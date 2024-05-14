This New 80-Foot Explorer Catamaran Has a Roof That Doubles as a Helipad

Archipelago Yachts is going bigger than ever before.

The British shipyard just unveiled a new 80-foot model that will become the flagship of the fleet upon launch. Christened simply the Archipelago 80, the explorer catamaran will allow seafarers to travel to the farthest reaches in style.

The first hull is being built for a “visionary owner,” who shares the yard’s “passion for pushing the boundaries of boating,” according to Archipelago founder Stephen Weatherley. The newcomer is based on a Chartwell Marine multihull that has been used extensively in the offshore wind industry and offers more stability than the traditional monohull.

The aft decks.

The cat is also equipped with a hybrid diesel-electric propulsion system that ensures a maximum speed of 30 knots at full tilt. If that’s not enough grunt, an optional generator can provide an additional 180 kW of electrical power. In addition, a paravane kite can be added to the vessel to lower overall fuel consumption and maybe even increase speed.

“This model represents ultimate versatility in a sub-79-foot, owner-operator platform, and the embodiment of our commitment to delivering exceptional experiences on the water,” Weatherley said in a statement. “I am very excited to see this project come to life and welcome the customer on board for some unforgettable journeys at sea.”

Inside, the open-plan main salon is outfitted with a bar, a day galley, and expansive windows that offer panoramic views. The two hulls are home guest accommodation for 12, the main galley, and the crew quarters, while the wheelhouse serves as an adaptable entertainment space with another bar and alfresco seating. You can also choose to add a hot tub to the wheelhouse’s shaded balcony.

The helipad and aft cockpit.

The 80 has substantial exterior decks given its length. The aft cockpit centers around a large “working area” that can store tenders, toys, or expedition gear. The built-in crane could move a 20-foot ISO container or a personal sub, for example. Alternatively, the aft area can be used for outdoor entertaining or other activities such as fishing.

To top it off, literally, the 80 features a rooftop helipad that can facilitate comings and goings at sea. The roof can also be covered with solar panels should you wish to generate additional green energy.

A star fleet member, indeed.

