The 8 best flower delivery services for ordering bouquets online

Sending flowers to a loved one is always going to be well received. Whether you’re wishing a friend a happy birthday, sending your partner a Valentine’s Day bouquet or congratulating a colleague on a job well done, delivering blooming flowers is pretty much guaranteed to brighten everyone’s day (and win you some brownie points). But all flower delivery services aren’t created equal, and many are rife with hidden fees, expensive shipping charges, narrow selections or subpar quality.

Ahead, we’ve rounded up the best delivery services to order from for all types of special occasions. We even included sites that will send houseplants and trees to your door — they’re sure to delight in equal measure, and they last a whole lot longer than a bouquet!

Things we appreciated when choosing our top companies include websites that are easy to navigate, detailed descriptions so you know what you’re getting, affordable pricing and customizable options. Many of our top picks also have a focus on sustainability.

Keep reading to find the best flower delivery service for every recipient and milestone, from big-box services with a plethora of options to highly-curated selections that feel more bespoke.

Best flower delivery service

Bouqs Subscription - The Bouqs Co.

The Bouqs Co. was born when two college friends shared their mutual frustration about ordering flowers for a loved one. Today, the company offers same-day and next-day floral deliveries from coast to coast. Sourcing directly from farms that minimize waste, recycle water and protect workers’ well-being, The Bouqs Co. offers a selection of modern bouquets, in addition to plants and a few cheeky sets that make excellent gifts for her.

The brand also has a flexible, farm-fresh subscription service starting at $44 a month, where the bouquet size and frequency (weekly, biweekly, monthly, bimonthly) can be customized and shipping is free. To note, none of the Bouqs arrangements come with a vase, but one can be added for an additional $14 to $25.

Shipping: Subscribers receive free shipping; customers with a registered account pay a $15-per-bouquet fee; customers who checkout without an account are subject to a $25-per-bouquet delivery fee.

Delivery window: Order by noon for next-day delivery; same-day delivery is available in New York City, Los Angeles and Chicago.

The Bouqs Co. Wild About U





The Bouqs Co.

Mixing desert succulents with wild florals, this bouquet is a mélange of colors that will brighten up your recipient's space any time of year. For the basic price you get 12 stems, but you can upgrade to 24 ($74) or 36 ($94) stems. More to know: The succulents are plantable.



From $54 at The Bouqs Co.

The Bouqs Co. Dream Date





The Bouqs Co.

This stunning bouquet combines pink roses, pink Oriental lilies and red anemones for a statement-making arrangement. Unlike many other bouquets from The Bouqs Co., this one only comes in one size and includes a white vase.



$94 at The Bouqs Co.

The Bouqs Co. The Celebration Party Box





The Bouqs Co.

Party time! Just in time for your Galentine's Day fete, this “party box” contains 120 mixed stems and is the perfect DIY activity for a big group to mix and match roses, sunflowers, carnations and more into their very own bespoke bouquets.



$199 at The Bouqs Co.

Best designer flower delivery service

UrbanStems

Celebrating its 10th anniversary this year, UrbanStems launched a decade ago to challenge the traditional business model of floral delivery companies — mainly eliminating the middlemen and sourcing the freshest flowers possible directly from farms. Today, the company only works with Rainforest Alliance Certified farms (which means no toxic chemicals are used and farm workers are treated fairly), churning out modern, luxe bouquets that can be delivered the same day and the next day around the country.

Offering up flowers, plants, dried bouquets and gifts like candles and bath bombs, UrbanStems also drops capsule collections, like its recent design collaboration with Vogue. Three tiers of flower subscriptions are offered — Classic for $55 per bouquet, Seasonal for $75 and Luxe for $105 — and the cadence can be weekly, biweekly or monthly. When ordering single bouquets from UrbanStems, the pricing doesn’t include a vase, but one can be added to the arrangement for $15 to $25.

Shipping: Shipping is free on all orders over $120 and for subscribers; for orders less than $120, ground and express shipping fees range between $15 and $30, depending on the recipient’s address and the shipping method selected.

Delivery window: Same-day delivery is available in Washington, D.C., Los Angeles, New York City, Jersey City, Chicago, Atlanta, and Miami when you order by 2 p.m. EST; next-day delivery is available nationwide if you order by 2 p.m. EST the day prior.

UrbanStems The Peony





UrbanStems

A lush bouquet of peonies is always going to be well received, and that includes this cheerful pink-hued version. Ideal for housewarming and happy birthday gifts alike, The Peony standard size comes with 10 stems but can be upgraded to 20 ($158) or 30 stems ($224).



From $88 at UrbanStems

UrbanStems The American Rose





UrbanStems

Designed by Vogue and inspired by the Met Gala, this rich-looking arrangement includes spray roses, roses, ranunculus and anemone, all of which are housed in a luxe bronze metal vase.



From $175 at UrbanStems

UrbanStems The Murano





UrbanStems

Simple yet utterly chic, this dual-staked orchid will set a striking tone wherever it lands. We love the patterned blue-and-white pot, which was inspired by the Italian city of Murano.



$68 at UrbanStems

Flower delivery service with the most variety

1-800-Flowers - 1-800-Flowers

Long a leader in the floral delivery industry, 1-800-Flowers.com has been in the business for nearly 50 years, and since then the company has grown to include offshoot brands like Harry & David, The Popcorn Factory, Shari’s Berries and more. All of which is to say that while you might be headed to the website for flowers, you can certainly add more products (from fresh fruit to chocolate-y sweets) to your order, not to mention a bevy of other upgrades ranging from balloons to teddy bears to gift baskets.

Speaking of flowers, 1-800-Flowers has a lot of them — more than 160 bouquet options and over 120 plant offerings — and it’s staying current with competitors by offering a subscription service starting at just $34. In terms of vases, same-day floral arrangements delivered by local florists will arrive with a vase, whereas the brand’s farm-fresh floral arrangements arrive in a 1-800-Flowers.com box and can be purchased with or without a vase.

Shipping: For $20 you can sign up for “Passport,” which gets you free shipping and no service charges on select arrangements for one full year. (FYI, the plan automatically renews for $30 the following year.) Non-Passport customers are subject to delivery fees between $15 and $19.

Delivery window: More than 100 floral arrangements, plants and gifts are available for same-day delivery if the order is placed by 2 p.m. in your recipient’s time zone.

1-800-Flowers Perfectly Peach Bouquet





1-800-Flowers

One of more than a hundred bouquets available for same-day delivery, this pastel-hued arrangement mixes peach roses, mini carnations, pink Peruvian lilies and baby’s breath with assorted greenery, all in a vintage-looking hobnail vase.



From $40 at 1-800-Flowers

1-800-Flowers Splendid Beauty Bouquet





1-800-Flowers

Also available for same-day delivery, this bouquet is chock full of bold hues and farmhouse vibes thanks to the rustic wood container. Thanks to the orange roses, Peruvian lilies and hot pink Matsumoto asters, the Splendid Beauty Bouquet is guaranteed to catch the eye.



From $50 at 1-800-Flowers

1-800-Flowers Classic All-White Arrangement





1-800-Flowers

For the minimalist in your life, this monochromatic arrangement is going to be a winner. Housed in a cylindrical glass vase, the arrangement comes with white roses, lilies and snapdragons.



From $70 at 1-800-Flowers

Best sustainable flower delivery service

BloomsyBox

Dubbing its offerings as “flowers with a conscience,” BloomsyBox is an online retailer offering fresh and preserved flowers, plants, bonsai trees and more, all from Rainforest Alliance-certified Farms. Not only are the brand’s flowers sustainably grown, but the farms they’re sourced from focus on producing less waste, less soil erosion and less water pollution — and they guarantee that their workers have safe working conditions, plus access to schools, health care and training opportunities for growth.

BloomsyBox was founded in 2015 by Juan Palacio, a Columbia native, who says, “I immigrated to the U.S. with no money and even less English. What did I know? Flowers. Colombia is the second largest exporter of flowers in the world, and I grew up surrounded by them.” Today the company delivers nationwide and also offers a weekly, biweekly and monthly subscription service where each delivery is a surprise, so the recipient never gets bored!

Shipping: The brand charges $17 for one-time, single bouquets; shipping is free on all subscriptions.

Delivery window: Next-day delivery is available when you order by 12 p.m. EST.

BloomsyBox Queens Crown Rose





BloomsyBox

A big ol’ bouquet of lush pink garden roses, this 18-stem arrangement would be the perfect alternative to traditional roses.



$70 at BloomsyBox

BloomsyBox Pink Peony Tulips





BloomsyBox

This just in: Tulips aren’t only for springtime! We love this peony-tulip hybrid and all the fresh spring vibes they bring to a wintry room.



$100 at BloomsyBox

BloomsyBox Satsuki Azalea





BloomsyBox

Bonsai plants are coming back in a big way and this one has the added bonus of blooming beautiful pink azaleas from May to June.



$75 at BloomsyBox

Most curated flower delivery service

Farmgirl Flowers

Farmgirl Flowers was launched in 2010 by founder and CEO Christina Stembel and today is the only large-scale, female-founded (and predominantly female-run!) online flower company in the United States — and it has just about 500,000 Instagram followers to boot.

In terms of offerings, Farmgirl Flowers is famous for its bouquets wrapped in coffee roasters’ discarded burlap, which Stembel chose specifically because the material is an upcycled alternative to single-use plastic. Designed to be a front-facing arrangement, those burlap-wrapped bundles arrive at your door pre-designed and hand-tied, so that all that’s left to do is trim the stems and place them in a water-filled vase. Farmgirl also offers a weekly, biweekly and monthly subscription service starting at $59, and if vases are preferred, both short and tall options are available. You can also add candy or a candle to any order.

Shipping: Farmgirl’s “Free Ship Shop” contains a rotating collection of flowers and plants, all of which ship for free and arrive in about a week. All other orders are subject to shipping fees that start at $15.

Delivery window: Specific-day and next-day delivery is available nationwide; same-day delivery is available in the company’s home base of San Francisco for orders placed by 9:30 a.m. PT.

Farmgirl Flowers Lindy Hop





Farmgirl Flowers

This front-facing bouquet of 30 stems is bursting in bright hues of pink, purple and orange, but the specific flower varieties will vary by season. Still, you'll always receive the freshest, highest-quality stems available within the Lindy Hop color wheel.



$99 at Farmgirl Flowers

Farmgirl Flowers Root 66





Farmgirl Flowers

Farmgirl Flowers has plants on offer, too, including this cute six-inch pothos that comes potted in a plastic container that can nestle easily inside the pastel pink ceramic pot.



$65 at Farmgirl Flowers

Farmgirl Flowers Happily Ever After





Farmgirl Flowers

Farmgirl’s vase arrangements are all 360 degrees, making for great centerpieces. This one comes with 40 seasonal stems, typically including varietals like rose lilies, stock, roses, spray roses, tulips and ranunculus.



$159 at Farmgirl Flowers

Best houseplant delivery service

The Sill

Plants can bring just as much joy as flowers, and their shelf life is much longer. Enter: The Sill. Offering free shipping nationwide on all orders, The Sill is a female-founded company that specializes in indoor plants of all sizes, which can be purchased solo or in bundles like the “New Digs Trio” ($278) or the “Tropical Vibes Pet-Friendly Duo” ($364).

Knowing that not all consumers have a green thumb, The Sill breaks down its offerings into palatable categories like “low-light,” “pet-friendly,” and “for beginners.” Beyond plants, the site is also home to a robust selection of faux options, orchids, blooms, dried bouquets and home décor like pots, planters, plant stands and even a living wall of artisan moss.

Subscriptions are also available and start at $55/month and can be purchased (or gifted) for three-, six- or 12-month durations. All of The Sill’s plant offerings can be purchased with or without a planter. Plus, the brand backs all its orders with a 30-Day Happiness Guarantee ensuring plants arrive in a healthy condition.

Shipping: The Sill currently offers free carbon-neutral standard shipping on all online orders with no minimums.

Delivery window: Standard shipping deliveries will ship within 2 to 6 business days; express shipping orders will ship within 1 to 2 business days. For New York City, San Francisco, Chicago and Bethesda, Maryland residents, same-day delivery is available for orders placed in-store at the city’s Sill locations.

The Sill White Orchid





The Sill

We’ve never met a Phalaenopsis that didn’t charm us and that includes this dual-stemmed, white-hued option that measures between 20- and 28-inches tall. If opting for a planter, the choices are the gold Marcelle or white Marianne pots.



From $78 at The Sill

The Sill Money Tree Plant





The Sill

Long said to bring good luck to wherever it lands, the Money Tree Plant is a great gift to send to a loved one. Measuring between 12 and 16 inches tall from the soil line to the top of the leaves, the plant bears an intrinsic braided trunk and is known for easy growth.



From $68 at The Sill

The Sill The Mauve Bunny Bouquet





The Sill

Easy and breezy, this dried bouquet of pampas stems, dried ginger, gypso, waxed eucalyptus and bunny tails mixes neutral hues with pops of pink and burgundy.



$53 at The Sill

Best preserved flower delivery service

Venus et Fleur

Given that most flowers die and are thrown out within a week, we’re big fans of Venus et Fleur’s long-lasting “Eternity Flowers” that last for a year or more. Sourced from South American rose fields, each Venus et Fleur flower is picked at full bloom, then dehydrated, preserved and dyed to achieve a bright, lively appearance. The brand then encases its florals in a variety of luxe vessels, from Parisian-inspired hat boxes to acrylic boxes to porcelain vases.

More than 200 floral shapes and sizes are available, and they come in over a dozen colors, including red, pink, white and black. Unsurprisingly, long-lasting flowers aren’t cheap, and prices on this site can go as high as $2,000.

Shipping: The brand often offers free shipping on orders of certain sizes with promo codes.

Delivery window: Overnight, express and standard shipping are all available worldwide; same-day and next-day hand deliveries are available for those with Los Angeles, New York and New Jersey zip codes.

Venus et Fleur Le Mini Round





Venus et Fleur

The most diminutive (read: cheapest) option on the site is also the cutest in our opinion. Featuring one singular Eternity Rose in the color of your choice, the Le Mini Round is housed in a tiny hat box that comes in a dozen hues.



$44 at Venus et Fleur



Venus et Fleur Le Clair Cinq





Venus et Fleur

When one flower won’t do, opt for five instead! We love the sleek acrylic case these roses come contained in, and the fact that it boasts a hidden drawer underneath for storage. It makes a great gift for your wife any time of year.



$160 at Venus et Fleur

Venus et Fleur Fleura Porcelain Vase





Venus et Fleur

Go big or go home! That’s just what the Fleura is, boasting 26 Eternity Rose stems housed in the signature Venus et Fleurs white porcelain vase.



$429 at Venus et Fleur

Best plant and tree delivery service

Fast Growing Trees

Consider skipping the bouquet this year in favor of a plantable tree, shrub or perennial that will last for years to come. While shopping for outdoor trees and plants online might seem counterintuitive, Fast Growing Trees’ selection of 1,500+ options makes it a breeze. Based in Fort Mill, South Carolina, the company can ship its products anywhere in the U.S. — yes, even a 7-foot-tall tree!

Offering up everything from house and patio plants to fruit trees, shrubs and more, Fast Growing Trees has a team of horticulturists on call to answer any planting and landscape questions, including free personal consultations over Zoom. And its prices can’t be beat. Plus, the brand’s Alive & Thrive Guarantee ensures your plants will arrive healthy and ready to grow, or it replaces them at no cost.

Shipping: Free shipping for all online orders over $49.

Delivery window: Delivery times vary by location, but Fast Growing Trees can generally ship anywhere in the contiguous United States within a few days.

Fast Growing Trees Meyer Lemon Tree





Fast Growing Trees

This Meyer Lemon Tree comes in five sizes and can reach up to 8 feet in mature height. Whether you place it indoors near a bright window or plant it outside, the tree will look pretty and provide lemons from here on out.



From $85 at Fast Growing Trees

Fast Growing Trees Heart-Leaf Philodendron





Fast Growing Trees

One of the easiest houseplants to grow is also totally apropos for Valentine's Day or for anyone sending an anniversary plant, thanks to those heart-shaped leaves on trailing vines.



$70 at Fast Growing Trees

Fast Growing Trees Arbequina Olive Tree





Fast Growing Trees

Move over Fiddle-Leaf Figs, because Olive Trees are having a moment right now and this one can't be beat. Available in eight sizes, the tree has an earthy, mellow vibe and produces actual olives in the fall months.



From $80 at Fast Growing Trees

Note: The prices above reflect the retailers' listed price at the time of publication.

