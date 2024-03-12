’80s Pop Star Taylor Dayne Lists Her L.A. Home for $2.5 Million

An enduring icon of the late 1980s glam-pop scene who is still best known for her 1987 earworm debut single Tell It to My Heart and last seen on TV performing as Electra Owl on season two of RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race (2022), Taylor Dayne has put her longtime home in the Valley Village area of L.A.’s San Fernando Valley up for sale for a sliver under $2.5 million. The asking price is about two and a half times the slightly more than $1 million paid for the property in 2013. Michael Okun of Sotheby’s International Realty–Sherman Oaks Brokerage holds the listing.

Cleared of personal belongings and staged for the selling process, the two-story residence has five bedrooms and four and a half bathrooms in about 3,900 square feet. The detached two-car garage has been converted to additional living space and includes a modern bathroom. (Reality TV fans will note, the property is just around the corner from the Valley Village home owned—and apparently still shared—by bitterly broken up Vanderpump Rules stars Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval.)

The two-story home has five bedrooms, plus a detached garage converted to additional living space.

The suburban traditional, peeking out above security gates and a row of clipped hedges, freely borrows from a variety of architectural styles. The shape of the two-story bay that protrudes from the front of the house alludes to a Tudor-esque turret; there’s a classical Palladian window over the front door; and the staircase and upper landing are lined with the looping sort of wrought-iron railings expected to be found in a Mediterranean villa.

The grand central staircase separates the combination formal living and dining room, which looks out on the orange tree in the front yard, and the updated, all-white kitchen that stretches almost 22 feet long with marble counters, a small work island, and shiny stainless-steel appliances.

The family room flows out to a deck overlooking the backyard and swimming pool.

There’s a spacious ensuite guest bedroom on the main floor, along with a fancifully wallpapered powder room. The other four bedrooms, along with three bathrooms and a laundry closet, are upstairs. The primary suite includes a fireplace, a walk-in closet, a private balcony, and a contemporary bathroom with a floating wood vanity, glass shower, and egg-shaped soaking tub.

Just outside the family room, there’s a deck with an outdoor fireplace, and beyond that, a grassy, simply landscaped yard with a swimming pool. The roll-up doors of the detached two-car have been replaced with French doors, and the interior is finished with wood floors and a spacious modern bath.

Dayne seems to have set her real estate sights to the east a couple of years ago, when property records indicate she coughed up $800,000 for a two-bedroom condo in a full-service, circa 1960s oceanfront tower in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

