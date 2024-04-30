85 retirement wishes to recognize a job well done

Retirement is yet another chapter in the book of life.

On one hand, it's a sad goodbye to colleagues, coworkers and a long-time job, but it's also a joyful occasion providing an opportunity to explore greener pastures, cross items off the bucket list, as well as say “See ya” to the monotony of the 9-to-5 life.

If a friend, family member, boss or fellow employee is moving on, make sure to send them off with a thoughtful gift and greeting card with your heartfelt retirement wishes written inside.

To help you bid adieu to someone special, we've gathered a variety of messages and sentiments to use however you see fit.

Post one on Instagram, send it in a text or jot it down in a card. However you use these sayings, the recipient is sure to appreciate the time you took to wish them well as they set sail on their new adventure.

In this list, you'll find short messages like, “You came, you succeeded, you retired. Well done!”

There are also heartfelt words to help express your gratitude like, “In these last years, you set the standard for loyalty, kindness and character. No one will ever be able to take your place.”

If you're hoping to keep things light, we've got funny wishes, too, that are sure to bring a smile to their face like, “Remember all the times you said, ‘Not my problem?’ Now it’s official.”

Whatever you're looking for, you're sure to find it in this collection of retirement wishes. Pick one from the compilation below or use these words to inspire your own fond farewell.

Best retirement wishes

Now's your time to shine! Congratulations on your retirement.

May the years ahead be filled with new endeavors and happy adventures.

Life begins now. Enjoy every minute.

Cheers to the next chapter

Caution: Retirement ahead.

Retirement Wishes

There are no ends or beginnings, just transitions that take us where we’re meant to go next. Happy journey, happy everything.

Now that you’re retired, every night is Friday night. Enjoy the celebration and go make some noise!

Good luck on the next chapter to a coworker who wrote the book.

You brought joy when you came and are leave happiness in your wake. Best wishes and thank you.

Best of luck to someone who clearly doesn’t need it! You’re on your way to bigger and better things.

You came, you succeeded, you retired. Well done!

Retirement Wishes

Morning, noon and night, you were always here. What’ll we ever do without you? Good luck and take some well-deserved time just for you.

Seasons come and go, but your legacy is forever. Thank you and best wishes on the future.

Keep calm and golf on. Good luck!

All good things must come to an end even when we wish they wouldn’t. Thank you for everything.

When one door closes, another opens at a vacation resort. Enjoy an umbrella drink on us!

What we leave behind isn’t nearly as important as what lies ahead. The best of luck to you on your next chapter.

Retirement Wishes

First one in, last one out. Your dedication knows no bounds and your contributions will be sincerely missed.

If success is dependent on determination, then you showed us all how it’s done. Wishing you the very best!

In these last years, you set the standard for loyalty, kindness and character. No one will ever be able to take your place.

You never had to aim for success — you hit the target every single time. And we’re all the better for it. Thank you.

Your contributions and laughter are the legacy you leave behind. Things just won’t be the same without you.

Here’s hoping that the next chapter finds your toes in the sand, palm trees swaying in the wind and a whole lotta pickleball. Go get ‘em!

Retirement Wishes

When loyalty and dedication work together, expect a masterclass in success. And that’s exactly what you are. Congratulations.

Happiness is knowing that you’ve achieved your goals and because of you, the world’s a better place. Or, at the very least, our place is. You will be so missed.

There were a lot of meetings. A lot. Way too many. I only survived them because of you.

May the road rise up to meet you, may the wind always be at your back and may your RV never run out of gas. Happy travels!

Never underestimate how much one person can touch the lives of others. Happy retirement!

Retirement Wishes

Be proud of what you’ve accomplished, the person that you are and the difference you’ve made in the lives of those around you.

The amount of good luck coming your way is absolutely ridiculous! Now, go enjoy it.

Congratulations on achieving the greatest accomplishment possible: no longer working here. Happy retirement!

Now that you’re retiring, there’s going to be one extra doughnut on the break table. I’ll fight to the death for it. You’ll be missed.

Just think, no one from IT is ever going to ask if you rebooted your computer again. Enjoy every single minute of it.

Retirement Wishes

Goodbye tension, hello pension! Let the fun begin!

Coworkers by chance, friends by choice. I’ll miss you.

I knew from the moment we met that we’d be more than just coworkers. I’ll miss you so much.

Now that you’re retiring, there will be one less person to lean on for support, one less smile to light up the morning, one less email to add to “reply all.” You sure you gotta go? It’s not going to be the same without you.

Retirement Wishes

Retirement wishes for a friend or family member

Make new friends, but keep the old, working with you has been nothing but gold. Best of luck.

Wishing you the best of luck on the next episode of “What Happens Now?”

Some people come into our lives for a reason. Without you, I might never have known the true meaning of happy hour.

Success comes from knowing you did your best to be your best. It should feel good knowing that you were at the top of your game. Congratulations!

Retirement Wishes

In my eyes, you were successful not only at your job, but at winning over my heart. I can't wait to spend more time together in your next chapter.

Wishing you discovery, relaxation and joy in the years ahead. Enjoy every minute!

Much like life, work is a journey. Now that this leg of the trip is over, I am so excited to see what comes next for you.

Remember all the times you texted me “WTF” during meetings? I thought it meant “Where’s the fries?” Now that you’re retiring, I thought you should know the truth.

Retirement Wishes

Retirement checklist: Wake up whenever you feel like it. Relax over a latte. See the world. Read a book. Walk by the ocean. Spend time with loved ones. Repeat.

Happy trails to you, my longtime friend. Wishing you clear skies and sunny weather ahead.

I’d wish you good luck, but you aren’t going to need it because everything you are comes from hard work and not a horseshoe. You’re going to be amazing.

This isn’t just goodbye. It’s who’s going to pick up the tab at the next happy hour? You’ll be missed.

You had me at “hello.” Best wishes and good luck on your retirement.

Retirement Wishes

Remember all the times you said, “Not my problem”? Now it’s official. Happy retirement!

You’ve been a true inspiration and I hope the next stage of your life brings you all the peace and happiness you deserve.

Friends don’t let friends retire without a good bottle of wine. Here's a toast to you!

Thanks for being my work therapist. Now I’m probably going to have to pay someone. Happy retirement.

Retirement wishes for a boss or mentor

Retirement Wishes

You set the standard for the rest of us, and it won’t be the same without you.

Congratulations to someone who made it all the way to the top — and made it look so easy. I can’t wait to see what comes next.

Caring about others and making an impact is exactly what you’ve done. You’ll be missed more than you know.

When I think about what success means, I think of you. Congratulations.

We couldn’t find enough words to thank you for being you, so we got you a gift card instead. Best of luck!

Retirement Wishes

You’re leaving behind some pretty big shoes to fill. Looks like we’re going to have to go shopping.

Happy retirement to a boss that’s a tough act to follow.

Because of you, we aimed higher, performed better and became the best version of ourselves. Thank you for all of that and more.

You set the bar so high that none of us can even reach our drinks. How will we ever survive without you?

To a boss that’s hard to beat, we wish you all the best that retirement has to offer.

Retirement Wishes

How do you tell the difference between a boss, a leader and a friend? When it comes to you, there isn’t one.

The best things in life aren’t things at all — they’re having someone like you for a boss. I consider myself so lucky.

You’re proof that it doesn’t take someone bossy to be a boss. Your calm reassurance and dedication will be missed more than you know. Congratulations!

On your retirement, I wanted to let you know that there are great bosses and great people in this world. I’m so lucky that you are both.

Retirement Wishes

You're a rockstar in our eyes. Good luck on the next leg of your tour!

There are bosses, then there’s you. I’m so grateful to have had you as a mentor, leader and role model. Happy retirement, you deserve it.

It’s with the sincerest appreciation that I wish you the best of luck and thank you for all you’ve done for me. I hope you can kick back and enjoy the reward of a job well done.

Retirement wishes for an employee

Retirement Wishes

Your dedication and perseverance set the bar for the rest of us. You’ll be missed.

Things just won’t be the same without you. Good luck!

How do you thank someone for so many years of hard work? Quite simply, thank you.

Congratulations and best wishes to a true professional. There’s nobody better than you!

Retirement Wishes

Success is the result of hard work and determination. Thank you for bringing both of those things (and more) to this role. Good luck to you.

On your retirement, I want you to know that there’s no replacing the value, heart and soul you brought to this job each and every day. You’ll be missed more than know.

Moving forward and moving on! Best wishes on a brand-new beginning.

Retirement isn’t goodbye. It’s a fond farewell and wishes for a wonderful future ahead.

Retirement Wishes

The myth, the legend, the employee of the century. Your legacy lives on! Congratulations.

Thank you for all you’ve brought to this job, but more than that, thank you for being you. Things just aren’t going to be the same without you.

So long, farewell, I hate to see you go. Bidding you a fond adieu and happy retirement.

Work isn’t a place. It’s where people like you make a difference in the lives of people like me. I couldn’t be more grateful.

Retirement Wishes

Farewell! Wishing you smooth sailing as you steer the ship into new waters.

When it comes to employees, you’ve simply been the best. Thank you for your time and dedication. Good luck on your retirement.

Thank you for giving 100% all the time. Your hard work has made all the difference.

On your retirement, I want to let you know that it's been a privilege to have you on my team. Happy retirement!

Retirement Wishes

This article was originally published on TODAY.com