monomonac, along the Massachusetts and New Hampshire border.

What can you do near Copley Cottage

The Copley Cottage places a vacationer in an ideal spot to access a number of other activities.

Mount Wachusett and Mount Monadnock are both only 20 minutes from the property. For the full New England town experience, Keene and Peterborough provide seasonal farmers markets along with berry and apple picking.

Boston, Cape Cod, Hampton Beach and Newport are all less than two hours away making them inviting daytrip destinations.

Winchendon Spring Lake Association and several residents of Lake Mononomac are in full support of the North County Land Trust land conservation project.

How much does it cost?

The Vrbo website lists the rental as on average $822 per night.

Properties are chosen for the list from over two million choices, based on location, host services, guest ratings and amenities, said Vrbo.

Originally known as Vacation Rentals by Owner, Vrbo is headquartered in Austin, Texas, and is owned by Expedia Group.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Winchendon 'cottage' named a Vrbo Vacation Rental of the Year.